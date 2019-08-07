As Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (BUD) Stock Value Rose, Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda Trimmed by $9.00 Million Its Position; Bristol John W & Company Has Boosted Fedex (FDX) Holding by $10.74 Million

Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda decreased its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (BUD) by 26.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda sold 108,450 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.00% . The institutional investor held 296,443 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.89M, down from 404,893 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda who had been investing in Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $190.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $97.7. About 1.15M shares traded. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) has declined 0.29% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BUD News: 09/05/2018 – AB InBev brewing associate in Zimbabwe posts profit up 27 pct; 17/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Sun Communities, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, New Media Investment Group, Teligen; 30/03/2018 – ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV SA ABI.BR – ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV AND ANADOLU EFES COMPLETE MERGER OF BUSINESSES IN RUSSIA AND UKRAINE; 23/03/2018 – India’s Bira beer maker aims to go public in 3-5 years; 09/05/2018 – ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV SA ABI.BR – REMAIN CONFIDENT THAT GROWTH WILL ACCELERATE FOR THE BALANCE OF THE YEAR, PRIMARILY IN H2; 22/03/2018 – Government funding bill hits snag in U.S. Senate; 22/03/2018 – U.S. Congress rushes to pass funding bill before Friday deadline; 04/04/2018 – C&C: AB InBev Will Provide More Fincl Support to Transaction; 09/05/2018 – Correct: AB InBev 1Q Net Pft $1.02B; 20/03/2018 – Treasurys Decline Against Backdrop of Fed meeting, AB InBev Bond Sale

Bristol John W & Company Inc increased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 19.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bristol John W & Company Inc bought 59,315 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The institutional investor held 362,302 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $65.73M, up from 302,987 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bristol John W & Company Inc who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.50% or $3.93 during the last trading session, reaching $161.19. About 2.74M shares traded or 18.92% up from the average. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP FDX.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $17.90 TO $18.30 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 20/03/2018 – FedEx 3Q FedEx Ground Avg Daily Package Volume Up 6%; 20/03/2018 – KCEN News: Bomb found at FedEx near airport linked to Austin explosions; 20/03/2018 – Walmart to bring FedEx shops into 500 of its US stores; 21/03/2018 – Having known Kudlow for years, Cramer argues that no one draws quite as close to his economic outlook as FedEx CEO Fred Smith; 19/03/2018 – Tengler’s top picks include Cisco, Oracle, J.P. Morgan and FedEx; 20/03/2018 – FDX SEES INTEGRATION OF FEDEX/TNT SALES FORCES YR EARLY IN 2019; 20/03/2018 – FedEx Office Expands, Will Add 500 New Locations in Walmart Stores Nationwide; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX – QTRLY EARNINGS ADJUSTED TO EXCLUDE BENEFIT OF AN ESTIMATED $1.15 BLN REDUCTION IN NET U.S. DEFERRED TAX LIABILITY; 08/05/2018 – FEDEX CORP -TO RECOGNIZE ONE-TIME NON-CASH PENSION SETTLEMENT CHARGE, TO BE INCLUDED IN FY 2018 YEAR-END MARK-TO-MARKET PENSION ACCOUNTING ADJUSTMENTS

Since July 12, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $100,614 activity.

Bristol John W & Company Inc, which manages about $6.27B and $3.64 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 231,282 shares to 289,403 shares, valued at $27.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST) by 1,847 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 414,041 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.87 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.13 EPS, up 37.80% or $0.31 from last year’s $0.82 per share. BUD’s profit will be $2.20B for 21.62 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.25 actual EPS reported by Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.60% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.71, from 0.56 in 2018Q4.

Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda, which manages about $674.72 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA) by 336,631 shares to 521,231 shares, valued at $52.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.