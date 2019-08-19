As Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (BUD) Shares Rose, Clarkston Capital Partners Increased Holding by $2.01 Million; Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Has Trimmed Williams Cos Del (WMB) Holding by $374,192; Valuation Declined

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust decreased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (WMB) by 31.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust sold 13,364 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.94% . The institutional investor held 29,530 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $848,000, down from 42,894 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust who had been investing in Williams Cos Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $23.28. About 10.55M shares traded or 33.89% up from the average. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 16.67% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – FOLLOWING CONSUMMATION OF MERGER, WILLIAMS PARTNERS WILL BECOME A WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF WILLIAMS; 17/05/2018 – Williams Says Deal Immediately Accretive to Cash Available for Dividends for It; 17/05/2018 – Moody’s reviews Williams’ ratings for upgrade; affirms Williams Partners at Baa3, stable outlook; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS TO BUY WILLIAMS PARTNERS; TRANSACTION VALUED AT $10.5B; 16/03/2018 – Williams, Williams Partners See No Impact on Guidance for Dividends; 23/04/2018 – WILLIAMS PARTNERS – NEW DISTRIBUTION IS 2.33 PCT INCREASE FROM PARTNERSHIP’S PREVIOUS QTRLY DISTRIBUTION OF $0.60 PER UNIT; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMMENTS IN SLIDE PRESENTATION; 16/03/2018 – WILLIAMS & WILLIAMS PARTNERS STATEMENT ON FERC POLICY REVISION; 17/05/2018 – Williams Announces Agreement to Acquire All Public Equity of Williams Partners LP; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COO SAYS CO. EVALUATING $20 BILLION WORTH OF PROJECTS

Clarkston Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (BUD) by 4.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clarkston Capital Partners Llc bought 24,203 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.00% . The institutional investor held 536,518 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.05M, up from 512,315 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $187.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.77% or $1.66 during the last trading session, reaching $95.29. About 919,691 shares traded. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) has declined 0.29% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BUD News: 12/04/2018 – AB InBev’s Pedro Aidar Discusses Regional Craft Beer Push (Video); 19/03/2018 – ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV SA FILES FOR POTENTIAL DEBT SHELF OFFERING; SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING; 09/05/2018 – Correct: AB InBev 1Q Net Pft $1.02B; 09/05/2018 – AB InBev brewing associate in Zimbabwe posts profit up 27 pct; 22/03/2018 – ANADOLU EFES AEFES.IS – COMBINED BUSINESS IS EXPECTED TO YIELD ANNUAL COST SYNERGIES OF AROUND USD 80-100 MLN PER YEAR; 20/03/2018 – AB InBev Borrows $10 Billion as Brewer Seeks to Refinance Debt; 04/04/2018 – C&C GROUP PLC – AB INBEV WILL PROVIDE ADDITIONAL FINANCIAL SUPPORT TO TRANSACTION; 09/05/2018 – ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV SAYS CONTINUE TO EXPECT DIVIDENDS TO BE A GROWING FLOW OVER TIME, ALTHOUGH GROWTH IN THE SHORT TERM IS EXPECTED TO BE MODEST; 20/03/2018 – Treasurys Decline Against Backdrop of Fed meeting, AB InBev Bond Sale; 25/04/2018 – Bud brewer hopeful that aluminium tariffs won’t hit U.S. allies

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust, which manages about $296.55 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fiduciary Claymore Engry I (Prn) (FMO) by 47,284 shares to 609,362 shares, valued at $6.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eqm Midstream Partners Lp (NYSE:EQM) by 6,585 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,090 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (EMB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold WMB shares while 218 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 197 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 1.72% less from 1.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ohio-based Victory Management has invested 0.01% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). 6,999 are held by Whittier Trust Company. Silvercrest Asset Limited has 0.94% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). D E Shaw stated it has 31,444 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ci Investments accumulated 7.88 million shares. Moreover, Johnson Grp Inc has 0% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 243 shares. Blume has invested 0.02% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Point72 Asset Mgmt Lp stated it has 111,865 shares. 170,316 are held by Bluemountain Capital Lc. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited invested in 21,491 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Peoples Fin Corporation holds 258 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc holds 1.9% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 15.72 million shares. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Lp invested in 0.01% or 15,283 shares. 430,197 were accumulated by Hightower Limited Company. Wellington Shields And Lc invested 0.11% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB).

Since May 20, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.07 million activity. $239,300 worth of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) was bought by CHAZEN STEPHEN I on Monday, August 5. On Wednesday, August 7 the insider CHANDLER JOHN D bought $232,396. Wilson Terrance Lane bought $94,400 worth of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) on Thursday, August 8.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.71, from 0.56 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold BUD shares while 98 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 72.00 million shares or 4.58% more from 68.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Manikay Prns Ltd, a New York-based fund reported 542,000 shares. Cheviot Value Limited Co invested 1.82% of its portfolio in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). State Street holds 54,276 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ontario – Canada-based Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada has invested 0.03% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). 261,447 are owned by Ameriprise Fincl. Moreover, Group One Trading LP has 0.01% invested in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) for 11,239 shares. Myriad Asset Management holds 0.08% or 10,000 shares. Epoch Partners reported 2,958 shares. Us Bank De reported 228,976 shares. Webster National Bank & Trust N A owns 3,135 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Comerica Savings Bank holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) for 101,841 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Incorporated reported 2.57 million shares. Beach Invest Counsel Inc Pa invested in 0.81% or 85,645 shares. Td Asset Inc accumulated 116,296 shares. Kornitzer Cap Mgmt Incorporated Ks invested in 90,421 shares or 0.14% of the stock.