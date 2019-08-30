As Annaly Cap Mgmt (NLY) Shares Declined, Shareholder Bridgewater Associates LP Has Cut Its Position by $871,128; Valinor Management Holding in Ptc (PTC) Lifted as Market Valuation Declined

Bridgewater Associates Lp decreased its stake in Annaly Cap Mgmt Inc (NLY) by 22.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgewater Associates Lp sold 96,792 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.60% . The hedge fund held 335,950 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.36M, down from 432,742 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgewater Associates Lp who had been investing in Annaly Cap Mgmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $8.3. About 19.86 million shares traded or 44.01% up from the average. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) has declined 10.83% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.83% the S&P500. Some Historical NLY News: 02/05/2018 – ANNALY 1Q CORE EPS EXCLUDING PAA 30C; EST. 30C; 02/05/2018 – Annaly Capital 1Q EPS $1.12; 09/05/2018 – Annaly Capital Management, Inc. Announces Preferred Dividends; 03/05/2018 – MTGE ALERT: Johnson Fistel Investigates Proposed Sale of MTGE Investment Corp.; Are Shareholders Getting a Fair Deal?; 21/04/2018 – DJ Annaly Capital Management Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NLY); 02/05/2018 – Annaly Capital 1Q Net $1.33B; 02/05/2018 – ANNALY TO PAY ABOUT $19.65/SHR OF MTGE ON APRIL 30 CLOSE PRICE; 02/05/2018 – Annaly Capital: Deal Is Mutually Beneficial to Hldrs of Both Companies; 10/05/2018 – Artemis Adds Annaly, Exits Corning, Cuts Equifax: 13F; 02/05/2018 – ANNALY CAPITAL SEES PURCHASE ADDING TO CORE EPS

Valinor Management Llc increased its stake in Ptc Inc (PTC) by 40.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valinor Management Llc bought 340,204 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.92% . The hedge fund held 1.18 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $108.60M, up from 837,918 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valinor Management Llc who had been investing in Ptc Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $65.47. About 492,842 shares traded. PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) has declined 25.82% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.82% the S&P500. Some Historical PTC News: 20/03/2018 – DOT Railroad: FRA Takes Proactive Approach to Help Railroads to Meet Congressional PTC Requirement; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC TO FULLY IMPLEMENT PTC BY `NO LATER’ THAN 2020; 03/04/2018 – C-RAD AB: C-RAD SIGNS STRATEGIC PACT TO EQUIP ZON-PTC, A; 16/05/2018 – PTC INDIA LTD PTCI.NS – RECOMMENDED DIVIDEND OF 4 RUPEES PER SHARE; 10/05/2018 – Global Computer Integrated Manufacturing Market 2018-2022 with Autodesk, Dassault Systmes, PTC & Siemens Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 24/04/2018 – PTC Explores the Use of Augmented Reality Technology for Autism; 24/05/2018 – Ectobox Announces IoT Partnership with PTC; 17/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from PTC India for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 08/03/2018 – Staples Solutions Goes Live with PTC’s Retail Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) Solution; 16/05/2018 – S&PGR Asgns JPM Chase Comm Mtg Sec Trust 2018-PTC Certs Rtgs

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold PTC shares while 112 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 67.38 million shares or 3.96% less from 70.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oppenheimer Asset Management holds 0.01% or 2,605 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt System reported 0.03% in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). Wells Fargo Mn reported 16,554 shares. Prudential Fincl Inc holds 108,265 shares. Mason Street Advsrs accumulated 56,775 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Metropolitan Life Co holds 5,871 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 51,780 were reported by Stone Run Limited Liability Company. Mariner Ltd has invested 0% in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). Westport Asset Management holds 2.65% or 41,100 shares. Moreover, Macquarie Grp has 0.03% invested in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) for 171,283 shares. The Massachusetts-based Welch & Forbes Llc has invested 0.01% in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). Da Davidson And has invested 0.01% in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability accumulated 0.04% or 13,591 shares. Cwm Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 132 shares or 0% of the stock. Bancorporation Of America De invested 0% in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC).

Valinor Management Llc, which manages about $4.82 billion and $1.91B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Broadcom Inc by 129,600 shares to 257,106 shares, valued at $77.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 264,212 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 469,488 shares, and cut its stake in Boyd Gaming Corp (NYSE:BYD).

Bridgewater Associates Lp, which manages about $16.33 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Celanese Corp Del (NYSE:CE) by 3,657 shares to 11,035 shares, valued at $1.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in East West Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 103,330 shares in the quarter, for a total of 118,394 shares, and has risen its stake in Newmont Mng Corp (NYSE:NEM).

