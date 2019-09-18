As Annaly Capital Management (NLY) Valuation Declined, Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec Upped Position by $1.98 Million; As Zoetis (ZTS) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Valicenti Advisory Services Has Decreased Position by $2.71 Million

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc decreased its stake in Zoetis Inc (ZTS) by 50.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc sold 23,945 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.87% . The institutional investor held 23,703 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.69M, down from 47,648 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Zoetis Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $58.46B market cap company. The stock increased 2.32% or $2.78 during the last trading session, reaching $122.42. About 2.08M shares traded or 5.39% up from the average. Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has risen 35.98% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.98% the S&P500. Some Historical ZTS News: 16/05/2018 – Zoetis to buy Abaxis for $1.9 bln in cash; 19/03/2018 – ZOETIS INC ZTS.N : MORGAN STANLEY CUTS TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM OVERWEIGHT; 15/05/2018 – ANATARA REPORTS EXCLUSIVE GLOBAL LICENSE PACT WITH ZOETIS; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS TO BUY ABAXIS BUY PRICE OF US $83/SHR IN CASH; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS SEES DEAL IMPACTING 2018 REPORTED EARNINGS; 15/05/2018 – Anatara Announces Exclusive Global License Agreement with Zoetis; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis to buy veterinary diagnostics firm Abaxis for $1.9 bln; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis to buy veterinary diagnostics company Abaxis for $2bn; 14/05/2018 – ANATARA LIFESCIENCES LTD – ANNOUNCES EXCLUSIVE GLOBAL LICENSE AGREEMENT WITH ZOETIS; 01/05/2018 – Forbes Names Zoetis One of America’s Best Employers for Third Year in a Row

Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec increased its stake in Annaly Capital Management Inc (NLY) by 582.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec bought 219,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.60% . The institutional investor held 257,400 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.35M, up from 37,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec who had been investing in Annaly Capital Management Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $8.75. About 21.65 million shares traded or 49.62% up from the average. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) has declined 10.83% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.83% the S&P500. Some Historical NLY News: 06/03/2018 Annaly Capital Management, Inc. Publishes White Paper on Credit Risk Transfer; 09/05/2018 – Annaly Capital Management, Inc. Announces Preferred Dividends; 02/05/2018 – Annaly Capital Agrees to Buy MTGE Investment for $900 Million; 02/05/2018 – ANNALY TO PAY ABOUT $19.65/SHR OF MTGE ON APRIL 30 CLOSE PRICE; 15/03/2018 – Annaly Capital Declares Dividend of 30c; 02/05/2018 – Annaly Capital: Deal values MTGE at $19.65 Per Shr; 02/05/2018 – Annaly Capital 1Q EPS $1.12; 03/05/2018 – MTGE ALERT: Johnson Fistel Investigates Proposed Sale of MTGE Investment Corp.; Are Shareholders Getting a Fair Deal?; 02/05/2018 – ANNALY CAPITAL SEES PURCHASE ADDING TO CORE EPS; 21/04/2018 – DJ Annaly Capital Management Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NLY)

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 43 investors sold ZTS shares while 278 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 248 raised stakes. 413.40 million shares or 0.16% less from 414.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Destination Wealth Management accumulated 0% or 337 shares. Moreover, Hallmark Mgmt Inc has 0.14% invested in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) for 11,441 shares. Moreover, Colony Grp Llc has 0.03% invested in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Hightower Advsr Ltd Liability Company invested in 261,689 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Scott & Selber holds 2.82% or 49,368 shares. Alps Advsr owns 0.01% invested in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) for 15,175 shares. Fayez Sarofim & Co reported 233,682 shares. Douglass Winthrop Advsrs Llc holds 0.32% or 70,361 shares in its portfolio. Blackrock Inc reported 0.17% of its portfolio in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Mufg Americas accumulated 25,703 shares. Eaton Vance Mngmt invested 0.51% of its portfolio in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). New York-based Oppenheimer & has invested 0.43% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Alpine Woods Capital Lc invested in 15,840 shares. Rampart Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 7,992 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Mcf Llc holds 0% or 225 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.89 earnings per share, up 7.23% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.83 per share. ZTS’s profit will be $425.03M for 34.39 P/E if the $0.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.90 actual earnings per share reported by Zoetis Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.11% negative EPS growth.

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc, which manages about $376.66 million and $205.06M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 6,480 shares to 46,305 shares, valued at $5.46 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco S&P 500 Eq Wt Technolo by 6,078 shares in the quarter, for a total of 36,363 shares, and has risen its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries (NYSE:LYB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.18, from 2.31 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 53 investors sold NLY shares while 133 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 750.15 million shares or 4.13% less from 782.45 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 1.31M are owned by State Of Wisconsin Investment Board. Van Eck Associates Corporation reported 2.62 million shares. Td Asset Inc, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 1.01 million shares. Moreover, American International Gru Incorporated has 0% invested in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY). Hsbc Public Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.03% or 1.92 million shares. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc reported 0.03% stake. Jpmorgan Chase has 1.55M shares for 0% of their portfolio. Foster & Motley accumulated 0.01% or 10,168 shares. Hm Payson reported 0% stake. Sumitomo Mitsui Hldgs Incorporated invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY). Amalgamated Natl Bank stated it has 189,373 shares. Symons Cap reported 860,516 shares stake. 30,496 were accumulated by Natl Asset Mngmt. Metropolitan Life Insur, a New York-based fund reported 33,525 shares. Vident Investment Advisory Limited Liability Company has 101,285 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio.

Since May 6, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $4.24 million activity. Fallon Katherine Beirne also bought $24,936 worth of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) on Friday, June 7. $852,294 worth of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) was bought by Hamilton Thomas Edward. Green Anthony C had bought 50,000 shares worth $478,000 on Tuesday, May 14.