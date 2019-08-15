As Anheuser Busch Inbev (BUD) Market Valuation Rose, Vantage Investment Partners Has Upped Holding; Sprott Stake in Exxon Mobil (XOM) Cut by $388,000 as Valuation Declined

Vantage Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev (BUD) by 31.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vantage Investment Partners Llc bought 27,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.00% . The institutional investor held 114,600 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.62M, up from 87,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vantage Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Anheuser Busch Inbev for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $184.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $93.29. About 699,174 shares traded. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) has declined 0.29% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BUD News: 09/05/2018 – ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV SAYS CONTINUE TO EXPECT DIVIDENDS TO BE A GROWING FLOW OVER TIME, ALTHOUGH GROWTH IN THE SHORT TERM IS EXPECTED TO BE MODEST; 09/05/2018 – AB InBev Trades 4.1% Higher After 1Q Results; 21/03/2018 – As shutdown looms, U.S. Congress crafts massive funding bill; 03/05/2018 – Anheuser-Busch orders up to 800 hydrogen-fueled big rigs; 04/04/2018 – C&C GROUP – WITH SUPPORT OF AB INBEV, IT IS IN ADVANCED DISCUSSIONS TO ACQUIRE ENTIRE ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF MATTHEW CLARK BIBENDUM; 29/03/2018 – In Conversation: Carlos Brito, CEO of Anheuser-Busch InBev Full Show (Video); 07/05/2018 – ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV TO REDEEM USD 1B NOTES DUE 2020; 25/04/2018 – AB INBEV HOPES CONGRESS INTERVENES IN ALUMINUM MIDWEST PREMIUM; 15/05/2018 – Lone Pine Adds Dollar Tree, Exits AB InBev: 13F; 09/05/2018 – New York Post: Anheuser-Busch dragged down by flat domestic sales

Sprott Inc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 7.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sprott Inc sold 4,850 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The hedge fund held 60,150 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.86M, down from 65,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sprott Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $281.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.62% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $66.56. About 7.35M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 07/03/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N SAYS THINKS BIOFUELS NEED PRICES HIGHER THAN $100/TON TO BE COMPETITIVE IN MARKET; 25/05/2018 – Russian pledges continued support for Rosneft-Exxon venture; 18/04/2018 – China to impose auti-dumping measures on synthetic rubber imported from U.S., EU, Singapore; 15/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL SVP MARK ALBERS TO RETIRE; 08/05/2018 – QP’S CEO SEES LNG GLUT OVER IN 2021-2022, DEMAND FOR GAS WILL KEEP GROWING; 06/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL CORP XOM.N SAYS PAPUA NEW GUINEA HIDES GAS CONDITIONING PLANT, WELLS AND PIPELINE REMAIN SAFELY SHUT IN AFTER LARGE AFTERSHOCK; 30/05/2018 – EXXON: INVESTMENT PLANS TO 2025 WILL UNDERPIN GROWING DIVIDEND; 08/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-Shell’s U.S. shale output plans prioritize oil over natgas; 13/04/2018 – Energy Law360: BREAKING: Mass. Top Court Won’t Quash AG Climate Probe Of Exxon; 12/04/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from US biofuels law

Vantage Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $1.53 billion and $1.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Discovery Inc (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 62,500 shares to 312,700 shares, valued at $7.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Liberty Media Corp Ser C by 33,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 130,400 shares, and cut its stake in Charter Communicatio.

Sprott Inc, which manages about $3.27 billion and $460.83M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,610 shares to 50,610 shares, valued at $9.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) by 20,906 shares in the quarter, for a total of 183,158 shares, and has risen its stake in Franklin Res Inc (NYSE:BEN).