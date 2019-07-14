As Anheuser Busch Inbev (BUD) Stock Value Rose, Vantage Investment Partners Increased Stake by $2.28 Million; As W.P. Carey Reit (WPC) Stock Value Rose, Holder Cornercap Investment Counsel Lowered Holding by $2.15 Million

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in W.P. Carey Inc. Reit (WPC) by 86.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc sold 27,549 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,147 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $325,000, down from 31,696 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in W.P. Carey Inc. Reit for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $84.33. About 645,039 shares traded. W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) has risen 22.30% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.87% the S&P500. Some Historical WPC News: 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey Raises Dividend to $1.015; 04/05/2018 – WP CAREY 1Q NET REV. $190.3M; 06/04/2018 – W. L. Gore & Associates CEO Terri Kelly named W. P. Carey School of Business 2018 Executive of the Year; 25/04/2018 – Eielson AFB: WPC executes milestone Air Force-Army integration exercise; 15/03/2018 – W. P. CAREY BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO $1.015/SHR, EST. $1.015/SHR

Vantage Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev (BUD) by 31.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vantage Investment Partners Llc bought 27,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 114,600 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.62M, up from 87,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vantage Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Anheuser Busch Inbev for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $170.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.03% or $2.72 during the last trading session, reaching $86.94. About 5.69M shares traded or 350.00% up from the average. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) has declined 12.20% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.63% the S&P500. Some Historical BUD News: 21/03/2018 – As shutdown looms, U.S. Congress crafts massive funding bill; 08/05/2018 – ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV SA – – ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV TO REDEEM USD 1 BLN NOTES DUE 2020; 19/03/2018 – AB-InBev to Expand in Tanzania With New $100 Million Brewery; 21/03/2018 – Trump supports massive U.S. funding bill, shutdown looms; 22/03/2018 – ANADOLU EFES AEFES.IS COMPANIES RECEIVE ALL REGULATORY APPROVALS IN RUSSIA AND UKRAINE AND COMPLETION IS EXPECTED IN MARCH 2018; 08/05/2018 – ANHEUSER BUSCH- UNIT EXERCISING OPTION TO REDEEM IN FULL ENTIRE OUTSTANDING PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF FOLLOWING SERIES OF NOTES ON 6 JUNE 2018; 25/04/2018 – AB INBEV DOESN’T GIVE TIMING TARGET FOR NET DEBT/EBITDA 2 TIMES; 09/05/2018 – New York Post: Anheuser-Busch dragged down by flat domestic sales; 25/04/2018 – AB INBEV CEO BRITO RESPONDS TO INVESTOR QUESTION AT AGM; 25/04/2018 – AB INBEV’S BRITO SAYS CRAFT STRATEGY IS TO HAVE BRAND PORTFOLIO

Analysts await W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) to report earnings on August, 2. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, down 6.06% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.32 per share. WPC’s profit will be $211.37M for 17.00 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.21 actual earnings per share reported by W. P. Carey Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.48% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its down 1.95, from 3.3 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 30 investors sold WPC shares while 111 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 84.50 million shares or 44.40% less from 152.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 51,253 were reported by British Columbia. Us Bank De holds 0.01% or 28,527 shares in its portfolio. Hanson Doremus Investment owns 5,737 shares. Sheets Smith Wealth Management holds 1.09% or 64,001 shares. Gruss & Incorporated accumulated 49,777 shares. Of Vermont reported 0.01% in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). Endurance Wealth Mngmt Incorporated stated it has 0% of its portfolio in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). Bradley Foster & Sargent Ct has invested 0.02% in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv owns 74,246 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Morgan Stanley has 0.01% invested in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). Mirador Capital Limited Partnership reported 6,250 shares. Eaton Vance Mngmt invested 0.02% in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). Argent Tru has 0.02% invested in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). Bank & Trust Of Mellon holds 0.03% in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) or 1.22 million shares. Oakworth Cap Inc holds 501 shares.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $912.27M and $723.35M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Ltd Shs (NYSE:IVZ) by 21,375 shares to 125,292 shares, valued at $2.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bmc Stk Hldgs Inc Com by 40,625 shares in the quarter, for a total of 102,255 shares, and has risen its stake in Home Depot Inc Com (NYSE:HD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.71, from 0.56 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold BUD shares while 98 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 72.00 million shares or 4.58% more from 68.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moody Bancshares Tru Division holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) for 68,170 shares. Us Commercial Bank De accumulated 228,976 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Coatue Mgmt Llc stated it has 2,699 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 0.05% or 56,035 shares in its portfolio. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc owns 9,460 shares. State Street has invested 0% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd Co invested in 4,900 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Maplelane Cap Ltd Company has 1 shares for 0% of their portfolio. First In holds 455 shares. Art Advsr Limited Company, New York-based fund reported 27,400 shares. 2,900 were accumulated by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management. Allen Inv Management Ltd Liability Company invested in 25,478 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Benjamin F Edwards & Communications Inc holds 1,420 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Northern Trust Corp invested in 0.03% or 1.22M shares. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa, a Switzerland-based fund reported 14,142 shares.

Vantage Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $1.53B and $1.07B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 2.24 million shares to 11,856 shares, valued at $327,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Msci China Etf (MCHI) by 100,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 987,068 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Msci India Etf (INDA).

