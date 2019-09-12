As Anika Therapeutics (ANIK) Market Value Rose, Bank Of America Trimmed Stake; Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Lowered Its Bank Of New York Co (BK) Position by $8.57 Million as Share Price Declined

Bank Of America Corp decreased its stake in Anika Therapeutics Inc (ANIK) by 34.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of America Corp sold 13,479 shares as the company’s stock rose 68.01% . The institutional investor held 25,626 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.04M, down from 39,105 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of America Corp who had been investing in Anika Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $768.12 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $55.77. About 387 shares traded. Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) has risen 39.72% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.72% the S&P500. Some Historical ANIK News: 06/03/2018 – Anika to Showcase Commercial and Pipeline Portfolio at 2018 AAOS Annual Meeting; 23/05/2018 – Anika Therapeutics Announces $30 Million Accelerated Share Repurchase; 05/03/2018 – ANIKA THERAPEUTICS NAMES DARLING CEO; SHERWOOD TO RETIRE; 07/05/2018 – Anika at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 05/03/2018 – Anika Therapeutics Joseph Darling Named CEO, Director; 02/05/2018 – Anika Therapeutics 1Q Rev $21.3M; 08/05/2018 – Anika to Showcase Commercial and Pipeline Portfolio at 18th Bi-Annual European Society for Sports Traumatology, Knee Surgery an; 19/04/2018 – DJ Anika Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ANIK); 23/05/2018 – ANIKA THERAPEUTICS INC – PLANS TO UTILIZE EXISTING CASH ON HAND TO FUND ASR PROGRAM; 02/05/2018 – Anika Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 46c

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Bank Of New York Co (BK) by 85.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc sold 194,838 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.08% . The institutional investor held 33,509 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.48M, down from 228,347 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Bank Of New York Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $46.06. About 42,015 shares traded. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) has declined 12.23% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.23% the S&P500. Some Historical BK News: 13/03/2018 – 38LI: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 21/03/2018 – 34YD: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 08/03/2018 – BNY Mellon’s Scharf plays it pragmatic at debut investor day; 03/04/2018 – 31XU: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 15/03/2018 – 41CB: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 23/05/2018 – BNY Mellon to Speak at the 2018 Deutsche Bank Annual Global Financial Services Conference on May 30; 19/04/2018 – UNITED COMPANY RUSAL – IN ONGOING DISCUSSIONS WITH EURONEXT PARIS SA AND BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON TO PROTECT INTERESTS OF ITS SECURITIES HOLDERS; 12/03/2018 – 62BZ: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 12/04/2018 – 90SK: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 13/03/2018 – 17LL: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.4 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.37, from 1.77 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 16 investors sold ANIK shares while 42 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 13.49 million shares or 3.81% more from 13.00 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK). Advisory Network Limited Liability Com holds 579 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Morgan Stanley holds 0% of its portfolio in Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) for 218,413 shares. C M Bidwell Ltd invested in 1,085 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Natl Bank Of America De owns 0% invested in Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) for 25,626 shares. Prio Wealth Ltd Partnership holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) for 30,800 shares. Earnest Prtn Limited Liability owns 1,500 shares. Foundry Prns Limited Liability Co reported 54,915 shares. Principal Financial Gru Inc invested in 113,943 shares or 0% of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc reported 0.01% in Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK). Century Companies Inc has 0% invested in Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) for 68,008 shares. Parkside Finance Bancshares And Trust stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK). Manufacturers Life Insur Communications The owns 8,723 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Bancshares Of Mellon invested in 255,502 shares or 0% of the stock. Goldman Sachs Grp Incorporated stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK).

Bank Of America Corp, which manages about $660.74B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vornado Rlty Tr (NYSE:VNO) by 23,481 shares to 612,170 shares, valued at $39.24M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Ov (QQQX) by 27,855 shares in the quarter, for a total of 314,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Six Flags Entmt Corp New (NYSE:SIX).

Analysts await Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, down 22.64% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.53 per share. ANIK’s profit will be $5.65M for 34.01 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.67 actual earnings per share reported by Anika Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -38.81% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) to report earnings on October, 16 before the open. They expect $0.99 EPS, down 6.60% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.06 per share. BK’s profit will be $944.65 million for 11.63 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.01 actual EPS reported by The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.98% negative EPS growth.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.83B and $3.01B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) by 17,765 shares to 296,140 shares, valued at $20.01M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Msci Usa Esg Optimized by 5,515 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,626 shares, and has risen its stake in Keycorp (NYSE:KEY).