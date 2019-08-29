As Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (BUD) Share Value Rose, Holder Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda Decreased Its Stake; Intl Paper Co (IP) Shareholder Wade G W & Has Boosted Its Position by $2.02 Million as Share Price Declined

Wade G W & Inc increased its stake in Intl Paper Co (IP) by 24.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wade G W & Inc bought 43,817 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.58% . The institutional investor held 225,443 shares of the paper company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.43 million, up from 181,626 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wade G W & Inc who had been investing in Intl Paper Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.77% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $37.39. About 2.05 million shares traded. International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) has declined 16.76% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.76% the S&P500. Some Historical IP News: 29/03/2018 – INTERNATIONAL PAPER CO IP.N : UBS STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $63; 06/03/2018 – Smurfit Kappa rejects International Paper bid approach; 06/03/2018 SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP PLC – RECEIVED AN UNSOLICITED PROPOSAL FROM INTERNATIONAL PAPER COMPANY; 26/04/2018 – International Paper 1Q Net $729M; 16/05/2018 – International Paper: Would Seek a Secondary Listing on the London Stk Exchange; 07/03/2018 – SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP PLC SKG.l – SHAREHOLDERS ARE “STRONGLY ADVISED” TO TAKE NO ACTION; 06/03/2018 – International Paper: Deal Values Smurfit Kappa at Total EUR8.6 Bln; 07/03/2018 – Smurfit Kappa Reaffirms Rejection of Intl Paper Proposal; 16/05/2018 – IP Won’t Proceed With Smurfit Bid Unless It’s Recommended by Co; 04/05/2018 – SMURFIT KAPPA CEO REITERATES THAT INTERNATIONAL PAPER PROPOSAL ENTIRELY FAILS TO VALUE GROUP’S INTRINSIC BUSINESS WORTH, PROSPECTS

Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda decreased its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (BUD) by 26.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda sold 108,450 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.00% . The institutional investor held 296,443 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.89 million, down from 404,893 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda who had been investing in Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $186.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $93.64. About 780,851 shares traded. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) has declined 0.29% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BUD News: 04/04/2018 – C&C Group In Talks With Support of AB InBev; 09/05/2018 – AB InBev 1Q Normalized Net Pft $1.44B; 09/05/2018 – AB InBev profit gains as Latin America offsets weak United States; 09/05/2018 – ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV SA ABI.BR – REMAIN CONFIDENT THAT GROWTH WILL ACCELERATE FOR THE BALANCE OF THE YEAR, PRIMARILY IN H2; 22/05/2018 – FOCUS-Beer maker AB InBev pumps up the volume in Africa; 09/05/2018 – AB INBEV: DRAG FROM WORLD CUP SPEND ON EBITDA BETWEEN 50-100BPS; 22/03/2018 – U.S. House approves government spending bill despite conservative revolt; 20/03/2018 – Tanzania says AB InBev to build $100 mln plant; 09/05/2018 – Correct: AB InBev 1Q Net Pft $1.02B; 09/05/2018 – AB InBev 1Q Rev $13.07B

Wade G W & Inc, which manages about $4.63B and $1.06B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 4,709 shares to 73,676 shares, valued at $20.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sysco Corp (NYSE:SYY) by 5,035 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,837 shares, and cut its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 50 investors sold IP shares while 223 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 316.13 million shares or 0.76% less from 318.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1.17 million are held by Glenmede Na. Numerixs Invest Technology accumulated 0.02% or 3,000 shares. Art Advisors Limited Com reported 54,400 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Tower Bridge Advsrs invested in 0% or 5,620 shares. Missouri-based First Allied Advisory Serv has invested 0.09% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Bankshares Of America Corp De owns 5.76 million shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Macquarie Limited has 15,603 shares. Shell Asset Mgmt Communication holds 22,756 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Whittier Tru Communication owns 9,014 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Daiwa Securities Group Inc Incorporated owns 15,570 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Brinker Cap owns 36,800 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Bartlett & Com Ltd Liability invested in 0% or 1,446 shares. Azimuth Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 70,518 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. First National Tru Comm holds 0.08% or 18,132 shares in its portfolio. Palladium Prtn Ltd Liability holds 0.02% or 5,000 shares.

Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda, which manages about $674.72 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA) by 336,631 shares to 521,231 shares, valued at $52.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.71, from 0.56 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold BUD shares while 98 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 72.00 million shares or 4.58% more from 68.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pnc Svcs, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 52,427 shares. Advisory Svcs Lc invested in 0.03% or 5,802 shares. Raymond James Trust Na stated it has 7,916 shares. Rathbone Brothers Plc holds 0.01% or 4,900 shares. Moreover, Balyasny Asset Mngmt Lc has 0.54% invested in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Bragg holds 14,508 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. M&T Bankshares stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Motley Fool Wealth Mgmt Lc stated it has 0.43% of its portfolio in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Tower Limited Liability Com (Trc) holds 1,174 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Regions holds 34,714 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And holds 2,037 shares or 0% of its portfolio. The Massachusetts-based Baldwin Brothers Ma has invested 0.01% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Clearbridge Investments Ltd Limited Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 10.88 million shares. Investec Asset Mngmt North America stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Huntington Retail Bank has 0% invested in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) for 1,884 shares.

Analysts await Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.13 EPS, up 37.80% or $0.31 from last year’s $0.82 per share. BUD’s profit will be $2.25 billion for 20.72 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.25 actual EPS reported by Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.60% negative EPS growth.