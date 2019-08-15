As Ani Pharmaceuticals (ANIP) Shares Rose, Investment Counselors Of Maryland Has Upped Holding; As Pepsico (PEP) Shares Rose, Holder Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Trimmed by $308,172 Its Holding

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 0.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc sold 2,526 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 260,328 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.90 million, down from 262,854 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $182.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $130.17. About 1.17 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 25/05/2018 – Dealbook: PepsiCo to Acquire the Fruit and Veggie Snack Maker Bare Foods; 07/03/2018 – TOPS GROCERY CREDITOR COMMITTEE INCLUDES PEPSICO, UNIONS; 24/04/2018 – Bringing Pop To Fashion: Pepsi® Launches Global Capsule Collection With Boohoo, Umbro, Le Specs, New Era And Anteater; 19/04/2018 – Hearthside Food buyout backed by US$1.645bn in loans; 01/05/2018 – PEPSICO BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 92.75C/SHR FROM 80.5C, EST. 93C; 26/04/2018 – It’s Back to Cola Wars in Pepsi Versus Coca-Cola Marketing Blitz; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi tops estimates, promises more investments in N. America; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO INC CFO JOHNSTON SAYS RISING COSTS FROM TARIFFS NOT EXPECTED TO BE DISRUPTIVE – CNBC; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CFO HUGH JOHNSTON COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 09/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s ITC to tweak advertisement disparaging PepsiCo brand Tropicana – Mint

Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc increased its stake in Ani Pharmaceuticals Inc (ANIP) by 33.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc bought 69,579 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.43% . The institutional investor held 276,879 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.53 million, up from 207,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc who had been investing in Ani Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $823.45 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.19% or $2.24 during the last trading session, reaching $68.07. About 48,112 shares traded. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) has risen 25.49% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.49% the S&P500. Some Historical ANIP News: 04/04/2018 – ANI Acquires 23 ANDAs from IDT Australia, Ltd; 18/04/2018 – ANI PHARMACEUTICALS INC – RECEIVED APPROVAL FROM U.S. FDA OF ITS ANDA FOR MORPHINE SULFATE ORAL SOLUTION 10MG/5ML, 20MG/5ML AND 100MG/5ML; 04/04/2018 – ANI BUYS 23 ANDAS FROM IDT AUSTRALIA,; 27/04/2018 – U.S. FTC requires Amneal and lmpax to divest rights to 10 generic drugs; 27/04/2018 – ANI PHARMACEUTICALS INC – ANI WILL ACQUIRE LICENSE, SUPPLY & DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT FOR A SECOND PIPELINE PRODUCT, DICLOFENAC-MISOPROSTOL DR TABLETS; 08/05/2018 – ANI Pharmaceuticals Sees 2018 Adj EPS $5.43-Adj EPS $6.08; 27/04/2018 – ANI PHARMACEUTICALS INC – TRANSACTION IS RESULT OF A DIVESTITURE PROCESS MANDATED BY FEDERAL TRADE COMMISSION; 07/05/2018 – ANI Pharmaceuticals Completes Acquisition of Generic Products and Assets from Amneal/lmpax; 27/04/2018 – ANI Pharmaceuticals Signs Definitive Agreements to Acquire Generic Products and Assets from Amneal/Impax; 08/05/2018 – ANI Pharmaceuticals Sees 2018 Rev $212M-$228M

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 1. They expect $1.50 EPS, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10 billion for 21.70 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual EPS reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc, which manages about $607.27M and $922.60 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 3,154 shares to 135,566 shares, valued at $24.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Automatic Data Processing In (NASDAQ:ADP) by 2,161 shares in the quarter, for a total of 268,048 shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc, which manages about $2.15B and $2.06B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verint Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 58,482 shares to 526,038 shares, valued at $31.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Brady Corp Cl A (NYSE:BRC) by 167,510 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 331,341 shares, and cut its stake in Nuvasive Inc (NASDAQ:NUVA).

