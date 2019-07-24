As Annaly Capital Management (NLY) Valuation Declined, Shamrock Asset Management Lowered Its Holding by $364,563; Skytop Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Take (TTWO) Stake by $1.22 Million as Share Price Rose

Shamrock Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Annaly Capital Management Inc (NLY) by 31.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shamrock Asset Management Llc sold 40,507 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.19% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 88,468 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $884,000, down from 128,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shamrock Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Annaly Capital Management Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $9.54. About 8.40M shares traded. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) has declined 8.72% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.15% the S&P500. Some Historical NLY News: 02/05/2018 – Annaly Capital: Deal Is Mutually Beneficial to Hldrs of Both Companies; 06/03/2018 Annaly Capital Management, Inc. Publishes White Paper on Credit Risk Transfer; 02/05/2018 – Annaly Capital Management, Inc. To Acquire MTGE Investment Corp. For $900 Million; 24/05/2018 – Fitch Adds Annaly Capital to its U.S. RMBS Originator/Aggregators; 02/05/2018 – ANNALY 1Q CORE EPS EXCLUDING PAA 30C; EST. 30C; 21/04/2018 – DJ Annaly Capital Management Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NLY); 02/05/2018 – Annaly Capital 1Q EPS $1.12; 02/05/2018 – ANNALY CAPITAL SEES PURCHASE ADDING TO CORE EPS; 09/05/2018 – Annaly Capital Management, Inc. Announces Preferred Dividends; 02/05/2018 – Annaly Capital: Deal values MTGE at $19.65 Per Shr

Skytop Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Take (TTWO) by 23.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skytop Capital Management Llc sold 12,960 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.65% with the market. The hedge fund held 43,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.06M, down from 55,960 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skytop Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Take for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $118.04. About 474,830 shares traded. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) has declined 6.05% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.48% the S&P500. Some Historical TTWO News: 29/03/2018 – Lindsay Lohan loses ‘Grand Theft Auto’ appeal; 11/05/2018 – Macquarie Group Adds 21st Century Fox, Exits Take-Two: 13F; 11/05/2018 – Macquarie Investment Business Trust Buys 1.6% of Take-Two; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Sees FY EPS $1.53-EPS $1.80; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive 4Q Net Bookings $411.4 Million; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Sees 1Q Rev $345M-$395M; 06/04/2018 – Buy Take-Two on the dip because ‘Fortnite’ risk is ‘overblown,’ analyst says; 18/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Board Size Increases to 7 Members From 6; 08/05/2018 – Take Two Emojis and Call Me in the Morning; 21/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer sits down with Take-Two Interactive Software Chairman and CEO Strauss Zelnick for an update on the video game space

Investors sentiment increased to 2.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.12, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 24 investors sold NLY shares while 91 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 782.45 million shares or 12.57% more from 695.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Us Comml Bank De has 96,567 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Monetary Mngmt Inc owns 0.01% invested in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) for 1,750 shares. Blackrock stated it has 131.31M shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Westpac has invested 0% in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY). Proffitt Goodson Inc accumulated 12,416 shares. Aviance Cap Ltd Liability owns 852,063 shares. Alyeska Investment Group LP invested in 0.13% or 956,193 shares. Cadence Cap Ltd Liability Corp, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 15,430 shares. D E Shaw Communication has 660,322 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Merian Invsts (Uk) reported 1.38 million shares. Garrison Bradford And Associate reported 86,200 shares. Eqis Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.01% or 13,423 shares in its portfolio. Bank Of America Corporation De invested in 0.01% or 8.74M shares. Ls Invest Advisors Limited Liability Corp has 24,362 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.03% in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY).

More notable recent Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Annaly Capital Management: Insiders Are Loading Up The Truck – Seeking Alpha” on May 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Annaly Capital Management: Take A Look At This 6.8%-Yielding Preferred Stock – Seeking Alpha” published on April 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Annaly Capital’s Dividend, BV, And Valuation Vs. 19 mREIT Peers (Includes Q2-Q4 2019 Dividend Projections) – Part 2 – Seeking Alpha” on March 27, 2019. More interesting news about Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Annaly Capital Management: Buy This 7.0%-Yielding Preferred Stock For Income Stability – Seeking Alpha” published on January 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Reasons To Purchase Annaly Despite An Uncertain Future – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 18, 2019.

Analysts await Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.25 EPS, down 16.67% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.3 per share. NLY’s profit will be $367.45 million for 9.54 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.29 actual EPS reported by Annaly Capital Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.79% negative EPS growth.

Since May 6, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $4.24 million activity. Green Anthony C had bought 50,000 shares worth $478,000 on Tuesday, May 14. The insider Fallon Katherine Beirne bought $24,936. Another trade for 300,000 shares valued at $2.89M was bought by KEYES KEVIN.

Shamrock Asset Management Llc, which manages about $382.14M and $126.31 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Core Msci Total International Stock Etf (IXUS) by 8,657 shares to 9,137 shares, valued at $531,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) by 10,669 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,862 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Jp Morgan Usd Emerging Markets Bond Etf (EMB).

Analysts await Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $-0.25 earnings per share, down 1,350.00% or $0.27 from last year’s $0.02 per share. After $0.32 actual earnings per share reported by Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -178.13% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “100 Symbols with High Options Volume vs Normal: ILMN, TTWO, MAR, COST – Nasdaq” on July 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Monday Option Activity: ABBV, TTWO, MRNS – Nasdaq” published on July 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Videogame sales drop by double digits again in June – Seeking Alpha” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Take-Two Interactive (TTWO) Surpasses Q4 Earnings Estimates – Nasdaq” published on May 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Hasbro (HAS) Stock Gains on Q2 Earnings and Revenue Beat – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 23, 2019.