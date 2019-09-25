As Annaly Cap Mgmt (NLY) Valuation Declined, Artemis Investment Management Llp Raised Stake; Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Decreased Its Position in Mplx LP (MPLX) by $3.27 Million

Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Mplx Lp (MPLX) by 5.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc sold 102,170 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.58% . The institutional investor held 1.73M shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $55.53M, down from 1.83 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc who had been investing in Mplx Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $29.96. About 3.14M shares traded or 21.74% up from the average. MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) has declined 19.19% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.19% the S&P500. Some Historical MPLX News: 30/04/2018 – MPLX 1Q ADJ EBITDA $762M, EST. $723.6M; 25/04/2018 – MPLX LP Raises Dividend to 61.75c; 16/03/2018 – MPLX Responds to FERC Announcement; 13/03/2018 – MPLX LP SAYS ON MARCH 13, CO, GENERAL PARTNER ENTERED INTO A THIRD AMENDED AND RESTATED DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 08/03/2018 MPLX LP 2017 K-1 tax packages now available on company website; 30/04/2018 – Fitch: MPLX and Andeavor Logistics Not Impacted by Announced Merger of Sponsors; 30/04/2018 – MARATHON TO REVIEW MPLX, ANDEAVOR MLP STATUS AFTER DEAL CLOSES; 30/04/2018 – MPLX LP AFFIRMED 2018 DISTRIBUTION GROWTH GUIDANCE OF 10%; 30/04/2018 – MPLX LP AFFIRMED 2018 DISTRIBUTION GROWTH GUIDANCE VIEW; 30/04/2018 – MPLX LP 1Q EPS 61c

Artemis Investment Management Llp increased its stake in Annaly Cap Mgmt Inc (NLY) by 19.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Artemis Investment Management Llp bought 499,317 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.60% . The institutional investor held 3.02 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.53M, up from 2.53M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Artemis Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Annaly Cap Mgmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $8.9. About 13.73 million shares traded. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) has declined 10.83% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.83% the S&P500. Some Historical NLY News: 02/05/2018 – Annaly Capital 1Q Net $1.33B; 02/05/2018 – Annaly Capital Agrees to Buy MTGE Investment for $900 Million; 21/04/2018 – DJ Annaly Capital Management Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NLY); 02/05/2018 – Annaly Capital: Deal values MTGE at $19.65 Per Shr; 06/03/2018 Annaly Capital Management, Inc. Publishes White Paper on Credit Risk Transfer; 02/05/2018 – Annaly Capital: Deal Is Mutually Beneficial to Hldrs of Both Companies; 02/05/2018 – ANNALY TO PAY ABOUT $19.65/SHR OF MTGE ON APRIL 30 CLOSE PRICE; 02/05/2018 – ANNALY 1Q CORE EPS EXCLUDING PAA 30C; EST. 30C

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.18, from 2.31 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 53 investors sold NLY shares while 133 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 750.15 million shares or 4.13% less from 782.45 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. California-based Los Angeles Cap Mngmt And Equity Incorporated has invested 0% in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY). Clearbridge Ltd Co invested in 35,650 shares. North Carolina-based Salem Investment Counselors has invested 0% in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY). Andra Ap reported 867,000 shares stake. Narwhal Cap Mgmt, Georgia-based fund reported 334,578 shares. Voya Management Llc invested in 1.26M shares or 0.02% of the stock. Atlantic Union Bank & Trust holds 0.02% or 13,976 shares. Lpl Fincl Ltd Liability Com has 0.01% invested in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY). Cambridge Inv Research Advsr owns 472,365 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Winch Advisory has 0.01% invested in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY). Diversified Tru accumulated 11,500 shares. Principal Financial Group Inc stated it has 124,634 shares. 25.07M were reported by Lsv Asset. State Common Retirement Fund reported 3.23M shares stake. Hightower Ltd reported 381,438 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.

Artemis Investment Management Llp, which manages about $8.47B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 254,487 shares to 198,633 shares, valued at $4.31M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lumentum Hldgs Inc by 368,082 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 182,706 shares, and cut its stake in Fox Corp.

Since May 6, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 sales for $4.24 million activity. 50,000 shares were bought by Green Anthony C, worth $478,000. 90,000 shares were bought by Hamilton Thomas Edward, worth $852,294. 300,000 shares valued at $2.89 million were bought by KEYES KEVIN on Monday, May 6.

Analysts await MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. MPLX’s profit will be $740.02 million for 10.70 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.55 actual earnings per share reported by MPLX LP for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 27.27% EPS growth.

Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc, which manages about $6.64 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Interactive Brokers Group In (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 167,809 shares to 1.16 million shares, valued at $62.74 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) by 257,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.79M shares, and has risen its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Since August 7, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $3.16 million activity. Peiffer Garry L. also bought $488,646 worth of MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) on Wednesday, August 7. 42,600 MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) shares with value of $1.16M were bought by Heminger Gary R..

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.23, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 22 investors sold MPLX shares while 83 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 228.15 million shares or 0.26% more from 227.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mcgowan Gp Asset Mgmt owns 0.04% invested in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) for 7,734 shares. Blackrock invested in 2.27 million shares or 0% of the stock. The Illinois-based Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc has invested 0% in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX). Parkside Fin State Bank reported 32,252 shares. Heronetta Limited Partnership has 281,737 shares. Barnett & holds 10,670 shares. Frontier Management reported 45,380 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers Incorporated has invested 0% in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX). 49,600 are held by Ameritas Inv Partners Incorporated. Tortoise Advsrs Lc reported 25.15 million shares stake. Georgia-based Invesco Limited has invested 0.08% in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX). Hm Payson & Company accumulated 1,563 shares or 0% of the stock. Susquehanna Group Inc Llp holds 105,012 shares. Boston has 38,926 shares. American Fincl Grp Inc Inc invested in 0.06% or 22,000 shares.