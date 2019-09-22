As Ansys (ANSS) Market Valuation Rose, First Personal Financial Services Cut Holding; As Omnicell (OMCL) Stock Price Declined, Champlain Investment Partners Trimmed Holding by $13.13 Million

Champlain Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Omnicell Inc. (OMCL) by 60.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Champlain Investment Partners Llc sold 152,710 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.56% . The institutional investor held 101,095 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.70 million, down from 253,805 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Champlain Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Omnicell Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.10B market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $74.41. About 373,838 shares traded. Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) has risen 28.56% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.56% the S&P500. Some Historical OMCL News: 20/03/2018 – Omnicell to Showcase Industry-Leading Medication Management Automation Platform and Solutions at the European Association of Hospital Pharmacists Congress; 10/04/2018 – Omnicell’s Medication Management Automation Portfolio to Be Featured at the American Organization of Nurse Executives 2018 Conference; 14/03/2018 – Infirmary Health Adopts Omnicell’s Sterile Compounding Solutions and Services; 27/03/2018 – Mercyhealth Adopts Omnicell’s XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System to Enhance Patient Safety; 20/03/2018 – Omnicell to Showcase Industry-Leading Medication Management Automation Platform and Solutions at the European Association of Ho; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 36C TO 42C, EST. 46C; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL INC – FOR YEAR 2018, COMPANY EXPECTS PRODUCT BOOKINGS TO BE BETWEEN $625 MLN AND $660 MLN; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL INC OMCL.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.97, REV VIEW $790.3 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL 1Q ADJ REV $182.6M, EST. $177.1M; 26/04/2018 – Omnicell Sees FY18 Adj EPS $1.85-Adj EPS $2.05

First Personal Financial Services decreased its stake in Ansys Inc (ANSS) by 9.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Personal Financial Services sold 2,687 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.51% . The institutional investor held 27,022 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.54 million, down from 29,709 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Personal Financial Services who had been investing in Ansys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $2.48 during the last trading session, reaching $216.57. About 594,153 shares traded or 23.12% up from the average. ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) has risen 20.55% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.55% the S&P500. Some Historical ANSS News: 02/05/2018 – ANSYS 1Q ADJ REV $283.3M, EST. $276.5M; 02/05/2018 – Ansys 1Q Adj EPS $1.20; 19/04/2018 – ANSYS Additive Manufacturing Solutions Transform Aerospace and Defense, Biotech and Automotive Industries; 04/05/2018 – ANSYS INC ANSS.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $163 FROM $160; 22/03/2018 ANSYS To Acquire Optical Simulation Leader OPTIS; 15/05/2018 – A SORIANO CORP ANS.PS – QTRLY NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE 273.5 MLN PESOS VS 1.35 BLN PESOS; 02/05/2018 – Ansys 1Q Net $84.3M; 22/03/2018 – ANSYS INC ANSS.O – MANAGEMENT WILL PROVIDE FURTHER DETAILS REGARDING TRANSACTION AND ITS IMPACT ON 2018 FINANCIAL OUTLOOK AFTER CLOSING; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS SEES 2Q ADJ REV $272.0M TO $292.0M, EST. $291.2M; 15/05/2018 – ANSYS 19.1 Delivers the First Comprehensive Solution for Simulation-Based Digital Twins

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 32 investors sold ANSS shares while 149 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 174 raised stakes. 75.38 million shares or 0.83% more from 74.76 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Federated Investors Incorporated Pa owns 647,941 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd has invested 0.02% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Commercial Bank Of America De, a North Carolina-based fund reported 851,689 shares. Echo Street Cap Mngmt Lc accumulated 1.39% or 383,311 shares. First Hawaiian National Bank & Trust reported 0.01% of its portfolio in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Moreover, Alps Advisors Incorporated has 0.01% invested in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Exane Derivatives holds 7,266 shares. First Tru Advisors LP holds 134,541 shares. Bares Management, Texas-based fund reported 141,554 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Moreover, Bessemer Gru has 0.42% invested in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) for 613,909 shares. Hartford Invest Mgmt Co has 0.05% invested in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). 8,812 were reported by Oakbrook Invs. 37,000 are owned by State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D.

More notable recent ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “ANSYS And Autodesk Collaborate To Spur Innovation For The Automotive Industry – PRNewswire” on September 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Ansys (ANSS) Up 1.7% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue? – Nasdaq” published on March 29, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 11, 2019 – Benzinga” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “ANSYS (ANSS) Earnings & Revenues Surpass Estimates in Q1 – Nasdaq” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why Should You Hold on to ANSYS (ANSS) Stock for Now – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 27, 2018.

First Personal Financial Services, which manages about $350.20 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Index Shs Fds (CWI) by 33,416 shares to 117,594 shares, valued at $4.31M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 11,474 shares in the quarter, for a total of 101,496 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IWF).

Analysts await ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.00 EPS, down 9.09% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.1 per share. ANSS’s profit will be $84.10M for 54.14 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.34 actual EPS reported by ANSYS, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.37% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.51 earnings per share, up 4.08% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.49 per share. OMCL’s profit will be $21.25 million for 36.48 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual earnings per share reported by Omnicell, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Omnicell, Inc. – OMCL – Yahoo Finance” on September 12, 2019, also Stockhouse.com with their article: “OMCL CLASS ACTION REMINDER: Hagens Berman Reminds Omnicell (OMCL) Investors of September 16, 2019 Lead Plaintiff Deadline, Investors Who Lost $50,000+ May Contact the Firm – Stockhouse” published on September 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Here’s Why You Should Hold Onto Omnicell (OMCL) Stock for Now – Nasdaq” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of OMCL, LB, JE and NTAP – Benzinga” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Omnicell (OMCL) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Q1 Release – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.43, from 1.11 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 25 investors sold OMCL shares while 69 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 38.78 million shares or 2.26% more from 37.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Connors Investor Service has invested 0.55% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Oak Ridge Invs Ltd accumulated 1.64% or 275,447 shares. Vident Advisory Lc, Georgia-based fund reported 159,055 shares. Old National State Bank In accumulated 2,610 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Verition Fund Management Ltd Liability has 0.01% invested in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Symmetry Peak Management Ltd Llc stated it has 2,500 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Systematic Financial Ltd Partnership has 100,370 shares. Barclays Pcl reported 52,593 shares stake. Moreover, Eulav Asset Management has 0.13% invested in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Martin And Inc Tn has invested 1.4% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). 682,598 were reported by Price T Rowe Associate Inc Md. Conestoga Capital Ltd Liability holds 3.39% of its portfolio in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) for 1.58 million shares. The Pennsylvania-based Sei Invs has invested 0.01% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Guggenheim Cap Ltd Company has 2,955 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Zacks Investment reported 16,184 shares.

Champlain Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $6.04B and $11.91 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SBH) by 432,475 shares to 8.88 million shares, valued at $118.42 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Commerce Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 44,598 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.29 million shares, and has risen its stake in Chase Corporation (NYSEMKT:CCF).