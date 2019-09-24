As Annaly Capital Management (NLY) Stock Value Declined, United Services Automobile Association Has Decreased by $4.23 Million Its Stake; Supernus Pharmaceuticals (SUPN) Stake Held by Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp

United Services Automobile Association decreased its stake in Annaly Capital Management Inc (NLY) by 49.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Services Automobile Association sold 469,898 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.60% . The institutional investor held 472,548 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.31M, down from 942,446 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Services Automobile Association who had been investing in Annaly Capital Management Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.60% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $8.86. About 5.75M shares traded. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) has declined 10.83% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.83% the S&P500. Some Historical NLY News: 02/05/2018 – Annaly Capital 1Q EPS $1.12; 02/05/2018 – Annaly Capital: Deal values MTGE at $19.65 Per Shr; 03/05/2018 – MTGE ALERT: Johnson Fistel Investigates Proposed Sale of MTGE Investment Corp.; Are Shareholders Getting a Fair Deal?; 02/05/2018 – Annaly Capital 1Q Net $1.33B; 10/05/2018 – Artemis Adds Annaly, Exits Corning, Cuts Equifax: 13F; 02/05/2018 – Annaly Capital: Deal Is Mutually Beneficial to Hldrs of Both Companies; 24/05/2018 – Fitch Adds Annaly Capital to its U.S. RMBS Originator/Aggregators; 09/05/2018 – Annaly Capital Management, Inc. Announces Preferred Dividends; 02/05/2018 – ANNALY 1Q CORE EPS EXCLUDING PAA 30C; EST. 30C; 15/03/2018 – Annaly Capital Declares Dividend of 30c

Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp increased its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (SUPN) by 2018.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp bought 14,047 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.63% . The institutional investor held 14,743 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $488,000, up from 696 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp who had been investing in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.72% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $27.49. About 338,042 shares traded. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) has declined 36.98% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.98% the S&P500. Some Historical SUPN News: 08/05/2018 – SUPERNUS SEES FY NET PRODUCT SALES $375M TO $400M; 23/04/2018 – Provident Investment Management Buys 1% Position in Supernus; 08/05/2018 – SUPERNUS – FOR 2018, ALSO REITERATES ITS PRIOR GUIDANCE FOR OPERATING EARNINGS; 08/05/2018 – SUPERNUS 1Q REV. $90.4M, EST. $85.0M; 17/05/2018 – Supernus Pharmaceuticals Senior VP of Sales and Marketing Victor Vaughn to Retire May 31; 20/03/2018 – Supernus Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – DJ Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SUPN); 08/05/2018 – SUPERNUS – FOR 2018, REITERATES ITS PRIOR GUIDANCE FOR NET PRODUCT SALES, RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT EXPENSES; 13/03/2018 – SUPERNUS PHARMACEUTICALS INC – NOTES WILL MATURE ON APRIL 1, 2023, UNLESS EARLIER REPURCHASED OR CONVERTED; 15/03/2018 – SUPERNUS REPORTS PRICING OF $350M PRIVATE OFFER OF CONV NOTES

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $189,982 activity.

Analysts await Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.25 EPS, down 16.67% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.3 per share. NLY’s profit will be $363.91M for 8.86 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual EPS reported by Annaly Capital Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

