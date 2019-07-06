As Annaly Capital Management (NLY) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Shamrock Asset Management Has Cut Position; As Columbia Sportswear Co (COLM) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Northern Trust Lowered Its Position by $371,384

Shamrock Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Annaly Capital Management Inc (NLY) by 31.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shamrock Asset Management Llc sold 40,507 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.19% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 88,468 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $884,000, down from 128,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shamrock Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Annaly Capital Management Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $9.18. About 7.55 million shares traded. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) has declined 8.72% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.15% the S&P500. Some Historical NLY News: 02/05/2018 – Annaly Capital Management, Inc. To Acquire MTGE Investment Corp. For $900 Million; 02/05/2018 – Annaly Capital Agrees to Buy MTGE Investment for $900 Million; 09/05/2018 – Annaly Capital Management, Inc. Announces Preferred Dividends; 02/05/2018 – Annaly Capital 1Q EPS $1.12; 02/05/2018 – Annaly Capital 1Q Net $1.33B; 02/05/2018 – ANNALY CAPITAL SEES PURCHASE ADDING TO CORE EPS; 02/05/2018 – ANNALY 1Q CORE EPS EXCLUDING PAA 30C; EST. 30C; 10/05/2018 – Artemis Adds Annaly, Exits Corning, Cuts Equifax: 13F; 02/05/2018 – Annaly Capital: Deal Is Mutually Beneficial to Hldrs of Both Companies; 06/03/2018 Annaly Capital Management, Inc. Publishes White Paper on Credit Risk Transfer

Northern Trust Corp decreased its stake in Columbia Sportswear Co (COLM) by 1.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northern Trust Corp sold 3,571 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.09% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 215,008 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.40 million, down from 218,579 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northern Trust Corp who had been investing in Columbia Sportswear Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $100.72. About 127,386 shares traded. Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM) has risen 14.95% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.52% the S&P500. Some Historical COLM News: 26/04/2018 – Columbia Sportswear 1Q Adj EPS 77c; 16/03/2018 Columbia Sportswear and Major League Soccer Announce New Relationship; 10/04/2018 – COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR CO – SWIRE RESOURCES WILL CONTINUE TO SERVE AS EXCLUSIVE INDEPENDENT DISTRIBUTOR OF COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR IN HONG KONG AND MACAU; 26/04/2018 – COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR CO COLM.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.23, REV VIEW $2.62 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 10/04/2018 – COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR INTENDS TO BUY REST OF CHINA JV FROM SWIRE; 10/04/2018 – COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR CO COLM.O SAYS JASON ZHU WILL CONTINUE AS GENERAL MANAGER OF COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR COMMERCIAL (SHANGHAI) COMPANY; 23/04/2018 – Columbia Sportswear Company Announces Appointment of Snow Burns as Mountain Hardwear Brand Head of Marketing; 17/04/2018 – Columbia Sportswear Company Announces Corporate Communications Team; 22/04/2018 – DJ Columbia Sportswear Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COLM); 26/04/2018 – COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR CO COLM.O SEES FY 2018 SHR ABOUT $3.01 TO $3.11

Investors sentiment increased to 2.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.12, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 24 investors sold NLY shares while 91 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 782.45 million shares or 12.57% more from 695.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Huntington Savings Bank accumulated 12,161 shares or 0% of the stock. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Va owns 11,800 shares. Jane Street Gp reported 1.62 million shares. Allsquare Wealth Mgmt Lc accumulated 0.06% or 8,390 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Company has invested 0.01% in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY). Legacy Prtn stated it has 0.14% in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY). Denali Advsr Limited Liability Com invested in 0.97% or 646,300 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Md reported 720,579 shares. Panagora Asset Inc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY). Arizona State Retirement System accumulated 604,107 shares. 10,800 were reported by Summit Group Ltd Liability Corp. Muhlenkamp & holds 207,364 shares or 0.98% of its portfolio. 665,137 are held by Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Limited Co. Spectrum Group owns 683 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Mariner Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) for 45,037 shares.

Since May 6, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $4.24 million activity. 50,000 shares were bought by Green Anthony C, worth $478,000 on Tuesday, May 14. $24,936 worth of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) shares were bought by Fallon Katherine Beirne. 300,000 shares were bought by KEYES KEVIN, worth $2.89M.

Analysts await Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.25 EPS, down 16.67% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.3 per share. NLY’s profit will be $361.25M for 9.18 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.29 actual EPS reported by Annaly Capital Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.79% negative EPS growth.

Shamrock Asset Management Llc, which manages about $382.14M and $126.31M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares 7 (IEF) by 3,140 shares to 3,278 shares, valued at $350,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Core Msci Total International Stock Etf (IXUS) by 8,657 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,137 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Jp Morgan Usd Emerging Markets Bond Etf (EMB).

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 sales for $11.45 million activity. On Tuesday, February 12 the insider Boyle Joseph P sold $2.16 million. GEORGE EDWARD S sold 7,706 shares worth $811,596. $2.37M worth of Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM) was sold by Cusick Thomas B.. Shares for $1.83M were sold by Bragdon Peter J.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 24 investors sold COLM shares while 80 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 24.50 million shares or 0.31% more from 24.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Illinois-based Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Incorporated has invested 0% in Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM). Zebra Mngmt Lc has invested 0.24% in Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM). Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Ltd has 65,755 shares. Wells Fargo Company Mn, a California-based fund reported 74,602 shares. Greenwood Capital Associate Llc holds 3,538 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Chicago Equity Ptnrs Limited Co stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM). First Republic Investment Mngmt reported 3,094 shares. Fort Ltd Partnership holds 0.34% or 16,384 shares in its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Grp has 0.02% invested in Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM). King Luther Capital Management Corp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM) for 7,646 shares. Tower Rech Cap Ltd Company (Trc) has 1,421 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0.01% or 4,457 shares. Lord Abbett Ltd Liability Company holds 0.13% in Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM) or 377,291 shares. Bluecrest Cap Management Limited has 0.01% invested in Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM). Moreover, Eqis Capital Mngmt has 0.03% invested in Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM).

Northern Trust Corp, which manages about $404.87B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (NYSE:APD) by 22,480 shares to 3.26 million shares, valued at $622.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Silgan Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SLGN) by 26,581 shares in the quarter, for a total of 680,187 shares, and has risen its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON).