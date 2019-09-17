As Anheuser Busch Co (BUD) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Heritage Wealth Advisors Lowered Position; Viacom New (VIAB) Holder Barry Investment Advisors Has Trimmed Its Position as Market Value Rose

Heritage Wealth Advisors decreased its stake in Anheuser Busch Co Inc (BUD) by 9.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heritage Wealth Advisors sold 95 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.00% . The institutional investor held 925 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $81.87 million, down from 1,020 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors who had been investing in Anheuser Busch Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $192.06B market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $96.72. About 1.09 million shares traded. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) has declined 0.29% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BUD News: 29/03/2018 – MONDELEZ – DEBORA KOYAMA ASSUMES ROLE OF REGIONAL CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER FOR EUROPE, JOINING FROM ABINBEV; 08/05/2018 – ANHEUSER BUSCH- UNIT EXERCISING OPTION TO REDEEM IN FULL ENTIRE OUTSTANDING PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF FOLLOWING SERIES OF NOTES ON 6 JUNE 2018; 23/03/2018 – India’s Bira beer maker aims to go public in 3-5 years; 29/03/2018 – In Conversation: Carlos Brito, CEO of Anheuser-Busch InBev Full Show (Video); 21/03/2018 – AB InBev CEO Carlos Brito on the Growing Craft Beer Business (Video); 20/03/2018 – AB InBev Borrows $10 Billion as Brewer Seeks to Refinance Debt; 09/05/2018 – Brazilian beverage company Ambev misses quarterly profit estimates; 21/03/2018 – AB InBev CEO on Global Growth and Sustainability (Video); 21/03/2018 – Anheuser-Busch’s $10 Billion Deal Spurs Hope for High-Grade Debt; 21/03/2018 – AB InBev taps into demand for sustainability

Barry Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Viacom Inc New (VIAB) by 3.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barry Investment Advisors Llc sold 10,720 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.20% . The institutional investor held 318,780 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.52 million, down from 329,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barry Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Viacom Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $26. About 2.17M shares traded. Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) has risen 5.46% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.46% the S&P500. Some Historical VIAB News: 14/05/2018 – CNBC: CBS, Viacom had agreed on price for deal before lawsuit; 08/03/2018 – “RuPaul’s Drag Race” “Ru-Veals” Guest Judges for Highly Anticipated Season 10 Premiering Thursday, March 22 at 8:00 PM; 03/05/2018 – CBS: WONT DISCUSS MERGER TALKS WITH VIACOM; 06/03/2018 – Nickelodeon Greenlights Musical Dares, Brand-New Digital Short-Form Series from Nick Cannon; 09/03/2018 – Nickelodeon Brings SlimeZone, Network’s First Social Virtual Reality Experience, to IMAX VR Centres Globally; 16/05/2018 – NOGGIN, Nickelodeon’s Preschool Subscription Service, Expands Educational Offerings with Addition of New Spanish-Language; 17/05/2018 – CBS SAYS HAS POSTPONED 2018 ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS PREVIOUSLY SCHEDULED FOR FRIDAY -STATEMENT; 25/04/2018 – Viacom 2Q EPS 66c; 02/04/2018 – @CNBC Update: CBS plans to make an all-stock bid to buy Viacom that’s below its market value, sources close to the situation told CNBC; 29/05/2018 – Viacom cable networks will stop airing reruns of ABC’s ‘Roseanne’ – spokesperson

Analysts await Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) to report earnings on November, 15. They expect $0.76 EPS, down 23.23% or $0.23 from last year’s $0.99 per share. VIAB’s profit will be $309.73M for 8.55 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual EPS reported by Viacom Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.67% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.42, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 36 investors sold BUD shares while 132 reduced holdings.

Heritage Wealth Advisors, which manages about $402.51M and $652.34 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Raytheon Company New (NYSE:RTN) by 380 shares to 561 shares, valued at $97.59 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 1,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,287 shares, and has risen its stake in Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB).