As Anixter International (AXE) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Pzena Investment Management Has Cut Holding; Diamondback Energy (FANG) Holder Dana Investment Advisors Upped Holding by $1.26 Million

Dana Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG) by 46.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dana Investment Advisors Inc bought 12,506 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.03% . The institutional investor held 39,415 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.00M, up from 26,909 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Diamondback Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.05B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $97.49. About 2.02 million shares traded or 24.96% up from the average. Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has declined 22.65% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.65% the S&P500.

Pzena Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Anixter International Inc (AXE) by 2.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pzena Investment Management Llc sold 49,435 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.66% . The hedge fund held 1.87M shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $104.98M, down from 1.92 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pzena Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Anixter International Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.42% or $2.13 during the last trading session, reaching $60.18. About 250,803 shares traded or 78.44% up from the average. Anixter International Inc. (NYSE:AXE) has declined 9.80% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.80% the S&P500. Some Historical AXE News: 26/04/2018 – Anixter International 1Q Net $32.1M; 22/03/2018 Anixter Moves Flagship European Distribution Center to Lichfield, U.K; 26/04/2018 – Anixter International Sees FY18 Capital Expenditures of $60M-$70M; 26/04/2018 – Anixter International 1Q EPS 94c; 26/04/2018 – ANIXTER INTERNATIONAL INC – ENTERED INTO DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS TO ACQUIRE SECURITY BUSINESSES IN AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND FOR $151 MLN; 19/04/2018 – DJ Anixter International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AXE); 26/04/2018 – ANIXTER INTERNATIONAL – DEAL TO BE ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS IN FIRST FULL YEAR OF OPERATION, EXCLUSIVE OF TRANSACTION, INTEGRATION EXPENSES, AMONG OTHERS; 26/04/2018 – Anixter International Enters Definitive Agreements to Acquire Security Businesses in Australia and New Zealand for About $151M; 24/04/2018 – Channing Capital Management Exits Position in Anixter; 26/04/2018 – Anixter International 1Q Adj EPS $1.16

Investors sentiment increased to 2.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.01, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 14 investors sold AXE shares while 38 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 26.82 million shares or 1.32% less from 27.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Pzena Investment Management Llc, which manages about $24.64 billion and $18.38B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Midwest Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FMBI) by 29,951 shares to 1.50 million shares, valued at $30.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Interpublic Group Of Cos Inc (NYSE:IPG) by 374,754 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16.47M shares, and has risen its stake in Axa Equitable Holdings Inc.

Analysts await Anixter International Inc. (NYSE:AXE) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.59 earnings per share, down 1.24% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.61 per share. AXE’s profit will be $53.61M for 9.46 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.05 actual earnings per share reported by Anixter International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.44% negative EPS growth.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $4.48 billion and $2.12 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 9,085 shares to 35,387 shares, valued at $5.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 31,286 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 169,194 shares, and cut its stake in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its down 1.21, from 2.48 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 44 investors sold FANG shares while 146 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 169 raised stakes. 156.78 million shares or 2.80% less from 161.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.