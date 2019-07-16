As Anika Therapeutics (ANIK) Market Valuation Declined, Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Has Cut Holding; Martin Marietta Matls (MLM) Holder Atika Capital Management Lifted Its Holding by $1.41 Million as Valuation Rose

Atika Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Martin Marietta Matls Inc (MLM) by 36.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atika Capital Management Llc bought 7,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.45% with the market. The hedge fund held 26,000 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.23 million, up from 19,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atika Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Martin Marietta Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.25% or $5.07 during the last trading session, reaching $230.06. About 149,047 shares traded. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) has risen 1.80% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.63% the S&P500. Some Historical MLM News: 30/04/2018 – MLM REACHED PACT WITH DOJ, SUBMITS PROPOSED COURT ORDER; 08/05/2018 – Martin Marietta Sees FY Net $525M-Net $640M; 25/04/2018 – JUSTICE DEPARTMENT REQUIRES MARTIN MARIETTA TO DIVEST QUARRIES; 17/05/2018 – Martin Marietta Declares Regular Cash Dividend; 10/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS SAYS NO ONE WAS INJURED IN CITED INCIDENT AT ITS BEDROCK QUARRY IN CENTER POINT, TEXAS – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS INC – SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES $450 MLN TO $500 MLN; 19/04/2018 – DJ Martin Marietta Materials Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MLM); 08/03/2018 Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Thor Industries and Martin Marietta Materials; 30/04/2018 – Martin Marietta Sees Deal Accretive to EPS and Cash Flow Ex-Merger Expenses; 25/04/2018 – DoJ Pub Affairs: Justice Department Requires Martin Marietta to Divest Quarries to Preserve Competition in Connection With its

Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc decreased its stake in Anika Therapeutics Inc (ANIK) by 13.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc sold 31,003 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 205,609 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.22 million, down from 236,612 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc who had been investing in Anika Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $579.93 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $40.82. About 43,058 shares traded. Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) has risen 0.63% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ANIK News: 22/03/2018 – Anika at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By First Analysis Today; 08/05/2018 – Anika to Showcase Commercial and Pipeline Portfolio at 18th Bi-Annual European Society for Sports Traumatology, Knee Surgery an; 18/04/2018 – Anika to Issue First-Quarter 2018 Financial Results and Business Highlights on Wednesday, May 2; 05/03/2018 – ANIKA THERAPEUTICS NAMES DARLING CEO; SHERWOOD TO RETIRE; 05/03/2018 – Anika Therapeutics Joseph Darling Named CEO, Director; 15/03/2018 – Anika Non-Deal Roadshow Set By First Analysis for Mar. 22-23; 19/04/2018 – DJ Anika Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ANIK); 23/05/2018 – Anika Therapeutics Announces $30 Million Accelerated Share Repurchase; 05/03/2018 – JOSEPH DARLING NAMED CEO & DIRECTOR OF ANIKA THERAPEUTICS; 02/05/2018 – Anika Therapeutics 1Q Rev $21.3M

Analysts await Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.42 EPS, down 38.24% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.68 per share. ANIK’s profit will be $5.97M for 24.30 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.31 actual EPS reported by Anika Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.48% EPS growth.

