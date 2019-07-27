As Anheuser (BUD) Valuation Rose, Mai Wealth Advisors Has Cut Position by $931,592; As Wal (WMT) Valuation Rose, Holder Ironwood Investment Counsel Has Lowered Its Holding by $3.33 Million

Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Wal (WMT) by 65.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc sold 34,368 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 17,840 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.74 million, down from 52,208 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Wal for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $322.64B market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $113.02. About 4.69 million shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 18.36% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.93% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 09/05/2018 – Walmart said Wednesday that it would acquire an initial stake of roughly 77 percent in Flipkart; 15/03/2018 – PLAINTIFF ACCUSES WALMART OF VIOLATING THE FEDERAL SARBANES-OXLEY WHISTLEBLOWER PROTECTION LAW AND VARIOUS CALIFORNIA STATE LAWS, SEEKS A VARIETY OF DAMAGES; 21/05/2018 – Happy days for India’s shoppers, if not Walmart; 07/03/2018 – International Products Group names veteran Amazon, Walmart buyer Jeff Fernandez Executive Vice President; 14/03/2018 – Walmart is finally getting serious about grocery delivery; 09/04/2018 – Walmart, Kroger and Meíjer Fresh Produce Leaders featured at Organic Produce Summit 2018 – Retailer Roundtable; 25/04/2018 – blacq: Walmart could buy controlling stake in Flipkart as early as next week: sources MUMBAI (Reuters) – Walmart I; 24/04/2018 – DoorDash and Walmart Join Forces to Accelerate Retailer’s Online Grocery Delivery Offering; 07/03/2018 – TSYS: Walmart, Sam’s Club to Implement Advanced AuthControl Payment Solution; 15/05/2018 – Walmart Inc expected to post earnings of $1.12 a share – Earnings Preview

Mai Wealth Advisors decreased its stake in Anheuser (BUD) by 49.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mai Wealth Advisors sold 11,224 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.83% with the market. The hedge fund held 11,354 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $953,000, down from 22,578 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mai Wealth Advisors who had been investing in Anheuser for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $198.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $100.49. About 2.45M shares traded or 59.55% up from the average. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) has declined 12.20% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.63% the S&P500. Some Historical BUD News: 03/05/2018 – Anheuser-Busch orders up to 800 hydrogen-fueled big rigs; 30/03/2018 – ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV SA ABI.BR – ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV AND ANADOLU EFES COMPLETE MERGER OF BUSINESSES IN RUSSIA AND UKRAINE; 22/03/2018 – ANADOLU EFES AEFES.IS COMPANIES RECEIVE ALL REGULATORY APPROVALS IN RUSSIA AND UKRAINE AND COMPLETION IS EXPECTED IN MARCH 2018; 09/05/2018 – Brazilian beverage company Ambev misses quarterly profit estimates; 21/03/2018 – Trump supports massive U.S. funding bill, shutdown looms; 21/03/2018 – INTERVIEW-AB InBev sets climate, water goals to keep fizz in beer sales; 27/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, Sanofi, Sogou Inc. Sponsored ADR, Unilever, Ja; 15/05/2018 – Lone Pine Adds Dollar Tree, Exits AB InBev: 13F; 19/03/2018 – MEDIA-AB-InBev to expand in Tanzania with new $100 mln brewery- Bloomberg; 08/05/2018 – ANHEUSER BUSCH- UNIT EXERCISING OPTION TO REDEEM IN FULL ENTIRE OUTSTANDING PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF FOLLOWING SERIES OF NOTES ON 6 JUNE 2018

Analysts await Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) to report earnings on August, 15. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, down 6.20% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.29 per share. WMT’s profit will be $3.45 billion for 23.35 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.13 actual earnings per share reported by Walmart Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.08% EPS growth.

More notable recent Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Walmart looks for regulatory relief in India – Seeking Alpha” on July 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Walmart’s China Investment May Not Be A Good Idea – Seeking Alpha” published on July 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Walmart’s Billion Dollar Mistake – Seeking Alpha” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) were released by: Investorideas.com and their article: “Trend Alert: Desserts are Becoming Healthier: Vegan, Low Sugar and CBD (OTC: $ARSN) ($WMT) (NYSE: $KR) (CSE: $CURA.C) (OTCQX: $CURLF) – InvestorIdeas.com” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Retail Earnings Preview: Keep A WATCH On Stocks In This New Acronym – Benzinga” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 69 investors sold WMT shares while 539 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 448 raised stakes. 824.26 million shares or 2.68% less from 846.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Etrade Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 4,240 shares. Atwood And Palmer holds 0.03% or 1,875 shares in its portfolio. Associated Banc owns 39,332 shares. Thomas J Herzfeld Advsr holds 0% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 100 shares. American Century Companies Incorporated has 2.49 million shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Koshinski Asset Management Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Bartlett reported 0.02% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Geode Cap Mngmt Limited Liability holds 19.56 million shares. Arizona State Retirement has 0.42% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). 5,000 are owned by Colrain Llc. Northwest Counselors Llc, a Oregon-based fund reported 24,665 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al has 125,200 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Buckhead Mgmt Ltd Company accumulated 89,734 shares or 2.73% of the stock. 2,200 are owned by Sky Invest Gru Limited Liability Corp. 34,061 are owned by First Midwest Fincl Bank Trust Division.

Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $801.32M and $254.40 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ibm (NYSE:IBM) by 10,655 shares to 32,373 shares, valued at $4.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.71, from 0.56 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold BUD shares while 98 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 72.00 million shares or 4.58% more from 68.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Interstate Bank & Trust invested 0.11% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). First Manhattan stated it has 342,976 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Ltd Liability Corporation reported 100 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Windward Cap Mngmt Ca has invested 0.21% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Manufacturers Life Insurance The invested in 6.25M shares or 0.57% of the stock. Coatue Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 2,699 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Mai Capital holds 0.05% or 11,354 shares. 30,902 were accumulated by Highland Capital Mgmt Ltd Company. Whittier Trust accumulated 3,981 shares. Seabridge Investment Advsrs Ltd Llc has 100 shares. Asset Management Incorporated holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) for 24,338 shares. 35,362 were accumulated by Mawer Ltd. Fmr Limited Liability Co owns 2,444 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Incorporated invested in 0% or 3,880 shares. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Mgmt Grp Limited Liability accumulated 100 shares.

Mai Wealth Advisors, which manages about $3.54 billion and $1.95B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in A T & T Corp New (NYSE:T) by 38,148 shares to 460,434 shares, valued at $14.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 7,373 shares in the quarter, for a total of 235,960 shares, and has risen its stake in Home Depot Inc. (NYSE:HD).

More notable recent Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “CLASS ACTION UPDATE for HL, BUD, EQT and FRED: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” on July 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “ASNA, BUD & TEVA – Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Class Action Reminder – Yahoo Finance” published on July 19, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: EROS BUD FDX LB: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines – GlobeNewswire” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “FILING DEADLINE–Kuznicki Law PLLC Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of PSMT, ASNA, BUD and CTST – GlobeNewswire” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Spotlight On Semis – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 06, 2019.