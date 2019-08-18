As Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (BUD) Stock Rose, Gfs Advisors Lowered by $462,000 Its Holding; As Assured Guaranty LTD (AGO) Market Value Declined, Aurelius Capital Management LP Trimmed Its Position by $22.00 Million

Aurelius Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd (AGO) by 48.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aurelius Capital Management Lp sold 500,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.14% . The hedge fund held 525,913 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.37M, down from 1.03 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aurelius Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Assured Guaranty Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.39B market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $44.44. About 497,238 shares traded. Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) has risen 15.67% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AGO News: 23/05/2018 – Assured again sues Puerto Rico, board over fiscal plan; 17/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty Favored by 6 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 28/03/2018 – Assured Guaranty Responds to Puerto Rico’s Latest Revised Fiscal Plans; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: DAVID EINHORN OF GREENLIGHT CAPITAL SAYS HE IS SHORT BOND INSURER ASSURED GUARANTY AGO.N; 23/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY SAYS EINHORN DOESN’T UNDERSTAND BUSINESS MODEL; 23/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty Filed Adversary Complaint Against Puerto Rico, Fincl Oversight and Management Board for Puerto Rico; 02/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty Ltd. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 per Common Share; 03/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty 1Q Rev $293M; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Continues To Review Certain Of Assured Guaranty’s European Subsidiaries For Upgrade; 14/05/2018 – Goldentree Asset Buys New 1% Position in Assured Guaranty

Gfs Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (BUD) by 52.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gfs Advisors Llc sold 5,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.00% . The institutional investor held 5,000 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $420,000, down from 10,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gfs Advisors Llc who had been investing in Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $187.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.77% or $1.66 during the last trading session, reaching $95.29. About 919,691 shares traded. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) has declined 0.29% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BUD News: 07/05/2018 – ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV SA ABI.BR – ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV TO REDEEM $1 BLN NOTES DUE 2020; 21/03/2018 – AB InBev sets out new goals for environmental shift; 19/03/2018 – MEDIA-AB-InBev to expand in Tanzania with new $100 mln brewery- Bloomberg; 20/03/2018 – Treasurys Decline Against Backdrop of Fed meeting, AB InBev Bond Sale; 03/05/2018 – Anheuser-Busch Will Buy Nikola’s Hydrogen-Powered Trucks; 25/04/2018 – AB INBEV HOPEFUL LIST OF U.S. ALLIES WILL GET ENLARGED: BRITO; 09/05/2018 – AB InBev profit gains as Latin America offsets weak United States; 09/05/2018 – AB InBev 1Q Normalized EBITDA $4.99B; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands results beat on higher demand for Mexican beers; 25/04/2018 – AB INBEV HOPES CONGRESS INTERVENES IN ALUMINUM MIDWEST PREMIUM

Aurelius Capital Management Lp, which manages about $4.83 billion and $41.29M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Uniti Group Inc by 911,800 shares to 1.00M shares, valued at $11.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 24 investors sold AGO shares while 97 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 92.97 million shares or 0.68% less from 93.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thornburg Inv Mgmt stated it has 0.71% of its portfolio in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Clearbridge Invests Limited Liability invested in 384,334 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Bogle Invest Ltd Partnership De invested in 22,419 shares. Element Capital Limited invested in 6,549 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Virginia Retirement System Et Al stated it has 150,000 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Kbc Grp Nv has 0.02% invested in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). First Personal Svcs owns 300 shares. Sei reported 468 shares. Gideon Cap Advsr has invested 0.18% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). The New Jersey-based Private Advisor Gru has invested 0% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Franklin Resources owns 7,926 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research holds 389,007 shares. Verition Fund Management invested in 17,715 shares. Barclays Plc holds 0.01% or 263,130 shares in its portfolio. Bluemountain Capital Management Limited Liability Company holds 0.04% or 70,818 shares.

Analysts await Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.13 EPS, up 37.80% or $0.31 from last year’s $0.82 per share. BUD’s profit will be $2.23B for 21.08 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.25 actual EPS reported by Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.60% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.71, from 0.56 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold BUD shares while 98 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 72.00 million shares or 4.58% more from 68.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co, New York-based fund reported 2,037 shares. Wells Fargo & Comm Mn holds 0.06% or 2.59M shares. Citigroup stated it has 770,396 shares. Parkside Bank Trust has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Moreover, Gradient Limited Liability has 0% invested in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). The Alabama-based Oakworth Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Clearbridge Investments Ltd Liability Co holds 10.88 million shares or 0.81% of its portfolio. Commercial Bank, Missouri-based fund reported 16,944 shares. Assetmark reported 0% stake. North Mngmt Corp has 59,884 shares for 0.84% of their portfolio. Beddow Cap Management has invested 3.53% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Mark Sheptoff Fin Planning Ltd has 0.01% invested in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Davenport Limited Liability accumulated 1.37 million shares. Stifel has invested 0.12% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). The Georgia-based Signaturefd Ltd Company has invested 0.04% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD).