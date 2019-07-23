As Anheuser Busch Inbev (BUD) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Vantage Investment Partners Has Increased Its Holding; New Residential Invt (NRZ) Share Price Declined While Ares Management Has Decreased Its Holding by $2.85 Million

Vantage Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev (BUD) by 31.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vantage Investment Partners Llc bought 27,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 114,600 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.62M, up from 87,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vantage Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Anheuser Busch Inbev for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $187.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $95.87. About 1.65M shares traded or 17.47% up from the average. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) has declined 12.20% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.63% the S&P500. Some Historical BUD News: 17/04/2018 – JGP Global Adds AB InBev, Exits Facebook, Cuts Kraft Heinz: 13F; 12/04/2018 – AB InBev’s Pedro Aidar Discusses Regional Craft Beer Push (Video); 09/05/2018 – AB InBev Trades 4.1% Higher After 1Q Results; 21/03/2018 – AB InBev sets out new goals for environmental shift; 09/05/2018 – ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV SAYS EXPECT NET CAPITAL EXPENDITURE OF BETWEEN 4.0 AND 4.5 BILLION USD IN FY18; 09/05/2018 – AB InBev profit gains as Latin America offsets weak United States; 20/03/2018 – AB InBev Borrows $10 Billion as Brewer Seeks to Refinance Debt; 09/05/2018 – New York Post: Anheuser-Busch dragged down by flat domestic sales; 09/05/2018 – AB InBev 1Q Normalized Net Pft $1.44B; 20/03/2018 – Treasurys Decline Against Backdrop of Fed meeting, AB InBev Bond Sale

Ares Management Llc decreased its stake in New Residential Invt Corp (NRZ) by 76.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ares Management Llc sold 177,818 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.40% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 54,982 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $930,000, down from 232,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ares Management Llc who had been investing in New Residential Invt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.38B market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $15.35. About 1.59M shares traded. New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) has declined 7.23% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.66% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.71, from 0.56 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold BUD shares while 98 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 72.00 million shares or 4.58% more from 68.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brown Brothers Harriman & invested in 0% or 2,037 shares. Citigroup Incorporated holds 0.06% or 770,396 shares. Howe And Rusling reported 557 shares. Griffin Asset Inc accumulated 2,455 shares. Whittier Trust Commerce Of Nevada Inc owns 0.01% invested in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) for 1,110 shares. Commerce Retail Bank invested in 16,944 shares. 2,916 are owned by Tompkins Corporation. Lawson Kroeker Invest Mgmt Ne holds 3.49% of its portfolio in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) for 116,318 shares. Norris Perne French Llp Mi holds 1.28% or 115,719 shares. Bollard Gp Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 122 shares. Thomasville Savings Bank holds 0.16% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) or 10,165 shares. Nuveen Asset holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) for 58,240 shares. Ameriprise Fincl has invested 0.01% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Check Capital Mgmt Ca, a California-based fund reported 32,000 shares.

Vantage Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $1.53B and $1.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Incorpora (NYSE:MA) by 41,000 shares to 107,600 shares, valued at $25.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Veeva Sys Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 9,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 55,800 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway I (BRKB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.59 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1.61 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 30 investors sold NRZ shares while 68 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 187.46 million shares or 9.03% more from 171.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Carroll Fin owns 3 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Jane Street Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 300,815 shares. Ironsides Asset Advsrs Ltd Liability Company reported 22,200 shares. Orinda Asset Management Ltd Liability Co has 12.02% invested in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) for 310,000 shares. Susquehanna Intl Gru Limited Liability Partnership owns 0% invested in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) for 669,397 shares. Grand Jean Capital invested in 13,110 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Telemus Capital Ltd accumulated 583,965 shares. Amer Century Companies holds 0% or 31,127 shares. Alliancebernstein LP owns 0% invested in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) for 258,965 shares. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Ltd Liability Company holds 115,070 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Commonwealth National Bank & Trust Of Australia holds 0.01% in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) or 32,300 shares. Monetary Mngmt Gp accumulated 0.26% or 38,200 shares. 518,545 were reported by Fortress Inv Gru Limited Liability Co. The California-based Wells Fargo Mn has invested 0.01% in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ). Tower Rech Capital Ltd (Trc) holds 0.01% or 8,208 shares.

Since February 22, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.26 million activity. $236,139 worth of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) was bought by Saltzman David on Friday, May 3. $990,000 worth of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) was bought by Nierenberg Michael.