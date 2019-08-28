As Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (BUD) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Etrade Capital Management Has Upped Position; Miles Capital Boosted Its Stake in Honeywell International (HON) as Stock Rose

Etrade Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (BUD) by 41.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Etrade Capital Management Llc bought 8,152 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.00% . The institutional investor held 27,750 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.33M, up from 19,598 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Etrade Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $186.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $93.75. About 720,860 shares traded. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) has declined 0.29% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BUD News: 09/05/2018 – AB INBEV – INTEGRATION WITH SAB CONTINUES TO PROGRESS WELL; DELIVERED 160 MILLION USD OF SYNERGIES AND COST SAVINGS THIS QUARTER; 22/03/2018 – U.S. House approves government spending bill despite conservative revolt; 25/04/2018 – AB INBEV’S BRITO SAYS CRAFT STRATEGY IS TO HAVE BRAND PORTFOLIO; 29/03/2018 – MONDELEZ – DEBORA KOYAMA ASSUMES ROLE OF REGIONAL CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER FOR EUROPE, JOINING FROM ABINBEV; 22/03/2018 – ANADOLU EFES AEFES.IS – COMBINED BUSINESS IS EXPECTED TO YIELD ANNUAL COST SYNERGIES OF AROUND USD 80-100 MLN PER YEAR; 23/03/2018 – India’s Bira beer maker aims to go public in 3-5 years; 04/04/2018 – C&C Group In Talks With Support of AB InBev; 09/05/2018 – AB InBev 1Q Normalized EBIT $3.94B; 21/03/2018 – As shutdown looms, U.S. Congress crafts massive funding bill; 09/05/2018 – AB InBev 1Q Normalized Net Pft $1.44B

Miles Capital Inc increased its stake in Honeywell International Inc (HON) by 79.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miles Capital Inc bought 2,317 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 5,221 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $830,000, up from 2,904 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miles Capital Inc who had been investing in Honeywell International Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $114.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $2.14 during the last trading session, reaching $159.62. About 1.67M shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 24/04/2018 – REG-Honeywell Intl: Doc re Form 10-Q; 27/03/2018 – Global Photonic Sensor Market, 2022 – Key Players are Honeywell International, Samsung Electronics, Toshiba & Mitsubishi Electric Corporation – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/03/2018 – HONEYWELL FLOUR MILLS PLC HONYFLO.LG – BENSON EVBUOMWAN HAS RESIGNED FROM THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 18/05/2018 – GS Acquisition Holdings CEO is Former Honeywell CEO David Cote; 07/03/2018 – TIANJIN TIANHAI SIGNS COOPERATION MEMO W/ HONEYWELL CHINA UNIT; 12/03/2018 – Honeywell Provides Airlines With Powerful Connected Aircraft Analytics Package For Optimizing Flight Operations; 16/04/2018 – Honeywell Provides Cryogenic Gas Processing Plant And Connected Plant Technology To Caprock Midstream, LLC; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – SEES 2018 SEGMENT MARGIN 19.3% – 19.6%; 11/04/2018 – GKN PLC – GKN AEROSPACE HAS BEEN SELECTED BY HONEYWELL AS A GLOBAL CHANNEL PARTNER; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl Reaffirms 2Q, Full-Year Guidance

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii stated it has 1,267 shares. Welch And Forbes Ltd Co has invested 0.04% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Bankshares reported 0.47% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). M&R Capital Management reported 0.33% stake. Scopus Asset Mngmt Lp owns 589,368 shares for 2.74% of their portfolio. Pension Service holds 0.45% or 735,738 shares in its portfolio. Schafer Cullen Cap Mgmt Incorporated holds 60,457 shares. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Grp Inc Limited Liability Company has 10,927 shares for 0.36% of their portfolio. Stephens Inc Ar reported 74,353 shares stake. Salem Capital Mngmt, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 52,959 shares. 56,099 are held by Jupiter Asset Mngmt. Hartford Mngmt Incorporated reported 1.74% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). King Wealth reported 3,228 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. 133,821 were reported by Fisher Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation. Tradition Management Ltd Liability Co accumulated 3,934 shares.

Etrade Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.37B and $3.48 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Church & Dwight Inc (NYSE:CHD) by 6,673 shares to 26,869 shares, valued at $1.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Trinet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET) by 21,885 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,743 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.71, from 0.56 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold BUD shares while 98 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 72.00 million shares or 4.58% more from 68.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 12,242 are owned by Cetera Advisor Net Lc. First Hawaiian National Bank holds 0.01% or 1,334 shares. 27,884 were reported by Willingdon Wealth. Chevy Chase Tru Holdings owns 2,380 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Huntington Bancshares owns 1,884 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd, Connecticut-based fund reported 300 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The holds 6.25 million shares or 0.57% of its portfolio. Natixis holds 5,802 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Creative Planning accumulated 0.01% or 23,065 shares. Boston Prtn reported 0% of its portfolio in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Wetherby Asset Mngmt invested 0.09% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Nordea Investment invested 0% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Moreover, Halsey Assocs Ct has 0.07% invested in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) for 5,174 shares. Lazard Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0.26% or 1.89M shares. Advisory Services Net Ltd Com has 5,802 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio.