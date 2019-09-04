As Anika Therapeutics (ANIK) Stock Value Rose, Invesco LTD Lowered Its Position by $545,850; Synchrony Financial (SYF) Stock Price Rose While Nomura Holdings Decreased Position by $33.88 Million

Invesco Ltd decreased its stake in Anika Therapeutics Inc (ANIK) by 11.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Invesco Ltd sold 18,195 shares as the company’s stock rose 68.01% . The institutional investor held 138,876 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.20 million, down from 157,071 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Invesco Ltd who had been investing in Anika Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $769.37M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $55.44. About 27,158 shares traded. Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) has risen 39.72% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.72% the S&P500. Some Historical ANIK News: 15/03/2018 – Anika Non-Deal Roadshow Set By First Analysis for Mar. 22-23; 08/05/2018 – Anika to Showcase Commercial and Pipeline Portfolio at 18th Bi-Annual European Society for Sports Traumatology, Knee Surgery an; 02/05/2018 – Anika Therapeutics Now Expects Total Rev Growth to Be Flat for the Full Yr of 2018; 02/05/2018 – Anika Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 46c; 06/03/2018 – Anika to Showcase Commercial and Pipeline Portfolio at 2018 AAOS Annual Meeting; 02/05/2018 – Anika Therapeutics 1Q Rev $21.3M; 05/03/2018 Joseph Darling Named CEO and Director of Anika Therapeutics; 07/05/2018 – Anika at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – Anika Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 23/05/2018 – ANIKA THERAPEUTICS REPORTS $30M ACCELERATED SHARE BUYBACK

Nomura Holdings Inc decreased its stake in Synchrony Financial (SYF) by 69.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nomura Holdings Inc sold 1.06 million shares as the company’s stock rose 5.04% . The institutional investor held 468,272 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.23 million, down from 1.53M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc who had been investing in Synchrony Financial for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.40B market cap company. The stock increased 1.64% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $32.26. About 987,220 shares traded. Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) has risen 21.59% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.59% the S&P500. Some Historical SYF News: 20/04/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL 1Q EPS 83C; 16/05/2018 – Synchrony Financial CEO ‘Very Excited’ to Have Buffett’s Backing (Video); 15/05/2018 – Synchrony: At April 30, Net Charge-Offs as Percentage of Average Loan Receivables Was 6.3%; 11/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC: INVESTIGATIONAL ALGORITHM MAY RESTORE AV SYNCHRONY; 20/04/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL 1Q ADJ EPS 83C; 14/03/2018 – Synchrony Appoints Trish Mosconi Executive Vice Pres, Business Strategy and Development; 15/05/2018 – Synchrony: At April 30, Adjusted Net Charge-Off Rate Was 6.4%; 10/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL – FINANCIAL TERMS WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 18/04/2018 – Synchrony Financial expected to post earnings of 75 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 20/04/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINL MARCH ADJ. NET CHARGE-OFFS 5.9%

Nomura Holdings Inc, which manages about $23.68B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cl C (Call) by 7,300 shares to 12,500 shares, valued at $14.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Baker Hughes A Ge Co (Call) by 43,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 78,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Anadarko Petroleum Corp (NYSE:APC).

Analysts await Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.12 EPS, up 23.08% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.91 per share. SYF’s profit will be $743.07 million for 7.20 P/E if the $1.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual EPS reported by Synchrony Financial for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.46% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.77 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.90, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 20 investors sold ANIK shares while 28 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 13.00 million shares or 2.43% more from 12.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oaktop Mgmt Ii Limited Partnership holds 0.08% or 12,500 shares in its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System holds 11,273 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 65,073 were accumulated by Prudential Finance. International Grp has 0% invested in Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK). Los Angeles Mngmt & Equity has invested 0% in Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK). Bbva Compass Bancorp Incorporated invested in 0.02% or 12,737 shares. Comerica Retail Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) for 14,079 shares. Ellington Management Group Limited Company holds 0.04% or 7,907 shares in its portfolio. Prio Wealth Ltd Partnership holds 0.04% or 30,800 shares in its portfolio. Stifel Financial has invested 0% in Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK). Bluemountain Management Limited stated it has 708 shares. Bb&T Secs Llc owns 15,676 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Price T Rowe Assocs Md invested 0% of its portfolio in Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK). Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK). The Minnesota-based Us Bankshares De has invested 0% in Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK).

Analysts await Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, down 22.64% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.53 per share. ANIK’s profit will be $5.69 million for 33.80 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.67 actual earnings per share reported by Anika Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -38.81% negative EPS growth.

Invesco Ltd, which manages about $296.53 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ritchie Bros Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) by 26,757 shares to 765,264 shares, valued at $26.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Party City Holdco Inc by 189,189 shares in the quarter, for a total of 262,417 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr.