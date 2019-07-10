As Annaly Capital Management (NLY) Share Price Declined, Shamrock Asset Management Has Trimmed Holding; As Adobe (ADBE) Valuation Rose, Capital Investment Services Of America Decreased Position

Shamrock Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Annaly Capital Management Inc (NLY) by 31.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shamrock Asset Management Llc sold 40,507 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.19% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 88,468 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $884,000, down from 128,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shamrock Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Annaly Capital Management Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.43B market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $9.22. About 8.70 million shares traded. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) has declined 8.72% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.15% the S&P500. Some Historical NLY News: 15/03/2018 – Annaly Capital Declares Dividend of 30c; 24/05/2018 – Fitch Adds Annaly Capital to its U.S. RMBS Originator/Aggregators; 02/05/2018 – Annaly Capital 1Q Net $1.33B; 21/04/2018 – DJ Annaly Capital Management Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NLY); 02/05/2018 – ANNALY CAPITAL MGMT TO BUY MTGE INVESTMENT FOR $900M; 02/05/2018 – Annaly Capital 1Q EPS $1.12; 02/05/2018 – Annaly Capital: Deal values MTGE at $19.65 Per Shr; 02/05/2018 – Annaly Capital Management, Inc. To Acquire MTGE Investment Corp. For $900 Million; 02/05/2018 – Annaly Capital: Deal Is Mutually Beneficial to Hldrs of Both Companies; 02/05/2018 – Annaly Capital Agrees to Buy MTGE Investment for $900 Million

Capital Investment Services Of America Inc decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 1.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Investment Services Of America Inc sold 1,291 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 76,382 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.36 million, down from 77,673 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Investment Services Of America Inc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $147.67B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $304.2. About 1.64 million shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 16.13% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 26/03/2018 – Adobe Advertising Cloud Selects TVSquared for Same-Day TV Reporting & Optimization; 06/04/2018 – CFO Moves: Adobe Systems; 21/05/2018 – Adobe to buy Magento Commerce in $1.68 bln deal; 03/04/2018 – Adobe Creative Cloud Empowers Creatives to Thrive in the Video Age; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – QTRLY SHR $1.55 ON A NON-GAAP BASIS; 15/03/2018 – Adobe Systems 2Q Rev $2.08B; 15/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: ADBE, AVGO, ULTA & more; 28/03/2018 – Adobe Sensei and Leslie Jones of “Saturday Night Live” Take Center Stage at “Summit Sneaks”; 29/03/2018 – Adobe Company Marketing Scheduled By Stephens Inc. for Apr. 5; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE: AI MEANT TO ASSIST, RATHER THAN REPLACE, WORKERS

Analysts await Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.25 earnings per share, down 16.67% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.3 per share. NLY’s profit will be $364.05M for 9.22 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.29 actual earnings per share reported by Annaly Capital Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.79% negative EPS growth.

Since May 6, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $4.24 million activity. Hamilton Thomas Edward bought $852,294 worth of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) on Friday, May 17. The insider KEYES KEVIN bought 300,000 shares worth $2.89 million. Green Anthony C also bought $478,000 worth of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) shares.

Since January 24, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 sales for $96.39 million activity. The insider Rencher Bradley sold 30,000 shares worth $7.39M. Lewnes Ann sold $720,480 worth of stock or 3,000 shares. $6.00M worth of stock was sold by Parasnis Abhay on Wednesday, January 30. THOMPSON MATTHEW had sold 41,560 shares worth $10.19 million on Thursday, January 24. Morris Donna sold 13,804 shares worth $3.45M.

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $1.59 earnings per share, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $771.85M for 47.83 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual earnings per share reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.