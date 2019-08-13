As Anheuser (BUD) Stock Value Rose, Ironwood Investment Counsel Has Lifted Stake; Barbara Oil Company Holding in O’reilly Automotive (ORLY) Has Cut by $776,000 as Share Value Rose

Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Anheuser (BUD) by 74.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc bought 21,450 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.00% . The institutional investor held 50,384 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.23 million, up from 28,934 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Anheuser for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $187.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $96.02. About 623,039 shares traded. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) has declined 0.29% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BUD News: 19/03/2018 – AB-InBev to Expand in Tanzania With New $100 Million Brewery; 21/03/2018 – AB InBev sets out new goals for environmental shift; 21/03/2018 – AB InBev taps into demand for sustainability; 17/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Sun Communities, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, New Media Investment Group, Teligen; 09/05/2018 – Correct: AB InBev 1Q Net Pft $1.02B; 17/04/2018 – JGP Global Adds AB InBev, Exits Facebook, Cuts Kraft Heinz: 13F; 25/04/2018 – AB INBEV HOPEFUL LIST OF U.S. ALLIES WILL GET ENLARGED: BRITO; 09/05/2018 – ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV SAYS CONTINUE TO EXPECT DIVIDENDS TO BE A GROWING FLOW OVER TIME, ALTHOUGH GROWTH IN THE SHORT TERM IS EXPECTED TO BE MODEST; 09/05/2018 – ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV SAYS EXPECT NET CAPITAL EXPENDITURE OF BETWEEN 4.0 AND 4.5 BILLION USD IN FY18; 29/03/2018 – In Conversation: Carlos Brito, CEO of Anheuser-Busch InBev Full Show (Video)

Barbara Oil Company decreased its stake in O’reilly Automotive Inc (ORLY) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barbara Oil Company sold 2,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.93% . The institutional investor held 2,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $777,000, down from 4,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barbara Oil Company who had been investing in O’reilly Automotive Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $1.66 during the last trading session, reaching $372.5. About 259,036 shares traded. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) has risen 25.01% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.01% the S&P500. Some Historical ORLY News: 08/05/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. Announces Leadership Succession and Update to Target Leverage Ratio; 14/03/2018 – O’Reilly and NumFOCUS Announce First Jupyter Pop-up in Boston; 16/05/2018 – New Sentences: New Sentences: From a Tweet by Seamas O’Reilly; 16/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: O’Reilly Auto May Benefit, Industry Rises This Quarter; 25/04/2018 – O’REILLY AUTO SEES 2Q EPS $15.30 TO $15.40, EST. $4.010; 25/04/2018 – O’REILLY AUTOMOTIVE INC – SEES FY DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $15.30 TO $15.40; 04/04/2018 – O’Reilly’s Secret Settlements Over Sex Harassment Become Public; 05/03/2018 – Dir O’Reilly-Wooten Gifts 976 Of O’Reilly Automotive Inc; 09/05/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades O’Reilly Automotive To ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 25/04/2018 – O’REILLY AUTOMOTIVE INC SEES FY 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $490 MLN TO $520 MLN

More notable recent O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: TTWO, DISH, ORLY – Nasdaq” on July 11, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” published on July 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “First Week of September 20th Options Trading For O’Reilly Automotive (ORLY) – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Is O’Reilly Automotive (ORLY) Up 1.1% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” published on March 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Who Has Been Selling O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 04, 2019.

Since August 1, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $74,250 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.01 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $4.80 earnings per share, up 6.67% or $0.30 from last year’s $4.5 per share. ORLY’s profit will be $367.26M for 19.40 P/E if the $4.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.51 actual earnings per share reported by O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.43% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.71, from 0.56 in 2018Q4.

Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $801.32 million and $254.40M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab International Equity Etf (SCHF) by 54,305 shares to 63,095 shares, valued at $1.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wal (NYSE:WMT) by 34,368 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,840 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT).