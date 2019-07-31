As Ani Pharmaceuticals (ANIP) Shares Rose, Shareholder Phocas Financial Has Raised Its Stake; Platinum Investment Management LTD Has Boosted Stake in Micron Technology (MU)

Phocas Financial Corp increased its stake in Ani Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ANIP) by 8.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Phocas Financial Corp bought 11,501 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.95% with the market. The institutional investor held 140,977 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.95 million, up from 129,476 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Phocas Financial Corp who had been investing in Ani Pharmaceuticals Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $85.02. About 75,816 shares traded. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) has risen 12.75% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical ANIP News: 21/04/2018 – DJ ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ANIP); 18/04/2018 – ANI PHARMACEUTICALS INC – RECEIVED APPROVAL FROM U.S. FDA OF ITS ANDA FOR MORPHINE SULFATE ORAL SOLUTION 10MG/5ML, 20MG/5ML AND 100MG/5ML; 18/04/2018 – ANIP SAYS FDA APPROVES MORPHINE SULFATE ORAL SOLUTION; 27/04/2018 – ANI Pharmaceuticals Signs Definitive Agreements to Acquire Generic Products and Assets from Amneal/lmpax; 27/04/2018 – ANI Pharmaceuticals to Buy Generic Products, Assets From Amneal/Impax; 27/04/2018 – ANI PHARMACEUTICALS INC – ANI WILL ACQUIRE LICENSE, SUPPLY & DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT FOR A SECOND PIPELINE PRODUCT, DICLOFENAC-MISOPROSTOL DR TABLETS; 27/04/2018 – ANI PHARMACEUTICALS INC – TRANSACTION IS RESULT OF A DIVESTITURE PROCESS MANDATED BY FEDERAL TRADE COMMISSION; 07/05/2018 – ANI Pharmaceuticals Completes Acquisition of Generic Products and Assets from Amneal/Impax; 27/04/2018 – ANI PHARMACEUTICALS TO BUY GENERIC PRODUCTS FROM AMNEAL, IMPAX; 27/04/2018 – ANI PHARMACEUTICALS – TO BUY PORTFOLIO OF GENERIC PRODUCTS FROM AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICALS AND IMPAX LABORATORIES FOR UNDISCLOSED CASH CONSIDERATION

Platinum Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 15764.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Platinum Investment Management Ltd bought 2.55M shares as the company’s stock declined 7.85% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 2.56M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $105.91 million, up from 16,152 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.02% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $46.03. About 12.54 million shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 27.53% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.96% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 11/05/2018 – HOSOKAWA MICRON 6277.T 6-MTH GROUP RECURRING PROFIT 3.12 BLN YEN (+35.5 %), 2017/18 FORECAST PROFIT 5.30 BLN YEN (+1.5 %); 01/05/2018 – EINHORN: MADE MONEY OFF SHORT TESLA, LONG MICRON POSITIONS; 02/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: NKE, MU, & more; 22/05/2018 – Cramer also hears from the CEOs of Rent the Runway, Union Pacific and Micron; 15/05/2018 – Micron Solutions 1Q Loss/Shr 6c; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Micron Tech’s Cfr, Reflects Co.’s Conservative Fincl Policy, Strong Free Cash Flow; 15/03/2018 – Selling GE, Intel, AMD, Micron, Buying Nvidia — Barrons.com; 12/03/2018 – MICRON: TALLURI SVP & GENERAL MANAGER OF MOBILE BUSINESS UNIT; 19/03/2018 – TOKYO — Chinese memory chip manufacturers pose no serious threat yet to established players, Micron Technology CEO Sanjay Mehrotra said, citing high barriers to entry for aspiring global suppliers; 23/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : MIZUHO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $66

Phocas Financial Corp, which manages about $1.01 billion and $994.68 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Progenics Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:PGNX) by 551,957 shares to 1.15M shares, valued at $5.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Public Storage Inc (NYSE:PSA) by 1,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,505 shares, and cut its stake in H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL).

More notable recent ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “ANI Pharmaceuticals (ANIP) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on April 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Coherus (CHRS) Catches Eye: Stock Jumps 6.9% – Nasdaq” published on April 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “ANI Pharmaceuticals (ANIP) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Q2 Release – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc (ANIP) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “What’s in Store for ANI Pharmaceuticals (ANIP) Q1 Earnings? – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.80, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 10 investors sold ANIP shares while 40 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 7.50 million shares or 5.50% more from 7.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mangrove Prns invested 5.18% in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP). Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Co reported 0% stake. Martingale Asset Mngmt Lp has invested 0.02% in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP). 5,633 are held by Texas Permanent School Fund. Northern Trust holds 0% or 116,637 shares. Maryland-based Invest Counselors Of Maryland Limited Liability has invested 0.95% in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP). Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership reported 0% stake. Paloma Ptnrs Mgmt reported 4,164 shares. Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability stated it has 0% of its portfolio in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP). 10,700 were accumulated by Strs Ohio. Jpmorgan Chase And Commerce holds 0% or 4,443 shares in its portfolio. Dana Inv Advsr Inc reported 30,105 shares stake. Charles Schwab accumulated 122,893 shares. Prudential has invested 0% in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP). Brown Advisory Incorporated owns 11,110 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Since May 15, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $173,240 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold MU shares while 237 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 807.22 million shares or 2.34% less from 826.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hl Finance Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.06% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Pictet And Cie (Europe) has 0.43% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 61,000 shares. Peapack Gladstone Financial stated it has 6,678 shares. New York-based D E Shaw has invested 0.14% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Cwm Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0% or 1,636 shares. Atria Ltd Liability holds 17,455 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Valueworks Ltd Liability Co, a New York-based fund reported 38,250 shares. Perigon Wealth Limited Liability holds 0.1% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) or 9,778 shares. Oakbrook Invs Llc owns 77,660 shares. Tower Rech Capital Ltd Llc (Trc) holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 20,300 shares. Quantres Asset Mngmt Limited holds 4.99% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 166,400 shares. Cidel Asset has invested 0.03% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Sei reported 505,611 shares stake. Bnp Paribas Asset holds 0.12% or 355,766 shares in its portfolio. The Massachusetts-based Alpha Windward Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.36% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

More notable recent Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Will Micron Stock Be Able to Go Over $50 in August? – Investorplace.com” on July 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “4 Top Stock Trades for Friday: CGC, MU, BBBY – Nasdaq” published on July 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Nasdaq Today: Should We Fade the Fade? – Nasdaq” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Micron: I’m Calling The Bottom – Seeking Alpha” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 07/18/2019: MU,IBM,TSM,SAP – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Platinum Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $22.00 billion and $4.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bitauto Hldgs Ltd (NYSE:BITA) by 448,932 shares to 162,911 shares, valued at $2.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 12,082 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,418 shares, and cut its stake in Qiwi Plc (NASDAQ:QIWI).