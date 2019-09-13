As Annaly Capital Management Com (NLY) Stock Value Declined, Beck Capital Management Decreased by $557,721 Its Stake; Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Holder Exchange Capital Management Has Trimmed Stake by $304,001

Beck Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Annaly Capital Management Inc Com (NLY) by 19.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beck Capital Management Llc sold 61,969 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.60% . The institutional investor held 256,228 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.34 million, down from 318,197 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beck Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Annaly Capital Management Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $8.67. About 10.51 million shares traded. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) has declined 10.83% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.83% the S&P500. Some Historical NLY News: 03/05/2018 – MTGE ALERT: Johnson Fistel Investigates Proposed Sale of MTGE Investment Corp.; Are Shareholders Getting a Fair Deal?; 02/05/2018 – ANNALY 1Q CORE EPS EXCLUDING PAA 30C; EST. 30C; 02/05/2018 – Annaly Capital 1Q Net $1.33B; 02/05/2018 – Annaly Capital: Deal Is Mutually Beneficial to Hldrs of Both Companies; 02/05/2018 – ANNALY CAPITAL SEES PURCHASE ADDING TO CORE EPS; 09/05/2018 – Annaly Capital Management, Inc. Announces Preferred Dividends; 02/05/2018 – Annaly Capital Management, Inc. To Acquire MTGE Investment Corp. For $900 Million; 24/05/2018 – Fitch Adds Annaly Capital to its U.S. RMBS Originator/Aggregators

Exchange Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 4.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Exchange Capital Management Inc sold 2,789 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 64,630 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.09M, down from 67,419 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $305.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $122.13. About 4.59 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 30/04/2018 – Designing Digitally, Inc. Earns Gold Horizon Interactive Award for P&G Training Simulation; 19/03/2018 – P&G And IMS Sign A Commercial Agreement For Digital Advertising In 10 Latin American Countries; 18/04/2018 – P&G Nears Deal to Acquire Merck KGaA’s Consumer-Health Unit; 06/03/2018 – ShieldX Builds Recognition for Its Unmatched Multi-Cloud Security Solution in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global; 19/04/2018 – P&G – PGT PRODUCT ASSETS WILL RETURN TO ORIGINAL PARENT COMPANY TO REESTABLISH INDEPENDENT OTC BUSINESSES; 20/04/2018 – P&G PG.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $82 FROM $90; 06/03/2018 – P&G to ‘take back control’ of ads; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY GROOMING SEGMENT ORGANIC SALES DECREASED THREE PERCENT; 11/04/2018 – Vicks® ZzzQuil™ Expands Offering with New Vicks ZzzQuil PURE Zzzs™ Melatonin Gummies; 22/03/2018 – Allure Security Wins Three Awards in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.18, from 2.31 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 53 investors sold NLY shares while 133 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 750.15 million shares or 4.13% less from 782.45 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 2,075 were accumulated by Winch Advisory Svcs Lc. Point72 Asset Mngmt LP holds 0% or 8,400 shares. Strs Ohio holds 0.01% or 313,112 shares in its portfolio. Lakeview Capital Ltd accumulated 44,690 shares or 0.24% of the stock. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Lc reported 1.94% in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY). Envestnet Asset, a Illinois-based fund reported 246,415 shares. 155,210 are held by Taylor Frigon Mgmt Limited Co. Signaturefd Llc accumulated 0% or 1,356 shares. Van Eck Associates accumulated 2.62M shares or 0.12% of the stock. Moreover, Axa has 0% invested in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY). Voya Investment Management Ltd Liability Co owns 1.26 million shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Delta Asset Management Ltd Company Tn has 516 shares. Asset Mgmt One owns 0.05% invested in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) for 1.19M shares. Tower Rech Capital (Trc) stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY). First Allied Advisory Serv owns 155,998 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.25 EPS, down 16.67% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.3 per share. NLY’s profit will be $364.07 million for 8.67 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual EPS reported by Annaly Capital Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Since May 6, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $4.24 million activity. Hamilton Thomas Edward bought 90,000 shares worth $852,294. Another trade for 300,000 shares valued at $2.89M was bought by KEYES KEVIN. Another trade for 2,780 shares valued at $24,936 was bought by Fallon Katherine Beirne.

Exchange Capital Management Inc, which manages about $312.48M and $371.97 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 2,602 shares to 10,958 shares, valued at $1.90 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Medtronic Inc (NYSE:MDT) by 13,924 shares in the quarter, for a total of 41,593 shares, and has risen its stake in Honeywell International Inc (NYSE:HON).

Investors sentiment is 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is without change, as 43 investors sold PG shares while 749 reduced holdings. only 131 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.57 billion shares or 4.57% more from 1.50 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Braun Stacey Associates stated it has 181,931 shares or 1.28% of all its holdings. Kanawha Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 172,734 shares or 2.6% of all its holdings. Zuckerman Invest Grp Inc Ltd Company holds 0.1% or 4,270 shares in its portfolio. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada has 0.4% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 9.18M shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 3.68 million shares. Gilman Hill Asset Lc stated it has 9,124 shares. Blair William Il reported 686,328 shares or 0.43% of all its holdings. Phocas holds 0% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 71.06 million shares. Ckw Gru has invested 0.01% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Hall Laurie J Trustee has invested 3.51% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Headinvest reported 123,815 shares or 3.84% of all its holdings. Martin Invest Mngmt Limited Com has invested 2.64% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Connecticut-based Bradley Foster & Sargent Ct has invested 0.79% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). First Personal Financial Svcs has invested 1.79% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Wesbanco Fincl Bank invested in 302,433 shares.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 10.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.12 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.10B for 24.62 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.73% EPS growth.