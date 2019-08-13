As Annaly Capital Management (NLY) Share Value Declined, Shamrock Asset Management Trimmed Holding by $364,563; Saybrook Capital Continues to Hold Holding in Verizon Communications (VZ)

Shamrock Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Annaly Capital Management Inc (NLY) by 31.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shamrock Asset Management Llc sold 40,507 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.60% . The hedge fund held 88,468 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $884,000, down from 128,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shamrock Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Annaly Capital Management Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.27% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $9.32. About 8.89 million shares traded. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) has declined 10.83% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.83% the S&P500. Some Historical NLY News: 02/05/2018 – Annaly Capital: Deal values MTGE at $19.65 Per Shr; 02/05/2018 – Annaly Capital Agrees to Buy MTGE Investment for $900 Million; 10/05/2018 – Artemis Adds Annaly, Exits Corning, Cuts Equifax: 13F; 24/05/2018 – Fitch Adds Annaly Capital to its U.S. RMBS Originator/Aggregators; 15/03/2018 – Annaly Capital Declares Dividend of 30c; 02/05/2018 – Annaly Capital 1Q EPS $1.12; 02/05/2018 – Annaly Capital Management, Inc. To Acquire MTGE Investment Corp. For $900 Million; 02/05/2018 – Annaly Capital: Deal Is Mutually Beneficial to Hldrs of Both Companies

Saybrook Capital increased its stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by 7.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saybrook Capital bought 8,390 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 122,642 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.25 million, up from 114,252 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saybrook Capital who had been investing in Verizon Communications for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $230.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $55.69. About 10.64 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 03/05/2018 – Verizon: All Six Shareholder Proposals Defeated at Annual Meeting; 21/04/2018 – Voice of Amer: DOJ Investigates: Did AT&T, Verizon Make it Hard to Switch?; 16/03/2018 – KCBS: Armed Thieves Targeting Bay Area Verizon Stores; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – SEES FULL-YEAR CONSOLIDATED REVENUE GROWTH AT LOW SINGLE-DIGIT PERCENTAGE RATES ON A GAAP REPORTED BASIS; 20/04/2018 – VZ: HAVE DIFFERENCE OF OPINION W/PHONE EQUIPMENT MANUFACTURERS; 27/04/2018 – Sprint, T-Mobile deal may cast shadow over tower companies; 24/04/2018 – Verizon earnings: $1.17 per share, vs $1.10 EPS expected; 26/03/2018 – FCC chairman proposes steps to protect U.S. communications networks, supply chains; 08/03/2018 – Google defeats Zombie Go Boom ‘Adpocalypse’ lawsuit; 24/04/2018 – Tech Today: Verizon Inflects, Alphabet Spends, Apple Sinks Chips — Barron’s Blog

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Saybrook Capital, which manages about $230.72 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Honeywell International Inc (NYSE:HON) by 3,490 shares to 66,447 shares, valued at $10.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nestle Sa (NSRGY) by 7,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 59,012 shares, and cut its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).

Since May 6, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $4.24 million activity. KEYES KEVIN had bought 300,000 shares worth $2.89 million. 90,000 Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) shares with value of $852,294 were bought by Hamilton Thomas Edward. 2,780 shares were bought by Fallon Katherine Beirne, worth $24,936 on Friday, June 7.