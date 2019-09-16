As Ani Pharmaceuticals (ANIP) Share Value Rose, Regent Investment Management Has Cut Its Holding; Old Republic International Lowered Erie Indemnity Co Cl A (ERIE) Holding by $32.41 Million as Market Value Rose

Regent Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Ani Pharmaceuticals (ANIP) by 9.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regent Investment Management Llc sold 4,030 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.43% . The hedge fund held 39,009 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.21M, down from 43,039 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regent Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Ani Pharmaceuticals for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $885.28M market cap company. The stock decreased 4.38% or $3.35 during the last trading session, reaching $73.18. About 86,404 shares traded. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) has risen 25.49% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.49% the S&P500. Some Historical ANIP News: 27/04/2018 – ANI Pharmaceuticals, Amneal/Impax See Deal Closing in Early May; 04/04/2018 – ANI BUYS 23 ANDAS FROM IDT AUSTRALIA,; 18/04/2018 – ANI PHARMACEUTICALS INC – RECEIVED APPROVAL FROM U.S. FDA OF ITS ANDA FOR MORPHINE SULFATE ORAL SOLUTION 10MG/5ML, 20MG/5ML AND 100MG/5ML; 27/04/2018 – ANI PHARMACEUTICALS INC – TRANSACTION IS RESULT OF A DIVESTITURE PROCESS MANDATED BY FEDERAL TRADE COMMISSION; 08/05/2018 – ANI PHARMACEUTICALS INC – REAFFIRMS GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 07/05/2018 – ANI Pharmaceuticals Completes Acquisition of Generic Products and Assets from Amneal/Impax; 18/04/2018 – ANI Pharmaceuticals Announces Approval of Morphine Sulfate Oral Solution; 27/04/2018 – ANI PHARMACEUTICALS SIGNS PACTS TO BUY GENERIC PRODUCTS, ASSETS; 08/05/2018 – ANI Pharmaceuticals 1Q Rev $46.5M; 18/04/2018 – ANIP SAYS FDA APPROVES MORPHINE SULFATE ORAL SOLUTION

Old Republic International Corp decreased its stake in Erie Indemnity Co Cl A (ERIE) by 57.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Republic International Corp sold 127,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.72% . The institutional investor held 95,000 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.16M, down from 222,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Republic International Corp who had been investing in Erie Indemnity Co Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $205.18. About 22,610 shares traded. Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) has risen 79.51% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 79.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ERIE News: 26/04/2018 – Erie Indemnity 1Q Rev $572.2M; 25/05/2018 – Erie Insurance names Kepperling as Illinois branch manager; 03/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Erie Indemnity, Merit Medical, Destination Maternity, Perry Ellis International, Tower Interna; 24/04/2018 – Erie Insurance names Sheryl Rucker to senior vice president role; 03/04/2018 – Erie Insurance releases police data showing daydreaming #1 on top 10 list of fatal distracted driving behaviors; 26/04/2018 – Erie Indemnity 1Q Net $65.8M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Erie Indemnity Company Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ERIE); 03/05/2018 – Erie Insurance names Gustafson to vice president role; 26/04/2018 – ERIE INDEMNITY CO – QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUE $572.2 MLN VS $399.3 MLN; 02/05/2018 – Erie Indemnity Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Since March 25, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $185,038 activity. Another trade for 115 shares valued at $20,014 was bought by Hudson Brian Arden Sr..

Analysts await Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.68 earnings per share, up 9.09% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.54 per share. ERIE’s profit will be $87.85 million for 30.53 P/E if the $1.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.68 actual earnings per share reported by Erie Indemnity Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Old Republic International Corp, which manages about $3.86 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 505,500 shares to 905,000 shares, valued at $49.48M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kellogg Co (NYSE:K) by 33,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 825,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.58 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.27, from 1.85 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 24 investors sold ERIE shares while 45 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 15.79 million shares or 7.61% more from 14.68 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Co reported 11,162 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. M&T Commercial Bank Corporation owns 0% invested in Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) for 1,060 shares. Proshare Advsr Ltd Liability Company holds 2,481 shares. Bb&T Ltd Liability Corporation owns 1,041 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Creative Planning invested in 0.01% or 6,404 shares. Tower Bridge Advisors reported 1,500 shares. Utah Retirement Systems owns 1,000 shares. Twin Tree Lp owns 193 shares. The Manitoba – Canada-based Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0.01% in Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE). Signaturefd Limited Liability accumulated 161 shares. Schroder Invest Group holds 0.01% or 27,987 shares. Sg Americas reported 9,559 shares stake. Blackrock holds 1.66 million shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0.01% in Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt invested in 300 shares.

Analysts await ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.32 earnings per share, up 12.82% or $0.15 from last year’s $1.17 per share. ANIP’s profit will be $15.97M for 13.86 P/E if the $1.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.28 actual earnings per share reported by ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.13% EPS growth.

Regent Investment Management Llc, which manages about $294.77M and $307.41M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Becton Dickinson&Co (NYSE:BDX) by 2,119 shares to 5,456 shares, valued at $1.38 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alibaba Group Holding F Sponso (NYSE:BABA) by 1,805 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,040 shares, and has risen its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.96 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.16, from 1.8 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 8 investors sold ANIP shares while 41 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 8.26 million shares or 10.11% more from 7.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag reported 317,163 shares stake. Pnc Gru reported 4,132 shares. Globeflex Capital Limited Partnership reported 27,702 shares. Cwm Lc holds 5 shares. Raymond James Associates holds 4,887 shares. Geode Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP). 2,886 were accumulated by Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt. Ubs Asset Management Americas has invested 0% in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP). Envestnet Asset Mgmt owns 12,806 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. First Trust Advsrs LP stated it has 0% in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP). Pictet Asset Mngmt Limited invested in 0% or 16,253 shares. Ls Investment Advsr Ltd Llc owns 313 shares. Miles Cap invested 0.19% of its portfolio in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP). Goldman Sachs Inc, a New York-based fund reported 46,278 shares. Chicago Equity Prtnrs Lc has 0.17% invested in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) for 47,468 shares.