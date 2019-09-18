As Ani Pharmaceuticals (ANIP) Shares Rose, Weiss Asset Management LP Has Trimmed Its Position by $2.67 Million; Gabelli Funds Cut Position in Republic Svcs Cl A (RSG) by $11.65 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Weiss Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Ani Pharmaceuticals Inc (ANIP) by 40.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Asset Management Lp sold 32,517 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.43% . The hedge fund held 47,054 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.87 million, down from 79,571 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Ani Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $894.34M market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $73.93. About 124,700 shares traded. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) has risen 25.49% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.49% the S&P500. Some Historical ANIP News: 27/04/2018 – ANI PHARMACEUTICALS – CO WILL SECURE SUPPLY AGREEMENT WITH OPTION TO RECEIVE GENERIC ASPIRIN/DIPYRIDAMOLE ER CAPSULES FROM AMNEAL BEGINNING IN LATE 2019; 27/04/2018 – ANI PHARMACEUTICALS INC – ANI WILL ACQUIRE LICENSE, SUPPLY & DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT FOR A SECOND PIPELINE PRODUCT, DICLOFENAC-MISOPROSTOL DR TABLETS; 27/04/2018 – U.S. FTC requires Amneal and lmpax to divest rights to 10 generic drugs; 08/05/2018 – ANI Pharmaceuticals 1Q Rev $46.5M; 27/04/2018 – ANI PHARMACEUTICALS INC – TRANSACTION IS RESULT OF A DIVESTITURE PROCESS MANDATED BY FEDERAL TRADE COMMISSION; 18/04/2018 – ANI PHARMACEUTICALS REPORTS APPROVAL OF MORPHINE SULFATE ORAL; 08/05/2018 – ANI Pharmaceuticals Sees 2018 Adj EPS $5.43-Adj EPS $6.08; 27/04/2018 – Amneal And Impax Receive FTC Clearance For Business Combination; 08/05/2018 – ANI PHARMACEUTICALS REAFFIRMS GUIDANCE; 04/04/2018 – ANI BUYS 23 ANDAS FROM IDT AUSTRALIA,

Gabelli Funds Llc decreased its stake in Republic Svcs Inc Cl A (RSG) by 8.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gabelli Funds Llc sold 135,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.08% . The institutional investor held 1.52 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $131.84 million, down from 1.66 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gabelli Funds Llc who had been investing in Republic Svcs Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $85.59. About 1.02M shares traded. Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) has risen 23.90% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.90% the S&P500. Some Historical RSG News: 03/05/2018 – Republic Services Recorded Aggregate Accrual of $47M Relating to Outstanding Legal Proceedings as of March 31 — Filing; 18/04/2018 – This Earth Day, Take #1MORE Step to Being a Better Recycler; 15/03/2018 Teamsters Local 284 Files Lawsuit Against Republic Services For Wage Violations; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Republic Services; 02/05/2018 – Republic Services 1Q EPS 72c; 02/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Republic Services – 04/02/2018 05:07 PM; 26/03/2018 – The City Of Maywood Files Lawsuit Against Its Contracted Waste Hauler Consolidated Disposal Service, LLC And Republic Services, Inc; 20/04/2018 – Republic Services Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 07/05/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES REPUBLIC SERVICES’ SR UNSECURED RATING TO; 03/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Republic Services’ Proposed 10-Year Senior Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’

Gabelli Funds Llc, which manages about $25.90B and $15.58B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackstone Group LP Com Unit (NYSE:BX) by 8,000 shares to 163,000 shares, valued at $7.24M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Grifols Sa Sp Adr Rep B Nvt (NASDAQ:GRFS) by 84,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 303,578 shares, and has risen its stake in Tyson Foods Inc (NYSE:TSN).

Analysts await Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.87 EPS, up 6.10% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.82 per share. RSG’s profit will be $279.05M for 24.59 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual EPS reported by Republic Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.13% EPS growth.

Since May 15, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 2 selling transactions for $4.76 million activity. Another trade for 2,500 shares valued at $173,240 was made by HAUGHEY THOMAS on Wednesday, May 15.

Analysts await ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.32 EPS, up 12.82% or $0.15 from last year’s $1.17 per share. ANIP’s profit will be $15.97M for 14.00 P/E if the $1.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.28 actual EPS reported by ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.13% EPS growth.

Weiss Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.80 billion and $1.65 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (NYSE:TMUS) by 83,875 shares to 195,436 shares, valued at $14.49M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Thunder Bridge Acquisition L by 1.91 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.94M shares, and has risen its stake in Dominion Energy Inc.