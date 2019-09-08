As Annaly Cap Mgmt (NLY) Stock Price Declined, Concorde Asset Management Has Raised Position; Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Position Has Boosted by Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc

Concorde Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Annaly Cap Mgmt Inc (NLY) by 828.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Concorde Asset Management Llc bought 146,195 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.60% . The institutional investor held 163,836 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.64 million, up from 17,641 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Concorde Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Annaly Cap Mgmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $8.31. About 15.55M shares traded or 10.84% up from the average. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) has declined 10.83% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.83% the S&P500. Some Historical NLY News: 02/05/2018 – Annaly Capital 1Q Net $1.33B; 02/05/2018 – Annaly Capital Agrees to Buy MTGE Investment for $900 Million; 06/03/2018 Annaly Capital Management, Inc. Publishes White Paper on Credit Risk Transfer; 02/05/2018 – Annaly Capital: Deal Is Mutually Beneficial to Hldrs of Both Companies; 15/03/2018 – Annaly Capital Declares Dividend of 30c; 10/05/2018 – Artemis Adds Annaly, Exits Corning, Cuts Equifax: 13F; 21/04/2018 – DJ Annaly Capital Management Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NLY); 24/05/2018 – Fitch Adds Annaly Capital to its U.S. RMBS Originator/Aggregators; 02/05/2018 – ANNALY CAPITAL MGMT TO BUY MTGE INVESTMENT FOR $900M; 02/05/2018 – Annaly Capital Management, Inc. To Acquire MTGE Investment Corp. For $900 Million

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 19.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc bought 3,442 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 20,662 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.89 million, up from 17,220 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $337.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $128.21. About 6.28 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 17/04/2018 – J&J – PLANS TO IMPLEMENT ACTIONS ACROSS ITS GLOBAL SUPPLY CHAIN; 16/03/2018 – Platinum Equity Submits Binding Offer to Acquire LifeScan From Johnson & Johnson; 14/05/2018 – J&J defends itself in trial over baby powder asbestos claims; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson quarterly sales rise 12.6 pct; 18/04/2018 – J&J Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – EpigenCare Named as Johnson & Johnson Innovation Finalist in Skincare Challenge; 17/04/2018 – J&J – QTRLY WORLDWIDE ZYTIGA SALES $845 MLN VS $523 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 17/04/2018 – J&J SEES PRETAX RESTRUCTURING CHARGES $1.9B-$2.3B; 12/04/2018 – INVOKANA® (canagliflozin) Demonstrated Significant Renal Protective Benefits in Patients with Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus and Chr; 21/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Launches New Corporate Website

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “3 Days Left Until Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Trades Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “J&J gains after opioid ruling – Seeking Alpha” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Johnson & Johnson Stock Is a Gamble, but an Interesting One – Investorplace.com” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Will Lawsuits Sink Johnson & Johnson Stock? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clarkston Ptnrs Lc has 246,976 shares. Coastline holds 1.01% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 48,433 shares. Blb&B Advsr Ltd has 135,378 shares. Girard Prns invested in 1.74% or 66,847 shares. Willis Invest Counsel reported 206,703 shares. Jones Fincl Lllp stated it has 107,429 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Corporation holds 41,068 shares or 0.49% of its portfolio. 27,516 were accumulated by Stoneridge Investment Prns Lc. Addison Cap reported 46,053 shares or 4.89% of all its holdings. Ckw Gru holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 691 shares. Geode Management Limited Liability accumulated 1.3% or 35.84M shares. Old Second Bank & Trust Of Aurora stated it has 1.97% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Graybill Bartz And Ltd has 2.08% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 21,311 shares. First Comml Bank Sioux Falls has invested 3.03% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Cardinal Cap Management invested 1.85% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Since May 6, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $4.24 million activity. Hamilton Thomas Edward had bought 90,000 shares worth $852,294 on Friday, May 17. Another trade for 300,000 shares valued at $2.89 million was bought by KEYES KEVIN. Fallon Katherine Beirne had bought 2,780 shares worth $24,936.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.12, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 24 investors sold NLY shares while 91 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 782.45 million shares or 12.57% more from 695.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Monetary Gru Inc owns 1,750 shares. 75,700 are held by Riverhead Mgmt Limited Liability Company. The New York-based Allsquare Wealth has invested 0.06% in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY). Twin Incorporated owns 226,660 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Wespac Ltd invested in 136,297 shares or 0.95% of the stock. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Mgmt accumulated 7.99M shares. Putnam Ltd Company reported 694,593 shares. Australia-based Amp Capital Investors Limited has invested 0.03% in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY). Tocqueville Asset LP invested in 0% or 17,303 shares. Adage Capital Ptnrs Gp Ltd reported 0.05% in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY). Andra Ap invested in 0.26% or 906,900 shares. Hrt Financial Limited Company invested in 37,006 shares or 0.06% of the stock. The Connecticut-based Verition Fund Mgmt Limited Co has invested 0.01% in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY). Gideon Advisors accumulated 96,626 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans has 341,497 shares.

Concorde Asset Management Llc, which manages about $176.60M and $154.65M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (SHY) by 11,073 shares to 3,364 shares, valued at $282,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Clearbridge Energy Midstrm O (EMO) by 38,786 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,562 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (MTUM).