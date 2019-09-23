As Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (BUD) Stock Price Rose, Goelzer Investment Management Boosted by $1.15 Million Its Stake; As Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Stock Price Declined, Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Increased Stake

Goelzer Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (BUD) by 37.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goelzer Investment Management Inc bought 13,086 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.00% . The institutional investor held 48,285 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.27 million, up from 35,199 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $191.51B market cap company. The stock increased 1.41% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $96.32. About 1.18M shares traded. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) has declined 0.29% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BUD News: 22/03/2018 – ANADOLU EFES AEFES.IS – EACH OF EFES BREWERIES INTERNATIONAL AND AB INBEV WESTERN EUROPEAN WILL HOLD 50% STAKE IN AB INBEV EFES; 22/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV AT ‘BBB’; OUTLOOK STABLE; 04/04/2018 – C&C GROUP – WITH SUPPORT OF AB INBEV, IT IS IN ADVANCED DISCUSSIONS TO ACQUIRE ENTIRE ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF MATTHEW CLARK BIBENDUM; 23/03/2018 – India’s Bira beer maker aims to go public in 3-5 years; 22/03/2018 – U.S. House backs government spending bill, sends to Senate before Friday deadline; 20/03/2018 – MOODY’S RATES ABI’S USD BONDS A3, STABLE; 09/05/2018 – AB InBev profit gains as Latin America offsets weak United States; 20/03/2018 – Treasurys Decline Against Backdrop of Fed meeting, AB InBev Bond Sale; 09/05/2018 – ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV SAYS EXPECT TO DELIVER STRONG REVENUE AND EBITDA GROWTH IN FY18; 29/03/2018 – In Conversation: Carlos Brito, CEO of Anheuser-Busch InBev Full Show (Video)

Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc bought 9,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 27,300 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.63M, up from 17,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $475.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $2.05 during the last trading session, reaching $182.51. About 24.82 million shares traded or 54.93% up from the average. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 29/05/2018 – Alibaba Leads a $1.38 Billion Investment in Delivery Giant ZTO; 29/05/2018 – ZTO to Hold Conference Call on May 29, 2018 to Discuss Strategic Investment by Alibaba and Cainiao; 09/04/2018 – US News: China’s SenseTime Valued at $4.5 Billion After Alibaba-Led Funding; 05/03/2018 – HONG KONG — China’s largest offline hypermarket chain Sun Art Retail Group is going full speed on digital retailing, with plans to transform more than 400 outlets within this year to become a member of Alibaba Group Holding’s ecosystem; 12/03/2018 – HO CHI MINH CITY — Amazon.com is to officially launch its e-commerce services in Vietnam, with the aim of taking on Chinese rival Alibaba Group Holding in one of the fastest-growing e-tailing markets in the world. The U.S; 15/05/2018 – Viking Global Adds Alibaba, Exits Broadcom, Cuts Amazon: 13F; 16/03/2018 – Alibaba’s Homecoming May Not Prove a Home Run — Heard on the Street; 02/04/2018 – ALIBABA BUYS ELE.ME IN DEAL THAT IMPLIES $9.5B ENTERPRISE VALUE; 16/05/2018 – ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY LTD 0241.HK – FY REVENUE RMB 2.44 BLN VS RMB 475.1 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Michael Zeisser has left as Alibaba’s top US dealmaker Zeisser disagreed with Joe Tsai over investment strategy, sources familiar with the situation said

Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc, which manages about $2.05 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Docusign Inc by 82,420 shares to 54,232 shares, valued at $2.70M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.42, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 36 investors sold BUD shares while 132 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 70.49 million shares or 2.10% less from 72.00 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stonebridge Cap Advsrs Ltd Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Destination Wealth reported 392 shares stake. Cumberland Prtn Limited reported 0.26% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). First Allied Advisory Ser Incorporated has 7,281 shares. Ameriprise Fincl has 0.01% invested in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). 6,065 are owned by Benjamin F Edwards. Checchi Capital Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 4,741 shares. 3,022 are held by Mariner. Fincl Bank, a Missouri-based fund reported 17,102 shares. Plante Moran Financial Limited Liability Com invested 0.01% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Hikari Tsushin owns 53,335 shares for 1.03% of their portfolio. Fiduciary invested in 7,264 shares. Sweden-based Rhenman Prns Asset Mngmt has invested 0.03% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). 5,950 are held by Boston Family Office Limited Company. Stifel Fin has 0.1% invested in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) for 426,422 shares.