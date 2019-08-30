As Anheuser Busch Inbev (BUD) Stock Price Rose, Vantage Investment Partners Has Lifted by $2.28 Million Its Holding; U S Global Investors Holds Position in Gold Fields LTD (GFI)

Vantage Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev (BUD) by 31.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vantage Investment Partners Llc bought 27,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.00% . The institutional investor held 114,600 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.62 million, up from 87,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vantage Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Anheuser Busch Inbev for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $182.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $94.69. About 269,804 shares traded. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) has declined 0.29% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BUD News: 21/03/2018 – Anheuser-Busch’s $10 Billion Deal Spurs Hope for High-Grade Debt; 09/05/2018 – ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV SA ABI.BR – REMAIN CONFIDENT THAT GROWTH WILL ACCELERATE FOR THE BALANCE OF THE YEAR, PRIMARILY IN H2; 23/03/2018 – India’s Bira beer maker aims to go public in 3-5 years; 08/05/2018 – ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV SA – – ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV TO REDEEM USD 1 BLN NOTES DUE 2020; 09/05/2018 – ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV SA ABI.BR – FOR 2018 IN SYNERGIES BALANCE OF ROUGHLY 900 MILLION USD IS EXPECTED TO BE CAPTURED IN THE NEXT TWO TO THREE YEARS; 09/05/2018 – Correct: AB InBev 1Q Net Pft $1.02B; 15/05/2018 – Lone Pine Adds Dollar Tree, Exits AB InBev: 13F; 22/05/2018 – FOCUS-Beer maker AB InBev pumps up the volume in Africa; 09/05/2018 – AB InBev brewing associate in Zimbabwe posts profit up 27 pct; 27/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, Sanofi, Sogou Inc. Sponsored ADR, Unilever, Ja

U S Global Investors Inc increased its stake in Gold Fields Ltd (GFI) by 52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. U S Global Investors Inc bought 130,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 36.49% . The institutional investor held 380,000 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.42 million, up from 250,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. U S Global Investors Inc who had been investing in Gold Fields Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.88% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $5.97. About 3.01 million shares traded. Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) has risen 37.23% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.23% the S&P500. Some Historical GFI News: 25/04/2018 – Gold Fields 1Q Gold Production Down, Lowers Production Guidance; 25/04/2018 – GOLD FIELDS LTD – QTR ENDED MARCH ALL-IN SUSTAINING COSTS $955 PER OZ VS $1,016 PER OZ YEAR AGO; 09/04/2018 – GUYANA GOLDFIELDS INC – GRADE AND GOLD PRODUCTION IS EXPECTED TO BE WEIGHED TOWARDS SECOND HALF OF YEAR; 28/03/2018 – Guyana Goldfields Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – Gold Fields Limited Gold Fields Publishes 2017 Integrated Annual Report; 23/05/2018 – GOLD FIELDS PUTS AUDIT WORK FROM 2018 ONWARDS OUT FOR TENDER; 23/05/2018 – Gold Fields Limited Results Of Agm Meeting Of Gold Felds Limited Held On 22 May 2018 And Changes To The Directors; 04/04/2018 – GOLD FIELDS LTD GFIJ.J : RBC RAISES TO SECTOR PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; 29/03/2018 – Gold Fields and Asanko Gold to Partner in a Joint Venture in Ghana at the Asanko Gold Mine; 23/05/2018 – GOLD FIELDS’ AUDITOR FOR 2017 FY FINANCIAL STATEMENTS WAS KPMG

Vantage Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $1.53B and $1.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Veeva Sys Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 9,200 shares to 55,800 shares, valued at $7.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 42,982 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 174,245 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Select Cons Stpls (XLP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.71, from 0.56 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold BUD shares while 98 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 72.00 million shares or 4.58% more from 68.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Verition Fund Management Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.03% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Kornitzer Cap Mngmt Ks accumulated 0.14% or 90,421 shares. Check Cap Mngmt Ca has invested 0.14% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Moreover, Interocean Capital Limited Liability has 0.91% invested in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Fifth Third Bancorp holds 0.04% or 68,031 shares. 461,277 were accumulated by St James Invest Communication Lc. Synovus reported 6,360 shares stake. Doliver Advisors Ltd Partnership invested 0.46% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada owns 0.03% invested in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) for 797,147 shares. Ipg Investment Advsr Ltd Liability stated it has 5,830 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Insight 2811 has invested 0.3% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Cap Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company, Ohio-based fund reported 68 shares. Tompkins Corporation accumulated 0.05% or 2,916 shares. Northern invested 0.03% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Fulton National Bank Na has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD).