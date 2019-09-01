As Anheuser Busch Inbev (BUD) Shares Rose, Vantage Investment Partners Has Raised Position by $2.28 Million; Bluemar Capital Management Raised Its Blackrock (BLK) Stake by $6.34 Million as Share Value Declined

Bluemar Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Blackrock Inc (BLK) by 110.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluemar Capital Management Llc bought 14,847 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.39% . The hedge fund held 28,329 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.11M, up from 13,482 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluemar Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Blackrock Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $64.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $422.56. About 440,801 shares traded. BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) has declined 6.50% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.50% the S&P500. Some Historical BLK News: 21/03/2018 – BLACKROCK STRATEGIST ROSENBERG SAYS PREFER AN UP-IN-QUALITY STANCE IN CREDIT, FAVORING INVESTMENT GRADE OVER HIGH YIELD; 06/03/2018 – REG-BlackRock Income: Net Asset Value(s); 21/03/2018 – BLACKROCK STRATEGIST JEFF ROSENBERG SAYS SEE SHORT-TERM U.S. DEBT OFFERING RELATIVELY COMPELLING INCOME, WITH LIMITED DOWNSIDE RISK; 08/05/2018 – Blackrock UK Smaller Companies Buys 2.3% of Avingtrans Plc; 06/03/2018 – BlackRock Emerging Europe Plc: Net Asset Value(s); 19/03/2018 – REG-BlackRock Com: Portfolio Update; 08/04/2018 – MEDIA-Larry Fink identifies China as critical BlackRock priority -FT; 28/03/2018 – REG-BlackRock Throg Tst: Disclosure of Portfolio Holdings; 14/05/2018 – BLACKROCK’S TURNILL SAYS SEE BETTER PROSPECTS FOR SALES GROWTH IN U.S. THAN IN OTHER DEVELOPED MARKETS; 14/03/2018 – BlackRock Emerging Europe Plc: Director Declaration

Vantage Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev (BUD) by 31.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vantage Investment Partners Llc bought 27,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.00% . The institutional investor held 114,600 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.62M, up from 87,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vantage Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Anheuser Busch Inbev for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $181.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $94.5. About 562,649 shares traded. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) has declined 0.29% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BUD News: 22/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV AT ‘BBB’; OUTLOOK STABLE; 07/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-South African farmers take AB InBev to competition watchdog; 12/04/2018 – AB InBev’s Pedro Aidar Discusses Regional Craft Beer Push (Video); 08/05/2018 – ANHEUSER BUSCH- UNIT EXERCISING OPTION TO REDEEM IN FULL ENTIRE OUTSTANDING PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF FOLLOWING SERIES OF NOTES ON 6 JUNE 2018; 21/03/2018 – AB InBev CEO on Global Growth and SABMiller Acquisition (Video); 22/03/2018 – U.S. House sends $1.3 trillion spending bill to Senate as Friday deadline looms; 27/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, Sanofi, Sogou Inc. Sponsored ADR, Unilever, Ja; 09/05/2018 – ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV SA ABI.BR – FOR 2018 IN SYNERGIES BALANCE OF ROUGHLY 900 MILLION USD IS EXPECTED TO BE CAPTURED IN THE NEXT TWO TO THREE YEARS; 23/03/2018 – India’s Bira beer maker aims to go public in 3-5 years; 04/04/2018 – C&C Group In Talks With Support of AB InBev

More notable recent Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Can Kona Beer Lift Craft Brew Alliance Yet Again? – Yahoo Finance” on August 03, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “ANHEUSER-BUSCH 24 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: APPROXIMATELY 24 HOURS REMAIN; FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL AND KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMIND INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100000 of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV – BUD – GlobeNewswire” published on August 19, 2019, Stockhouse.com published: “FINAL DEADLINE ALERT – Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD) – Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Shareholders of Class Action and Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 20, 2019 – Stockhouse” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Altria Stock: Give Me Dividends and Give Me Death – Nasdaq” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Anheuser-Busch Inbev Stock Surged 14% in July – Motley Fool” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

More notable recent BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “BlackRock buys large stake in Sports Illustrated owner – New York Business Journal” on August 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Introducing Our DGI Portfolio: August Update – Seeking Alpha” published on August 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “BlackRock may invest in infrastructure in Israel – Seeking Alpha” on August 25, 2019. More interesting news about BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “BlackRock takes largest stake in Authentic Brands – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Asset managers with $74T poised for shakeout – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

