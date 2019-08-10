As Anheuser (BUD) Valuation Rose, Holder Kornitzer Capital Management Has Raised Its Stake; Route One Investment Company LP Boosted Post Holdings (POST) Stake by $10.57 Million

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Anheuser (BUD) by 14.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc bought 11,110 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.00% . The institutional investor held 90,421 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.59 million, up from 79,311 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Anheuser for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $192.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $98.22. About 1.06M shares traded. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) has declined 0.29% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BUD News: 27/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, Sanofi, Sogou Inc. Sponsored ADR, Unilever, Ja; 09/05/2018 – AB InBev 1Q Rev $13.07B; 21/03/2018 – Trump supports massive U.S. funding bill as shutdown looms; 21/03/2018 – INTERVIEW-AB InBev sets climate, water goals to keep fizz in beer sales; 25/04/2018 – AB INBEV HOPES CONGRESS INTERVENES IN ALUMINUM MIDWEST PREMIUM; 22/03/2018 – ANADOLU EFES AEFES.IS – EACH OF EFES BREWERIES INTERNATIONAL AND AB INBEV WESTERN EUROPEAN WILL HOLD 50% STAKE IN AB INBEV EFES; 15/05/2018 – Lone Pine Adds Dollar Tree, Exits AB InBev: 13F; 04/04/2018 – C&C: AB InBev Will Provide More Fincl Support to Transaction; 22/03/2018 – ANADOLU EFES AEFES.IS SIGNS BINDING TRANSACTION AGREEMENTS WITH ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV SA/NV; 22/05/2018 – FOCUS-Beer maker AB InBev pumps up the volume in Africa

Route One Investment Company Lp increased its stake in Post Holdings Inc. (POST) by 1.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Route One Investment Company Lp bought 97,003 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.14% . The hedge fund held 5.92M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $647.68 million, up from 5.82M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Route One Investment Company Lp who had been investing in Post Holdings Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.77% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $97.72. About 508,947 shares traded. Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) has risen 23.11% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.11% the S&P500. Some Historical POST News: 19/03/2018 – TABLE-Japan Post Holdings 6178.T -2017/18 group forecast; 15/05/2018 – Japan Post Holdings FY Pretax Pft Y916.14B Vs Pft Y795.24B; 06/04/2018 – Post Holdings collecting initial bids for its private brands divest, sources say [21:39 BST06 Apr 2018] [Proprietary] []; 02/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS REPORTS NEW SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION OF $350M; 19/03/2018 – Japan Post Holdings Raises FY Net View To Y450.00B; 19/03/2018 – JAPAN POST HOLDINGS FORECASTS 450.00B YEN FY17 NET INCOME; 19/03/2018 – TABLE-Japan Post Holdings 6178.T -2017/18 div forecast; 15/05/2018 – JAPAN POST HOLDINGS 6178.T 2017/18 GROUP RECURRING PROFIT 916.14 BLN YEN (+15.2 %), 2018/19 FORECAST PROFIT 660.00 BLN YEN (-28.0 %); 17/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS CONTINUES TO EVALUATE OPTIONS FOR PRIVATE BRANDS; 03/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS INC – AFFIRMED FISCAL YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA (NON-GAAP) GUIDANCE RANGE OF $1.22-$1.25 BLN

More notable recent Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Stable Tone Prevails After Monday Rout As Disney Earnings Loom After Close – Benzinga” on August 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Worry About Post Holdings, Inc.’s (NYSE:POST) CEO Salary Level? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 15, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For August 1, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) were released by: Nypost.com and their article: “NYSE floor traders are facing job extinction – New York Post” published on August 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Stock Market Today: Tough Week for Warren Buffett – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Route One Investment Company Lp, which manages about $1.78B and $4.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 28,000 shares to 1.56 million shares, valued at $260.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 27 investors sold POST shares while 93 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 65.78 million shares or 6.72% less from 70.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 3,745 shares. 232,759 are owned by Millennium Mngmt Lc. Vanguard Inc owns 6.00 million shares. Anderson Hoagland accumulated 12,555 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board reported 53,561 shares. Citadel Advsr Lc has invested 0.04% in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). Signaturefd Lc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). 10,373 are held by Pacific Global Mngmt Company. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.02% in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). Charles Schwab has invested 0.03% in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). Great West Life Assurance Can owns 50,594 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 59,793 shares. 179 are owned by Tci Wealth Advsr Inc. Ls Investment Advsrs Lc owns 0.03% invested in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) for 4,385 shares. Lazard Asset Limited Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 18,158 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.71, from 0.56 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold BUD shares while 98 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 72.00 million shares or 4.58% more from 68.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Lc accumulated 960,912 shares. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd reported 671,239 shares stake. 148,137 are owned by Natixis Limited Partnership. Massachusetts-based Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc has invested 0.03% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Southeast Asset Advsrs reported 2,910 shares. Kornitzer Management Ks reported 0.14% of its portfolio in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Moreover, Ameriprise Fin has 0.01% invested in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Beach Inv Counsel Pa reported 0.81% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Narwhal Mngmt has invested 0.32% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Raymond James And Assocs invested in 571,543 shares. Moreover, Roundview Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.12% invested in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) for 5,815 shares. Ipg Inv Limited Co holds 5,830 shares. 17,090 were reported by Boston Partners. Yorktown Management And Rech invested in 6,100 shares. Da Davidson Communications reported 0.03% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD).

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc, which manages about $11.35 billion and $5.57 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lions Gate Entertainment Cl B by 728,291 shares to 1.68 million shares, valued at $25.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Health Insurance Innovation (NASDAQ:HIIQ) by 23,615 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 217,125 shares, and cut its stake in Roper Industries Inc (NYSE:ROP).