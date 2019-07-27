As Anheuser (BUD) Stock Value Rose, Holder Academy Capital Management Has Decreased Its Stake; Coca Cola Co (KO) Shareholder Synovus Financial Decreased Its Holding by $1.26 Million as Stock Price Declined

Academy Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Anheuser (BUD) by 19.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Academy Capital Management Inc sold 67,330 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 277,898 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.34 million, down from 345,228 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Academy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Anheuser for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $198.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $100.49. About 2.45M shares traded or 59.55% up from the average. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) has declined 12.20% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.63% the S&P500. Some Historical BUD News: 22/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV AT ‘BBB’; OUTLOOK STABLE; 04/04/2018 – C&C: AB InBev Will Provide More Fincl Support to Transaction; 29/03/2018 – MONDELEZ – DEBORA KOYAMA ASSUMES ROLE OF REGIONAL CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER FOR EUROPE, JOINING FROM ABINBEV; 09/05/2018 – AB InBev 1Q Net Pft $1.44B; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – UK Day Ahead: Trump decides on Iran; UniCredit and AB InBev results; 21/03/2018 – AB InBev CEO on Global Growth and SABMiller Acquisition (Video); 08/05/2018 – ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV SA – – ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV TO REDEEM USD 1 BLN NOTES DUE 2020; 21/03/2018 – AB InBev sets out new goals for environmental shift; 21/03/2018 – INTERVIEW-AB InBev sets climate, water goals to keep fizz in beer sales; 20/03/2018 – AB InBev to Sell Dollar Bonds as Brewer Seeks to Refinance Debt

Synovus Financial Corp decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 0.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Synovus Financial Corp sold 27,424 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.23% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 8.81 million shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $413.00 million, down from 8.84 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Synovus Financial Corp who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $231.58B market cap company. The stock increased 2.07% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $54.17. About 10.01M shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 16.98% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 20/04/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK AS CCOLA.IS INAUGURATES ITS 6TH PRODUCTION PLANT IN PAKISTAN IN FAISALABAD; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA SAYS ON TRACK TO DELIVER FULL YEAR TARGETS; 07/03/2018 – Coca-Cola’s Move to Juice Up Sales in Japan: Add a Splash of Booze; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA SAYS COMPANY IS ‘ADAPTING’ TO NEW SUGAR TAXES IN U.K., SOUTH AFRICA; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola slated to release results ahead of market open; 25/04/2018 – Coca-Cola and Regal Films Program Winner “The Library” Announced at CinemaCon 2018; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola sales fizz after reboot of diet brand; 26/03/2018 – FITCH CUTS COCA-COLA AMATIL’S TO ‘BBB’; OUTLOOK STABLE; 26/04/2018 – S&P Lowers All Coca-Cola Ratings, Including the Corporate Credit Rating One Notch to ‘A+’; 09/03/2018 – COCA-COLA CO – LARRY TANENBAUM AND JUNIOR BRIDGEMAN TO FORM CANADIAN JOINT VENTURE TO ACQUIRE COCA-COLA REFRESHMENTS CANADA

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $1.06 million activity.

More notable recent The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Wednesday’s Vital Data: Coca-Cola, Bank of America and Delta Airlines – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Morgan Stanley: Coca-Cola ‘Clearly’ Boasts Better Growth – Benzinga” published on July 01, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Top Dividend Stocks to Buy Right Now – Motley Fool” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Where Will Coca-Cola Be in 5 Years? – Motley Fool” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “5 Top Stock Trades for Wednesday: LMT, GE, KO, T – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dorsey & Whitney Tru Co Limited Co accumulated 0.08% or 11,078 shares. Farmers Bankshares has invested 1.92% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Lvm Mgmt Mi stated it has 0.26% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). The Rhode Island-based Endurance Wealth Management has invested 0.02% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Moreover, Burns J W & New York has 0.82% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Timber Creek Capital Management Ltd Liability Com holds 0% or 134 shares. Legacy Private, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 16,029 shares. Halsey Associate Ct accumulated 78,640 shares. 410 were accumulated by Cap Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors Ltd holds 0.1% or 18,897 shares. Westwood Gp invested 0.02% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Edgestream Prtnrs Lp accumulated 42,934 shares or 0.3% of the stock. Johnson Investment Counsel holds 1.01 million shares. Wms Prns Ltd Com reported 0.46% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Coho Ltd accumulated 444,131 shares.

Synovus Financial Corp, which manages about $6.16 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) by 2,205 shares to 29,170 shares, valued at $7.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 5,799 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,862 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (EFA).

More notable recent Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Anheuser-Busch Earnings: BUD Stock Surges on Q2 Beat – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “AB InBev SA (BUD) IV flat after AB InBev says not proceeding at this time with IPO of Budweiser Brewing APAC – StreetInsider.com” published on July 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Top 5 Things to Know in the Market on Friday – Yahoo Finance” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wall Street Breakfast: Rally Pauses As DOJ Probes Big Tech – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Budweiser’s IPO Swagger Turns Into A Drunk Stumble – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.71, from 0.56 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold BUD shares while 98 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 72.00 million shares or 4.58% more from 68.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cumberland Ptnrs Ltd holds 0.26% or 30,506 shares. Nuveen Asset Limited Liability Com reported 58,240 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Sg Americas Llc has 0.01% invested in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). 9,805 are held by Hayek Kallen Inv Mngmt. Blair William Com Il invested in 26,294 shares. Clarkston Lc has 1.49% invested in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) for 536,518 shares. Ingalls & Snyder Limited Liability Co, New York-based fund reported 11,030 shares. Maplelane Ltd, New York-based fund reported 1 shares. Seabridge Investment Limited Liability holds 0% or 100 shares in its portfolio. Icon Advisers stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Boston Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.01% or 2,590 shares. Mackenzie Finance Corporation holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) for 308,331 shares. City owns 130 shares. Appleton Prns Inc Ma invested in 6,250 shares or 0.07% of the stock. 9,822 were reported by Sterling Investment Management.

Academy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $542.59 million and $431.49 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Allergan Plc by 63,301 shares to 108,567 shares, valued at $15.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.