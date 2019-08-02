As Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (BUD) Stock Price Rose, Wetherby Asset Management Has Upped by $320,124 Its Holding; Vident Investment Advisory Holding in Usana Health Sciences (USNA) Cut by $367,026

Vident Investment Advisory Llc decreased its stake in Usana Health Sciences Inc (USNA) by 20.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vident Investment Advisory Llc sold 4,422 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.50% . The institutional investor held 16,877 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.42M, down from 21,299 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vident Investment Advisory Llc who had been investing in Usana Health Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $68.37. About 32,162 shares traded. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) has declined 48.43% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.43% the S&P500. Some Historical USNA News: 02/04/2018 – Global Leader in Nutrition Expanding to Four New Markets; 22/05/2018 – USANA remains on top after taking home multiple local and international awards; 25/05/2018 – USANA expands research and development team to increase focus on clinical studies; 24/04/2018 – USANA HEALTH 1Q EPS $1.19, EST. $1.05 (2 EST.); 24/04/2018 – USANA HEALTH SCIENCES INC USNA.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.40, REV VIEW $1.13 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – USANA HEALTH SCIENCES INC USNA.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $4.25 TO $4.55; 24/04/2018 – USANA Health Sciences 1Q EPS $1.19; 24/04/2018 – USANA HEALTH SEES FY EPS $4.25 TO $4.55, EST. $4.39 (2 EST.); 21/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within The Andersons, Ferroglobe, Paylocity Holding, USANA Health; 24/04/2018 – USANA HEALTH – EARNINGS FROM OPERATIONS FOR QTR BENEFITED FROM DELAY IN PLANNED INVESTMENTS THAT WILL BE IMPLEMENTED DURING REMAINDER OF 2018

Wetherby Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (BUD) by 81.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wetherby Asset Management Inc bought 3,811 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.00% . The institutional investor held 8,483 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $713,000, up from 4,672 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $196.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $99.97. About 113,583 shares traded. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) has declined 0.29% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BUD News: 27/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, Sanofi, Sogou Inc. Sponsored ADR, Unilever, Ja; 25/04/2018 – AB INBEV COMMITTED TO DELEVERAGING TARGET: BRITO; 25/04/2018 – AB INBEV HOPES CONGRESS INTERVENES IN ALUMINUM MIDWEST PREMIUM; 21/03/2018 – INTERVIEW-AB InBev sets climate, water goals to keep fizz in beer sales; 21/03/2018 – Trump supports massive U.S. funding bill as shutdown looms; 25/04/2018 – Bud brewer hopeful that aluminium tariffs won’t hit U.S. allies; 08/05/2018 – ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV SA – – ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV TO REDEEM USD 1 BLN NOTES DUE 2020; 22/03/2018 – ANADOLU EFES AEFES.IS COMPANIES RECEIVE ALL REGULATORY APPROVALS IN RUSSIA AND UKRAINE AND COMPLETION IS EXPECTED IN MARCH 2018; 21/03/2018 – As shutdown looms, U.S. Congress crafts massive funding bill; 09/05/2018 – AB INBEV: DRAG ON EBITDA GROWTH SEEN MORE IN 2Q18

Vident Investment Advisory Llc, which manages about $243.53 million and $1.85B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 26,918 shares to 32,397 shares, valued at $3.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Allergan Plc by 2,945 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,245 shares, and has risen its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.57, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold USNA shares while 45 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 13.39 million shares or 14.26% more from 11.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameriprise Financial holds 47,949 shares. D E Shaw And Company holds 0.03% of its portfolio in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) for 240,047 shares. Virtu Ltd Liability holds 0.02% or 3,838 shares in its portfolio. Schroder Management Gru holds 0.01% in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) or 75,062 shares. Prudential Fincl holds 0.03% or 201,872 shares in its portfolio. Pnc Fincl Group has 1,274 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Nordea Invest Management Ab holds 0.01% of its portfolio in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) for 59,013 shares. Apg Asset Management Nv holds 0.01% in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) or 72,744 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP holds 617,677 shares. Voya Ltd Com reported 5,217 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Ltd Company holds 44,383 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement Systems accumulated 0% or 1,100 shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reported 4,484 shares. Ifrah Fincl invested in 0.15% or 4,581 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Co accumulated 0.01% or 26,123 shares.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $60,942 activity. Winssinger Frederic J sold $29,866 worth of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) on Thursday, February 7. FULLER GILBERT A had sold 282 shares worth $31,076. Shares for $3.46 million were sold by WENTZ MYRON W on Friday, February 1.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.71, from 0.56 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold BUD shares while 98 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 72.00 million shares or 4.58% more from 68.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 148,137 are owned by Natixis L P. Hightower Advisors Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Moreover, Mai has 0.05% invested in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Nordea Inv Mngmt Ab stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Sandhill Cap Ptnrs Ltd Com invested in 0.05% or 4,683 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership, Texas-based fund reported 156,699 shares. Sterling Inv Mgmt Inc, a Arizona-based fund reported 9,822 shares. Academy Capital Mgmt Incorporated Tx has 277,898 shares. Gemmer Asset Management Ltd Liability Co, a California-based fund reported 71 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And holds 0% or 2,037 shares in its portfolio. Roof Eidam & Maycock Adv stated it has 0.15% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Art Limited Com owns 0.14% invested in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) for 27,400 shares. 2,900 were accumulated by Connor Clark And Lunn Investment Mgmt Limited. Nuveen Asset Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 58,240 shares. 1.87M were reported by Invesco.

