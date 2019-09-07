As Annaly Cap Mgmt (NLY) Stock Declined, Concorde Asset Management Upped Position; As Aspen Aerogels (ASPN) Share Value Rose, Telemark Asset Management Has Boosted Stake by $684,000

Concorde Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Annaly Cap Mgmt Inc (NLY) by 828.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Concorde Asset Management Llc bought 146,195 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.60% . The institutional investor held 163,836 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.64M, up from 17,641 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Concorde Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Annaly Cap Mgmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $8.31. About 15.55 million shares traded or 10.83% up from the average. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) has declined 10.83% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.83% the S&P500.

Telemark Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Aspen Aerogels Inc (ASPN) by 29.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telemark Asset Management Llc bought 342,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 57.14% . The hedge fund held 1.51M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.86M, up from 1.17M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telemark Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Aspen Aerogels Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $146.03M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $5.87. About 20,918 shares traded. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) has risen 27.66% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.66% the S&P500. Some Historical ASPN News: 23/03/2018 – Knighted Ventures Co-Founder Jieho Lee Named to Aspen Institute’s 2018 Class of Henry Crown Fellows; 03/05/2018 – Aspen Aerogels Sees 2018 Loss $17.6M-Loss $20.6M; 03/05/2018 – Aspen Aerogels 1Q Loss/Shr 29c; 17/05/2018 – ASPEN SAYS FACILITIES OVER 70% OVERSUBSCRIBED; 20/03/2018 – Columnist and Author David Brooks to Lead New Aspen Institute Initiative Under Leadership of Incoming President and CEO Dan Por; 08/03/2018 – ASPEN CEO SEES CHINA OVERTAKING SOUTH AFRICA AS BIGGEST MARKET; 14/05/2018 – Bangor Aspen Dental Practice Moving To New Location For Easier Access To Care; 29/03/2018 – First of Six New Aspen Dental Practices in New Mexico Opening to Make Access to Care Easier in the Land of Enchantment; 17/05/2018 – ASPEN FACILITIES STRUCTURED ACROSS EU, ZAR, AUD CREDIT LINES; 24/04/2018 – ASPEN GROUP SEES $13M CASH AT END APRIL 30, 2018

Concorde Asset Management Llc, which manages about $176.60M and $154.65 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (SHY) by 11,073 shares to 3,364 shares, valued at $282,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (LQD) by 3,931 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,803 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (MTUM).

More notable recent Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Reasons To Purchase Annaly Despite An Uncertain Future – Seeking Alpha” on March 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Annaly Capital loses a bull; shares fall 1.2% – Seeking Alpha” published on September 03, 2019, Fool.com published: “Is Annaly Capital Management a Buy? – The Motley Fool” on March 31, 2019. More interesting news about Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Annaly And The Bull – Seeking Alpha” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Annaly Capital Management (NLY) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Since May 6, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $4.24 million activity. 2,780 shares were bought by Fallon Katherine Beirne, worth $24,936 on Friday, June 7. Hamilton Thomas Edward also bought $852,294 worth of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) shares. On Tuesday, May 14 Green Anthony C bought $478,000 worth of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) or 50,000 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.12, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 24 investors sold NLY shares while 91 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 782.45 million shares or 12.57% more from 695.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fmr Lc holds 0.04% or 34.50 million shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 0.62% stake. Chem Bancorporation accumulated 22,600 shares. State Common Retirement Fund invested in 3.46 million shares. Hl Fincl Svcs Limited Liability Co owns 38,978 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Raymond James Associate accumulated 532,058 shares. Mraz Amerine Associate has invested 0.05% in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY). 48,292 are owned by Bluecrest Mngmt Ltd. Driehaus Cap Management Limited Company reported 347,963 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Credit Suisse Ag reported 0.04% in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY). Wright Ser holds 42,455 shares. 133,361 are owned by First Allied Advisory Services. Strategic Wealth Advsrs Gp Limited Liability reported 81,423 shares. Assetmark Inc has invested 0.02% in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY). Wellington Management Group Incorporated Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.01% in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY).

More notable recent Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Aspen Aerogels to Webcast 2019 Annual Meeting of Stockholders – PRNewswire” on June 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Aspen Aerogels: This Overlooked Company Might Turn The Corner By The End Of 2020 – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Aspen Aerogels’ Patent Withstands Chinese Manufacturer’s Challenge – PRNewswire” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “XLNX, BCOV, VC and TZOO among midday movers – Seeking Alpha” published on April 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Using Debt Sensibly? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.64 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 9 investors sold ASPN shares while 13 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 7 raised stakes. 23.15 million shares or 5.85% less from 24.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys holds 305,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Neuberger Berman Llc reported 40,000 shares. Wells Fargo Communications Mn invested in 400 shares or 0% of the stock. 35,137 are owned by Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt. Tower Cap Limited Liability Co (Trc) reported 0% of its portfolio in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN). Oaktop Management Ii LP owns 1.38% invested in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) for 2.59 million shares. Geode Capital Ltd Liability Co invested 0% of its portfolio in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN). Essex Inv Management Company Lc invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN). First Republic Inv Mgmt owns 15,439 shares. Blair William Il invested in 0% or 33,500 shares. Firsthand Cap Mngmt Inc invested in 0.03% or 35,000 shares. Next Century Growth Invsts Limited Liability Com holds 636,772 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Granahan Mgmt Ma has invested 0.04% in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN). Creative Planning holds 0% or 25,000 shares in its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP stated it has 309,807 shares or 0% of all its holdings.