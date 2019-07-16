As Anixter International (AXE) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Skyline Asset Management LP Cut Its Stake by $4.69 Million; Honeywell Intl Com (HON) Shareholder Bainco International Investors Has Cut Its Holding by $460,412 as Share Value Rose

Skyline Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Anixter International Inc. (AXE) by 31.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skyline Asset Management Lp sold 83,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.14% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 182,800 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.26M, down from 266,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skyline Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Anixter International Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $57.67. About 80,339 shares traded. Anixter International Inc. (NYSE:AXE) has declined 9.07% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.50% the S&P500. Some Historical AXE News: 26/04/2018 – ANIXTER INTERNATIONAL – FOR 2018, CONTINUE TO ESTIMATE CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS OF $180 MLN – $200 MLN AND CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $60 MLN – $70 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Anixter International Expects Acquisitions Close Before 2Q-End, Add to Earnings in First Full Year of Operation; 22/03/2018 Anixter Moves Flagship European Distribution Center to Lichfield, U.K; 19/04/2018 – DJ Anixter International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AXE); 26/04/2018 – Anixter International Sees FY18 Organic Sales Growth of 2.0%-5.0%; 24/04/2018 – Channing Capital Management Exits Position in Anixter; 26/04/2018 – Anixter International Enters Definitive Agreements to Acquire Security Businesses in Australia and New Zealand for About $151M; 26/04/2018 – Anixter International 1Q Net $32.1M; 26/04/2018 – Anixter International Sees FY18 Cash Flow From Ops of $180M-$200M; 26/04/2018 – Anixter International Sees FY18 Capital Expenditures of $60M-$70M

Bainco International Investors decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc Com (HON) by 3.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bainco International Investors sold 2,914 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 89,387 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.21 million, down from 92,301 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bainco International Investors who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $127.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $2.13 during the last trading session, reaching $175.01. About 1.63M shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 20.10% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 17/04/2018 – HONEYWELL- ENTERED CONTRACT TO ENROLL 12 AIRCRAFT INTO HONEYWELL AVIONICS PROTECTION PLAN AND ANOTHER 9 AIRCRAFT INTO HONEYWELL MECHANICAL PROTECTION PLAN; 07/04/2018 – Motiva Enterprises LLC Signs MOUs With TechnipFMC and Honeywell UOP to Enable Multi-Billion-Dollar Petrochemical Investments; 09/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl Homes Business on Track to Spin Later This Yr Into a Standalone, Publicly Traded Co; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Raises Outlook as Equipment Demand Rises–Update; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL CEO SAYS AGGRESSIVELY LOOKING AT POTENTIAL M&A AND EXPECTS SOMETHING TO HAPPEN IN THE NEXT QUARTER OR TWO; SAYS HONEYWELL’S PREFERENCE IS BOLT-ON ACQUISITION ROUGHLY IN THE $3 BLN PRICE; 03/05/2018 – Honeywell Introduces New Intelligent Wearables For Industrial Field Workers; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL 1Q ADJ EPS $1.95, EST. $1.90; BOOSTS FORECAST; 16/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Honeywell Automation India for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 13/03/2018 – HON:CARDINAL MIDSTREAM II TO USE UOP RUSSELL MODULAR CRYOGENIC; 01/05/2018 – Subscribers: Disregard Honeywell 1Q Earnings Headlines

Investors sentiment increased to 2.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.01, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 14 investors sold AXE shares while 38 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 26.82 million shares or 1.32% less from 27.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Metropolitan Life Insur Ny, New York-based fund reported 4,275 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp invested in 0% or 41,733 shares. Sterling Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.14% in Anixter International Inc. (NYSE:AXE). Aperio Gp Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0% or 13,617 shares. Deutsche Bank Ag has 0.01% invested in Anixter International Inc. (NYSE:AXE). Gabelli Funds Lc has invested 0% in Anixter International Inc. (NYSE:AXE). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Com reported 15,318 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested 0% in Anixter International Inc. (NYSE:AXE). Commonwealth Savings Bank Of Australia has invested 0% in Anixter International Inc. (NYSE:AXE). Arizona State Retirement Sys accumulated 44,419 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 0% or 11,420 shares in its portfolio. Parkside Fincl Fincl Bank reported 0.01% stake. Pnc Group holds 0% in Anixter International Inc. (NYSE:AXE) or 3,246 shares. Amalgamated National Bank invested in 4,335 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund stated it has 11,152 shares.

Analysts await Anixter International Inc. (NYSE:AXE) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.53 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.53 per share. AXE’s profit will be $51.52 million for 9.42 P/E if the $1.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.33 actual earnings per share reported by Anixter International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.04% EPS growth.

Skyline Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.24B and $588.08 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Welbilt Inc. by 93,600 shares to 638,300 shares, valued at $10.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Bainco International Investors, which manages about $604.40M and $615.12 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Teladoc Health Inc Com by 12,084 shares to 131,936 shares, valued at $7.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Total S A Sponsored Adr (NYSE:TOT) by 97,170 shares in the quarter, for a total of 120,785 shares, and has risen its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com (NYSE:JPM).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $783,951 activity. $629,808 worth of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) shares were sold by Deily Linnet F.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sandy Spring Bankshares holds 28,303 shares. Fagan Assocs holds 0.38% or 5,525 shares. Lodestar Inv Counsel Ltd Liability Company Il reported 4,656 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Bsw Wealth Prtn stated it has 1,554 shares. Cypress Capital Management Limited Co holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 1,858 shares. Bailard invested in 5,983 shares or 0.06% of the stock. 2,091 are held by Cim Ltd Com. Campbell Newman Asset Management Incorporated accumulated 77,755 shares. Marco Invest Management Limited Company has invested 0.6% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Wade G W & invested in 116,110 shares. Northstar Grp Incorporated holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 2,143 shares. Jnba Financial Advisors reported 2,322 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. New England Private Wealth Ltd Llc holds 0.11% or 2,739 shares in its portfolio. Cullinan Incorporated reported 0.17% stake. 2.84M are owned by Adage Capital Partners Gp Ltd Co.