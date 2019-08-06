As Anheuser Busch Inbev (BUD) Stock Rose, Cook & Bynum Capital Management Increased Its Holding by $4.38 Million; As Astrazeneca Plc (AZN) Share Value Rose, Holder Blb&B Advisors Has Upped Holding

Blb&B Advisors Llc increased its stake in Astrazeneca Plc (AZN) by 15.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blb&B Advisors Llc bought 14,476 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.22% . The institutional investor held 107,584 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.35M, up from 93,108 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blb&B Advisors Llc who had been investing in Astrazeneca Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $113.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $43.52. About 3.11M shares traded. AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) has risen 12.78% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.78% the S&P500. Some Historical AZN News: 30/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC – WILL NOW ANALYSE COMPLETE DATA SETS FROM GALATHEA AND TERRANOVA TRIALS TO FURTHER UNDERSTAND THESE RESULTS; 30/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA – TERRANOVA TRIAL DID NOT MEET PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF A -SIGNIFICANT REDUCTION OF EXACERBATIONS IN PATIENTS WITH CHRONIC OBSTRUCTIVE PULMONARY DISEASE; 09/03/2018 – Onglyza Heart Failure Lawsuits Move Forward, As Federal Litigation Issues First Practice and Procedure Order, Bernstein Liebhar; 25/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Mylan pressures Pfizer to fix EpiPen production problems; AstraZeneca cancer drug hits goal; 07/03/2018 Merck, Eisai sign deal to further develop, sell Eisai cancer drug; 30/05/2018 – AstraZeneca’s Second Fasenra Phase 3 Trial Doesn’t Meet Primary Endpoint; 11/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC AZN.L – GALATHEA PHASE lll TRIAL DID NOT MEET PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF A STATISTICALLY-SIGNIFICANT REDUCTION OF EXACERBATIONS IN PATIENTS WITH COPD; 06/04/2018 – Rubraca® (rucaparib) Approved in the U.S. as Maintenance Treatment of Recurrent Ovarian Cancer; 16/04/2018 – CELLDEX THERAPEUTICS INC – GLEMBATUMUMAB VEDOTIN SAFETY PROFILE WAS CONSISTENT WITH PRIOR EXPERIENCE; 24/04/2018 – REDX PHARMA PLC – REDX APPOINTS SENIOR ASTRAZENECA EXECUTIVE AS CEO

Cook & Bynum Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev (BUD) by 7.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cook & Bynum Capital Management Llc bought 52,727 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.00% . The institutional investor held 762,997 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $64.07 million, up from 710,270 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cook & Bynum Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Anheuser Busch Inbev for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $190.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $97.68. About 1.03 million shares traded. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) has declined 0.29% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BUD News: 29/03/2018 – MONDELEZ – DEBORA KOYAMA ASSUMES ROLE OF REGIONAL CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER FOR EUROPE, JOINING FROM ABINBEV; 04/04/2018 – C&C GROUP PLC – ACQUISITION OF MATTHEW CLARK AND BIBENDUM; 08/05/2018 – Budweiser Kicks Off “Light Up the FIFA World Cup™” Global Campaign to Celebrate the Energy of 2018 FIFA World Cup™; 21/03/2018 – AB InBev taps into demand for sustainability; 04/04/2018 – C&C GROUP – WITH SUPPORT OF AB INBEV, IT IS IN ADVANCED DISCUSSIONS TO ACQUIRE ENTIRE ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF MATTHEW CLARK BIBENDUM; 22/03/2018 – ANADOLU EFES AEFES.IS – COMBINED BUSINESS IS EXPECTED TO YIELD ANNUAL COST SYNERGIES OF AROUND USD 80-100 MLN PER YEAR; 20/03/2018 – MOODY’S RATES ABI’S USD BONDS A3, STABLE; 17/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Sun Communities, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, New Media Investment Group, Teligen; 22/03/2018 – ANADOLU EFES AEFES.IS SIGNS BINDING TRANSACTION AGREEMENTS WITH ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV SA/NV; 25/04/2018 – Bud brewer hopeful that aluminium tariffs won’t hit U.S. allies

Blb&B Advisors Llc, which manages about $669.27 million and $850.30 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 7,268 shares to 20,909 shares, valued at $2.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jp Morgan Exchange Traded Fd by 19,852 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,646 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.71, from 0.56 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold BUD shares while 98 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 72.00 million shares or 4.58% more from 68.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hsbc Plc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Pettyjohn Wood White Inc invested in 0.31% or 11,250 shares. 80,044 are owned by Motley Fool Wealth Llc. 217,449 are owned by Envestnet Asset Management. Halsey Assocs Ct reported 5,174 shares stake. Great Lakes Ltd owns 343,966 shares or 0.64% of their US portfolio. Boston Ptnrs reported 0% stake. Reliance Of Delaware accumulated 17,428 shares. Banque Pictet And Cie invested in 0.02% or 14,142 shares. Moreover, Cap Advsrs Limited Lc has 0% invested in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Goelzer Inv Management Incorporated accumulated 0.28% or 35,199 shares. Salem Inv Counselors reported 172 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Beach Inv Counsel Inc Pa has 0.81% invested in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Perkins Coie has invested 0% of its portfolio in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). 209,143 are held by Jpmorgan Chase.

