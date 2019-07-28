As Annaly Capital Management (NLY) Market Value Declined, Holder Aviance Capital Management Upped Position; Fruth Investment Management Cut Its Holding in Starbucks (SBUX) by $451,400

Fruth Investment Management decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 6.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fruth Investment Management sold 6,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 88,299 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.56 million, down from 94,399 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fruth Investment Management who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $120.04B market cap company. The stock increased 8.94% or $8.13 during the last trading session, reaching $99.11. About 20.85M shares traded or 172.13% up from the average. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 36.11% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.68% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 07/05/2018 – Nestle pays $7.15bn in Starbucks marketing tie-up; 08/05/2018 – GOOGLE SAYS HAS BEEN WORKING WITH STARBUCKS, DOORDASH, DOMINO’S, AND OTHER RESTAURANTS FOR ASSISTANT – CONFERENCE; 17/04/2018 – Starbucks to close all company-owned stores on the afternoon of May 29 for racial-bias education day; 26/04/2018 – STARBUCKS REPORTS ADDED 100M SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION; 19/04/2018 – New York Post: Racially profiled men arrested at Starbucks say they feared for their lives; 04/05/2018 – DEAL PROBABLY ANNOUNCED ON MONDAY, ACCORDING TO SOURCE FAMILIAR WITH MATTER – BBG; 26/04/2018 – SBUX SEES HITTING 3% COMP SALES GOAL IN 3Q; 07/05/2018 – NESTLE ENTERS PACT FOR PERPETUAL GLOBAL LICENSE OF STARBUCKS CO; 19/04/2018 – Philadelphia Police Chief Apologizes for Starbucks Incident; 01/05/2018 – New York Post: Israel exposes limits of US intel, Starbucks caves to extremists, and other comments

Aviance Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Annaly Capital Management Inc (NLY) by 31.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aviance Capital Management Llc bought 205,334 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.19% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 852,063 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.51 million, up from 646,729 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aviance Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Annaly Capital Management Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.98B market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $9.6. About 9.95 million shares traded. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) has declined 8.72% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.15% the S&P500. Some Historical NLY News: 02/05/2018 – Annaly Capital 1Q EPS $1.12; 02/05/2018 – ANNALY CAPITAL MGMT TO BUY MTGE INVESTMENT FOR $900M; 02/05/2018 – Annaly Capital: Deal values MTGE at $19.65 Per Shr; 03/05/2018 – MTGE ALERT: Johnson Fistel Investigates Proposed Sale of MTGE Investment Corp.; Are Shareholders Getting a Fair Deal?; 02/05/2018 – Annaly Capital: Deal Is Mutually Beneficial to Hldrs of Both Companies; 02/05/2018 – ANNALY 1Q CORE EPS EXCLUDING PAA 30C; EST. 30C; 02/05/2018 – Annaly Capital Management, Inc. To Acquire MTGE Investment Corp. For $900 Million; 09/05/2018 – Annaly Capital Management, Inc. Announces Preferred Dividends

Since May 6, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $4.24 million activity. $24,936 worth of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) was bought by Fallon Katherine Beirne. $852,294 worth of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) shares were bought by Hamilton Thomas Edward. Green Anthony C bought $478,000 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.12, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 24 investors sold NLY shares while 91 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 782.45 million shares or 12.57% more from 695.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Bk Corporation owns 2.54M shares. Trustmark National Bank Tru Department has 0% invested in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) for 800 shares. Pggm Invests holds 0.25% in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) or 5.00M shares. First Manhattan has 7,260 shares. Prudential Public Limited Co holds 0% or 97,148 shares in its portfolio. First Republic Mgmt has invested 0.04% in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY). Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY). Moreover, Tci Wealth Advsr Inc has 0.04% invested in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) for 8,817 shares. Essex Fin Services Incorporated accumulated 63,677 shares. The Japan-based Asset Mgmt One has invested 0.04% in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY). Charles Schwab Mgmt accumulated 3.76 million shares or 0.02% of the stock. Delta Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company Tn owns 516 shares. Sterling Cap Management Ltd Liability Co stated it has 249,450 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Institute For Wealth Management Lc has 0.02% invested in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY). Aqr Capital Management Llc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY).

Aviance Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.20B and $668.25 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Virtus Cumberland Municipal Bond Etf by 33,929 shares to 196,361 shares, valued at $4.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vodafone Group Plc Adr (NASDAQ:VOD) by 200,608 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 283,140 shares, and cut its stake in Bristol (NYSE:BMY).

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 6 insider sales for $31.99 million activity. Another trade for 169,096 shares valued at $11.64 million was made by CULVER JOHN on Thursday, February 7. BURROWS CLIFFORD sold $10.26 million worth of stock.