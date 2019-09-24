As Ansys (ANSS) Market Value Rose, American Century Companies Upped by $1.75 Million Its Position; Smith Salley & Associates Increases Position in Dominion Energy (D)

American Century Companies Inc increased its stake in Ansys Inc (ANSS) by 144.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Century Companies Inc bought 8,576 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.51% . The institutional investor held 14,508 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.97M, up from 5,932 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Century Companies Inc who had been investing in Ansys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $216.71. About 79,411 shares traded. ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) has risen 20.55% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.55% the S&P500. Some Historical ANSS News: 02/05/2018 – Ansys 1Q EPS 98c; 15/05/2018 – ANSYS 19.1 Delivers the First Comprehensive Solution for Simulation-Based Digital Twins; 22/03/2018 – ANSYS INC – ENTERED INTO DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE OPTIS; 19/04/2018 – DJ ANSYS Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ANSS); 02/05/2018 – Ansys 1Q Net $84.3M

Smith Salley & Associates increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 11.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Salley & Associates bought 19,136 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 178,834 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.83M, up from 159,698 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Salley & Associates who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $65.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $81.12. About 1.22 million shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Dominion Resources Black Warrior Tr, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DOMR); 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – REAFFIRMED INTENT TO INCREASE DIVIDEND BY 10 PERCENT PER SHARE ANNUALLY THROUGH 2020; 19/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY SEES FERC CHANGES NOT MATERIAL; 11/05/2018 – GSA Capital Adds Dominion Energy, Exits Netease: 13F; 01/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Foresees Even Greater Growth of Renewable Energy; 04/05/2018 – DOMINION SUPPLY HEADER GAS PROJECT W.VA. CONSTRUCTION APPROVED; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N – COMPANY REAFFIRMS ITS PREVIOUSLY ISSUED 2018 OPERATING EARNINGS GUIDANCE OF $3.80-$4.25 PER SHARE; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy 1Q Rev $3.47B; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Reaffirmed Intent to Increase Dividend by 10 %/Share Annually Through 2020; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Resources Sees 2Q Adj EPS 70c-Adj EPS 80c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 32 investors sold ANSS shares while 149 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 174 raised stakes. 75.38 million shares or 0.83% more from 74.76 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bares Inc stated it has 0.79% of its portfolio in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Williams Jones & stated it has 1,234 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 38,539 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Davis R M Inc reported 100,309 shares. 2,580 were reported by Rampart Inv Mngmt Limited Company. Lazard Asset Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.04% or 120,237 shares. Crestwood Cap Mngmt Limited Partnership owns 6.44% invested in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) for 60,315 shares. Creative Planning stated it has 5,745 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Capital Investment Service Of America Inc owns 2.53% invested in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) for 83,794 shares. Martingale Asset Limited Partnership reported 0.37% stake. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas owns 0.14% invested in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) for 80,016 shares. Axa holds 387,810 shares. Alps Advisors holds 5,637 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.12% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). 87,346 were accumulated by Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership.

American Century Companies Inc, which manages about $100.48 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Ltd (NYSE:IVZ) by 5.47 million shares to 7.30 million shares, valued at $149.34M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (NYSE:TSM) by 7,722 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 860,826 shares, and cut its stake in Henry Schein Inc (NASDAQ:HSIC).

More notable recent ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why You Should Like ANSYS, Inc.â€™s (NASDAQ:ANSS) ROCE – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Be Excited About ANSYS, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ANSS) 16% Return On Equity? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 13, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “ANSYS 2019 R3 Expands Autonomous Vehicles Solution – PRNewswire” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “ANSYS Names Julie Murphy as Vice President of Human Resources – PRNewswire” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “ANSYS and Edge Case Research Transform Autonomous Vehicle Artificial Intelligence – PRNewswire” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Smith Salley & Associates, which manages about $331.94M and $663.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 21,586 shares to 19,399 shares, valued at $1.89 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 14,699 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 209,893 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (GVI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.42 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.94, from 2.36 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 43 investors sold D shares while 280 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 507.39 million shares or 1.91% more from 497.88 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Orleans Management Corporation La invested 1.72% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Stephens Ar reported 0.32% stake. Paloma Prtnrs Mgmt invested in 3,532 shares. Acg Wealth invested 0.25% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Valmark Advisers owns 2,648 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Boston Private Wealth Limited Company holds 0.32% or 124,775 shares in its portfolio. Lenox Wealth holds 277 shares. Fdx has invested 0.15% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). First Utd Fincl Bank holds 1.03% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 22,595 shares. Snow Management Limited Partnership owns 3,702 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 1,218 are owned by Kempen Cap Management Nv. Moreover, Manchester Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.03% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 3,109 shares. 4,545 were accumulated by Baker Ellis Asset Limited Liability Co. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Mngmt stated it has 0.62% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Gilman Hill Asset Management Limited Liability Com has 4,067 shares.