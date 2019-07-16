As Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (BUD) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Soros Fund Management Has Lowered Position; Carderock Capital Management Position in Intuit (INTU) Has Lowered as Share Price Rose

Soros Fund Management Llc decreased its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (BUD) by 86.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Soros Fund Management Llc sold 130,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.83% with the market. The hedge fund held 20,000 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.68 million, down from 150,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Soros Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $176.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.86% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $88.56. About 2.53M shares traded or 95.28% up from the average. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) has declined 12.20% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.63% the S&P500. Some Historical BUD News: 21/03/2018 – As shutdown looms, U.S. Congress crafts massive funding bill; 21/03/2018 – AB InBev CEO on Global Growth and SABMiller Acquisition (Video); 30/03/2018 – ANADOLU EFES AEFES.IS COMPLETES MERGERS OF ITS RUSSIAN UNIT WITH RUSSIAN AND UKRAINIAN UNITS OF ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV; 19/03/2018 – MEDIA-AB-InBev to expand in Tanzania with new $100 mln brewery- Bloomberg; 22/03/2018 – U.S. House sends $1.3 trillion spending bill to Senate as Friday deadline looms; 09/05/2018 – ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV SA ABI.BR – FOR 2018 IN SYNERGIES BALANCE OF ROUGHLY 900 MILLION USD IS EXPECTED TO BE CAPTURED IN THE NEXT TWO TO THREE YEARS; 20/03/2018 – MOODY’S RATES ABI’S USD BONDS A3, STABLE; 14/03/2018 Argentina approves AB Inbev plan for post-merger beer divestments; 21/03/2018 – Trump supports massive U.S. funding bill, shutdown looms; 09/05/2018 – Correct: AB InBev 1Q Net Pft $1.02B

Carderock Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Intuit (INTU) by 7.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carderock Capital Management Inc sold 1,789 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.37% with the market. The institutional investor held 22,437 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.87M, down from 24,226 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Intuit for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $282.55. About 633,330 shares traded. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 26.25% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.82% the S&P500. Some Historical INTU News: 31/05/2018 – QuickBooks Delivers Enhanced Payroll Services for Small Businesses; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Magellan Adds Intuit, Exits Caterpillar; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC INTU.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.43, REV VIEW $5.79 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC – SEES FULL FISCAL YEAR 2018 GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $4.50 TO $4.52; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC – SEES FULL FISCAL YEAR 2018 REVENUE OF $5.915 BLN TO $5.935 BLN, GROWTH OF 14 TO 15 PERCENT; 25/04/2018 – INTUIT INC – NOW EXPECTS FULL-YEAR FISCAL 2018 CONSUMER GROUP REVENUE GROWTH OF 12 TO 13 PERCENT; 22/05/2018 – Intuit 3Q Net $1.2B; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Independence Adds Intuit, Exits Caterpillar; 24/05/2018 – Cramer also hears from the CEOs of Indigo Agriculture and Intuit; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Raises FY View To Adj EPS $5.51-Adj EPS $5.53

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.98 in 2018Q4.

Carderock Capital Management Inc, which manages about $350.61 million and $245.16M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) by 3,673 shares to 16,711 shares, valued at $4.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 9,195 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,851 shares, and has risen its stake in Verizon Communication (NYSE:VZ).

Analysts await Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $-0.46 EPS, down 1,250.00% or $0.50 from last year’s $0.04 per share. After $5.26 actual EPS reported by Intuit Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -108.75% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.71, from 0.56 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.13 EPS, up 2.73% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.1 per share. BUD’s profit will be $2.26 billion for 19.59 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.27 actual EPS reported by Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.02% negative EPS growth.

Soros Fund Management Llc, which manages about $4.31B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Synchrony Finl (NYSE:SYF) by 450,000 shares to 498,772 shares, valued at $15.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 110,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 315,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Energizer Hldgs Inc New.