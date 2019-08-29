As Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (BUD) Stock Rose, North American Management Boosted Its Holding by $1.95 Million; As Boeing Co (BA) Share Price Declined, Alpine Woods Capital Investors Lowered Its Holding by $1.14 Million

North American Management Corp increased its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (BUD) by 64.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North American Management Corp bought 23,457 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.00% . The institutional investor held 59,884 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.03M, up from 36,427 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North American Management Corp who had been investing in Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $186.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $93.64. About 780,851 shares traded. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) has declined 0.29% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BUD News: 17/04/2018 – JGP Global Adds AB InBev, Exits Facebook, Cuts Kraft Heinz: 13F; 21/03/2018 – AB InBev CEO Carlos Brito on the Growing Craft Beer Business (Video); 07/05/2018 – ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV TO REDEEM USD 1B NOTES DUE 2020; 21/03/2018 – As shutdown looms, U.S. Congress crafts massive funding bill; 25/04/2018 – AB INBEV DOESN’T GIVE TIMING TARGET FOR NET DEBT/EBITDA 2 TIMES; 07/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-South African farmers take AB InBev to competition watchdog; 09/05/2018 – ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV SAYS CONTINUE TO EXPECT DIVIDENDS TO BE A GROWING FLOW OVER TIME, ALTHOUGH GROWTH IN THE SHORT TERM IS EXPECTED TO BE MODEST; 04/04/2018 – C&C: AB InBev Will Provide More Fincl Support to Transaction; 09/05/2018 – Brazilian beverage company Ambev misses quarterly profit estimates; 21/03/2018 – U.S. Congress unveils $1.3 trillion spending bill as shutdown looms

Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 49.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc sold 3,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 3,010 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.15 million, down from 6,010 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $202.56B market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $5.24 during the last trading session, reaching $359.97. About 2.37M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 27/04/2018 – No read-across to Airbus from Rolls engine problems on Boeing 787s -Airbus CFO; 09/05/2018 – BOEING SEES $35B TOTAL DEALS IN PIPELINE AWAITING EX-IM CREDIT; 22/03/2018 – Dow Jones Industrial Average Falls 2.6%; Boeing Leads Decline; 15/03/2018 – Boeing’s an Early Casualty as Investors Dig in for Trade War; 13/04/2018 – EASA TO ORDER INCREASED INSPECTIONS OF ROLLS-ROYCE TRENT 1000 ENGINES ON BOEING 787S; 11/04/2018 – Boeing HorizonX Invests in Reaction Engines, a UK Hypersonic Propulsion Company; 04/04/2018 – BOEING – GOL LINHAS AEREAS S.A. WILL TAKE DELIVERY OF ITS FIRST NEW 737 MAX 8 STARTING THIS YEAR; 22/03/2018 – From Boeing to Soybeans, China Has a Long Retaliation List; 09/05/2018 – Companies such as Boeing and Ford Motor have also expressed interest in the program, sources said, though it was unclear whether they had joined applications and what they would be testing; 05/03/2018 – BA: HALF OF 787 OPERATORS PLACED ADD-ON ORDERS VS 10% FOR A350

Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc, which manages about $4.50 billion and $459.04 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Childrens Pl Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE) by 4,895 shares to 15,095 shares, valued at $1.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kla (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 6,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Charles Riv Labs Intl Inc (NYSE:CRL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California-based Tarbox Family Office has invested 1.22% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Modera Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Com holds 0.18% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 2,578 shares. Moreover, Welch Grp Inc Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 305 shares. Arizona State Retirement System, a Arizona-based fund reported 114,322 shares. 14,889 were accumulated by Rench Wealth. Psagot Investment House Limited holds 0.25% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 15,612 shares. Harvey Capital Mngmt stated it has 2.93% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Barnett Inc owns 231 shares. Hartford holds 6,193 shares. Norinchukin Bankshares The has 173,784 shares for 0.85% of their portfolio. Allstate Corp owns 39,051 shares. Hikari Pwr Ltd invested in 2.31% or 57,900 shares. Van Hulzen Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.42% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). The Texas-based Sta Wealth Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.07% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Fiduciary Finance Serv Of The Southwest Tx reported 39,360 shares.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 earnings per share, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36B for 37.34 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

North American Management Corp, which manages about $1.36B and $600.27M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (USMV) by 7,763 shares to 130,008 shares, valued at $7.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 115,435 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,534 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (ACWI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.71, from 0.56 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold BUD shares while 98 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 72.00 million shares or 4.58% more from 68.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kwmg Lc holds 0% or 45 shares in its portfolio. Natixis owns 5,802 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Jacobs & Ca stated it has 49,456 shares or 0.71% of all its holdings. Guardian Capital Advsrs LP stated it has 13,445 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Cumberland Prtnrs Ltd owns 30,506 shares. Cheviot Value Management Llc invested 1.82% of its portfolio in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Goldman Sachs holds 0.07% or 2.57M shares in its portfolio. Laurion Cap Mngmt LP stated it has 2,969 shares. Norris Perne & French Ltd Liability Partnership Mi reported 115,719 shares. Regent Inv Mgmt Limited Com holds 0.42% of its portfolio in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) for 14,994 shares. First Allied Advisory Incorporated has invested 0.02% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Benjamin F Edwards Com has invested 0.01% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). State Street Corp reported 0% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Mark Sheptoff Planning Ltd has 100 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Delta Asset Management Lc Tn accumulated 1,040 shares.