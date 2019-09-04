As Anheuser Busch Inbev (BUD) Market Value Rose, Cook & Bynum Capital Management Increased Position by $4.38 Million; United Technologies Com (UTX) Holder Buffington Mohr Mcneal Has Lifted Its Stake

Buffington Mohr Mcneal increased its stake in United Technologies Corp Com (UTX) by 47.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buffington Mohr Mcneal bought 11,198 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 34,671 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.47 million, up from 23,473 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buffington Mohr Mcneal who had been investing in United Technologies Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $113.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $2.27 during the last trading session, reaching $131.24. About 1.06M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 30/05/2018 – Otis Signs Historic Escalator Contract with SNCF French Rail; 11/04/2018 – Pratt & Whitney Grows Geared Turbofan™ Engine Repair Supplier Network; 08/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Boeing has ‘cash horsepower’ for targeted acquisitions-CEO; 04/05/2018 – Loeb Sees $20 Billion to Be Gained in United Technologies Split; 16/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer hears from United Technologies CEO Greg Hayes about the potential for a breakup of his massive industrial company; 23/05/2018 – United Technologies: Half of Hiring Will Be Professional, Managerial Positions; 16/03/2018 – UTX’S GITLIN: `EXCITED TO ENGAGE’ W/BOEING ON ‘797’; 08/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Boeing says Embraer-size deals compatible with cash strategy; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies Raises 2018 Outlook; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING ADDED UTX IN 1Q: 13F

Cook & Bynum Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev (BUD) by 7.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cook & Bynum Capital Management Llc bought 52,727 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.00% . The institutional investor held 762,997 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $64.07 million, up from 710,270 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cook & Bynum Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Anheuser Busch Inbev for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $183.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $94.77. About 286,652 shares traded. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) has declined 0.29% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BUD News: 09/05/2018 – AB InBev 1Q Rev $13.07B; 25/04/2018 – AB INBEV COMMITTED TO DELEVERAGING TARGET: BRITO; 07/05/2018 – ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV TO REDEEM USD 1B NOTES DUE 2020; 08/05/2018 – ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV SA – – ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV TO REDEEM USD 1 BLN NOTES DUE 2020; 22/03/2018 – U.S. House backs government spending bill, sends to Senate before Friday deadline; 25/04/2018 – Bud brewer hopeful that aluminium tariffs won’t hit U.S. allies; 09/05/2018 – AB InBev 1Q Normalized EBIT $3.94B; 21/03/2018 – U.S. Congress unveils $1.3 trillion spending bill as shutdown looms; 22/03/2018 – U.S. House sends $1.3 trillion spending bill to Senate as Friday deadline looms; 22/03/2018 – U.S. House approves government spending bill despite conservative revolt

More notable recent United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About United Technologies Corporation (UTX) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “More information sought from United Tech, Raytheon – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “5 Highest-Rated Dow Stocks Right Now – Investorplace.com” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “United Technologies stake cut at Third Point – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy: Raytheon vs. United Technologies – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

