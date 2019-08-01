As Anixter Intl (AXE) Market Valuation Rose, Boston Partners Increased by $504,952 Its Stake; As Voya Finl (VOYA) Share Value Rose, Holder Brookside Capital Management Has Boosted Stake

Brookside Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Voya Finl Inc (VOYA) by 180.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brookside Capital Management Llc bought 454,246 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.14% . The hedge fund held 705,860 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.27M, up from 251,614 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brookside Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Voya Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.27% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $56.17. About 1.11M shares traded. Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) has risen 10.03% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.03% the S&P500. Some Historical VOYA News: 11/05/2018 – VOYA FINANCIAL INC – AS PART OF DEAL, PEN-CAL WILL RE-BRAND TO VOYA; 15/05/2018 – Voya Financial Celebrates Fifth Anniversary of National Day of Service; 11/05/2018 – VOYA FINANCIAL INC – PEN-CAL WILL BECOME PART OF VOYA’S RETIREMENT BUSINESS OPERATING UNIT; 10/04/2018 – Voya Financial Launches Chinese Brand Identity Created by Labbrand New York; 30/04/2018 – Voya Global Real Estate Adds Gaming and Leisure; 29/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Voya CLO 2013-2 Ltd./LLC; Publishes New Issue Report; 15/03/2018 – Voya Equity Closed End Funds Declare Distributions; 15/05/2018 – Voya Investment Management LLC Exits Position in Impinj; 22/05/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Voya CLO 2018-2 Ltd. Notes Prelim Ratings; 24/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE: $600M EQUITY LINKED NOTES LINKED TO VOYA PRICED

Boston Partners increased its stake in Anixter Intl Inc (AXE) by 5.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Partners bought 9,017 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.66% . The institutional investor held 186,965 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.49M, up from 177,948 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Partners who had been investing in Anixter Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.37% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $64.36. About 270,499 shares traded or 90.61% up from the average. Anixter International Inc. (NYSE:AXE) has declined 9.80% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.80% the S&P500. Some Historical AXE News: 22/03/2018 Anixter Moves Flagship European Distribution Center to Lichfield, U.K; 26/04/2018 – Anixter International 1Q Net $32.1M; 26/04/2018 – ANIXTER INTERNATIONAL INC – ENTERED INTO DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS TO ACQUIRE SECURITY BUSINESSES IN AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND FOR $151 MLN; 26/04/2018 – ANIXTER INTERNATIONAL – FOR 2018, CONTINUE TO ESTIMATE CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS OF $180 MLN – $200 MLN AND CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $60 MLN – $70 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Anixter International Sees FY18 Capital Expenditures of $60M-$70M; 26/04/2018 – ANIXTER INTERNATIONAL – DEAL TO BE ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS IN FIRST FULL YEAR OF OPERATION, EXCLUSIVE OF TRANSACTION, INTEGRATION EXPENSES, AMONG OTHERS; 19/04/2018 – DJ Anixter International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AXE); 26/04/2018 – Anixter Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Anixter International 1Q EPS 94c; 26/04/2018 – Anixter International Expects Acquisitions Close Before 2Q-End, Add to Earnings in First Full Year of Operation

Since February 13, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $172,282 activity. Another trade for 1,500 shares valued at $74,175 was made by TRIPODI JOSEPH V on Wednesday, February 13. POLLITT BYRON H JR also bought $51,255 worth of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) shares.

Brookside Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.05B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citrix Sys Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 689,365 shares to 10,005 shares, valued at $2.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Northrop Grumman Corp (Call) (NYSE:NOC) by 243,016 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 680 shares, and cut its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold VOYA shares while 114 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 145.15 million shares or 1.71% less from 147.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas accumulated 0.04% or 102,946 shares. Parametric Port Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.06% or 1.28 million shares. Moreover, Apg Asset Mngmt Nv has 0% invested in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Virginia Retirement System Et Al stated it has 116,600 shares. Earnest Prns Limited Liability has 0% invested in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) for 77 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 15,833 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Moreover, Pnc Fin Grp has 0% invested in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) for 12,764 shares. Ls Inv Advisors Limited Liability Com owns 0.01% invested in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) for 2,202 shares. Glenmede Trust Communication Na holds 45,358 shares. Brown Advisory Inc invested in 0% or 11,627 shares. Synovus Corporation accumulated 26,245 shares. Riverhead Mngmt Ltd Liability Co holds 0.35% or 173,850 shares. Lomas Cap Ltd has 3.71% invested in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). 4,237 were reported by Tiedemann Advsr Ltd Liability Company. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Corp reported 1,866 shares stake.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.01, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 14 investors sold AXE shares while 38 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 26.82 million shares or 1.32% less from 27.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board owns 150,550 shares. Sterling Management Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in Anixter International Inc. (NYSE:AXE). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Anixter International Inc. (NYSE:AXE). Glenmede Trust Na holds 0% or 392 shares. Oppenheimer Asset holds 14,721 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Ameriprise accumulated 205,030 shares. Ls Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in Anixter International Inc. (NYSE:AXE). Zebra Mgmt Lc has 0.45% invested in Anixter International Inc. (NYSE:AXE). Pittenger Anderson has 0% invested in Anixter International Inc. (NYSE:AXE) for 70 shares. Grp Inc Inc invested in 22,192 shares. Federated Pa owns 44,323 shares. 58,000 were reported by Swiss Bank. Goldman Sachs Gp accumulated 109,809 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems reported 31,049 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Susquehanna Intll Group Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0% or 13,550 shares in its portfolio.

Boston Partners, which manages about $53.18 billion and $75.48 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in British Amern Tob Plc (NYSEMKT:BTI) by 18,221 shares to 798,350 shares, valued at $33.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Te Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 1.75M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.29 million shares, and cut its stake in Firstcash Inc.