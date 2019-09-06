As Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (BUD) Share Price Rose, Holder Hs Management Partners Lifted Its Position; As Facebook (FB) Shares Rose, Advisory Alpha Lifted Stake

Hs Management Partners Llc increased its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (BUD) by 3.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hs Management Partners Llc bought 59,990 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.00% . The institutional investor held 1.81M shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $152.40M, up from 1.75 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hs Management Partners Llc who had been investing in Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $184.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $93.25. About 1.31 million shares traded. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) has declined 0.29% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BUD News: 09/05/2018 – AB InBev Trades 4.1% Higher After 1Q Results; 09/05/2018 – AB INBEV – INTEGRATION WITH SAB CONTINUES TO PROGRESS WELL; DELIVERED 160 MILLION USD OF SYNERGIES AND COST SAVINGS THIS QUARTER; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – UK Day Ahead: Trump decides on Iran; UniCredit and AB InBev results; 25/04/2018 – AB INBEV DOESN’T GIVE TIMING TARGET FOR NET DEBT/EBITDA 2 TIMES; 22/03/2018 – U.S. House approves government spending bill despite conservative revolt; 09/05/2018 – AB InBev 1Q Rev $13.07B; 22/03/2018 – Government funding bill hits snag in U.S. Senate; 21/03/2018 – Trump supports massive U.S. funding bill, shutdown looms; 03/05/2018 – Anheuser-Busch Will Buy Nikola’s Hydrogen-Powered Trucks; 22/03/2018 – ANADOLU EFES AEFES.IS TRANSACTION AGREEMENTS ARE ABOUT COMBINATION OF BOTH PARTIES’ EXISTING RUSSIA AND UKRAINE BUSINESSES

Advisory Alpha Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 0.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisory Alpha Llc bought 10 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 1,400 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $264.11M, up from 1,390 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisory Alpha Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $544.63B market cap company. The stock increased 2.01% or $3.76 during the last trading session, reaching $190.9. About 12.87M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 13/04/2018 – Philippines’ watchdog probes Facebook over Cambridge Analytica data breach; 21/03/2018 – Facebook Dodges EU Bullet as Markets Deliver Rapid Retribution; 01/05/2018 – Facebook will let users opt out of letting Facebook collect their browsing history; 19/03/2018 – Socionext to Demonstrate Advanced Encoding and Decoding of Multiple Live Video Streams at Annual NAB Show; 22/03/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg Vows to Bolster Privacy Amid Data Crisis; 10/04/2018 – Manifold CEO Says Election Is Biggest Challenge Facing Facebook (Video); 09/04/2018 – Last week, Facebook disclosed that 87 million users’ data could have been compromised as a result of the data scandal; 21/03/2018 – GOOG, FB: #BREAKING EU proposes new tax targeting tech giants: commissioner – ! $GOOG $FB; 21/03/2018 – Jamie Dimon discusses privacy and Facebook’s management; 11/04/2018 – WSMV-TV, Nashville: BREAKING: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg acknowledges his own personal data was sold to third parties in

Advisory Alpha Llc, which manages about $200.07M and $276.20B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IYW) by 170 shares to 2,663 shares, valued at $523.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard World Fds (VDE) by 352 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,269 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Toth Financial Advisory has 380 shares. Lazard Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.09% or 318,221 shares in its portfolio. Ardevora Asset Management Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.76% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 175,300 shares. Halbert Hargrove Russell has 3,533 shares. 1,904 are owned by Valmark Advisers Incorporated. Field & Main Bank & Trust reported 1.03% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.56% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 3.70 million shares. Platinum Investment Mngmt Ltd has 2.18M shares. Monetta Svcs Inc accumulated 2,000 shares. Obermeyer Wood Counsel Lllp owns 70,731 shares or 1.11% of their US portfolio. Schmidt P J Inv Management Inc accumulated 5,900 shares or 0.29% of the stock. Buckingham Asset Mgmt Lc has 141,371 shares. Perkins Coie accumulated 0.11% or 1,470 shares. 15,401 are held by Pioneer Tru Commercial Bank N A Or. Bingham Osborn Scarborough Lc invested in 0.41% or 26,558 shares.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity.

Hs Management Partners Llc, which manages about $2.39 billion and $2.96B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 57,745 shares to 127,347 shares, valued at $149.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 756,082 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.75M shares, and cut its stake in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.71, from 0.56 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold BUD shares while 98 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 72.00 million shares or 4.58% more from 68.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Edge Wealth Mgmt Ltd Llc accumulated 0% or 100 shares. First Republic Invest Mgmt accumulated 0.05% or 112,544 shares. Hightower Trust Services Lta has invested 0.11% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Natl Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) for 16,720 shares. Laurion Cap Management Ltd Partnership holds 0% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) or 2,969 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Cibc Markets has invested 0% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Brown Advisory Inc owns 10,034 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Raymond James has 0.07% invested in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Creative Planning stated it has 0.01% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Jump Trading Llc holds 0.07% or 2,705 shares in its portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset, Massachusetts-based fund reported 30,000 shares. Redmond Asset Mgmt Limited Company accumulated 5,957 shares. Moreover, Hikari has 1.09% invested in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) for 123,800 shares. Sandhill Prns Limited Liability Company has 4,683 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Banque Pictet Cie has 0.02% invested in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) for 14,142 shares.