As Anheuser (BUD) Stock Rose, Holder Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Has Trimmed Its Position by $1.08 Million; As Boeing Co (BA) Market Valuation Declined, Sigma Investment Counselors Has Decreased Its Stake by $379,095

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 5.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc analyzed 995 shares as the company's stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 16,767 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.40M, down from 17,762 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $200.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $356.01. About 11.53 million shares traded or 162.06% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500.

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Anheuser (BUD) by 10.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc analyzed 13,040 shares as the company's stock rose 15.00% . The institutional investor held 116,318 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.77 million, down from 129,358 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Anheuser for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $184.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.45% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $94.19. About 1.02M shares traded. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) has declined 0.29% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.29% the S&P500.

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc, which manages about $718.41M and $815.87M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 9,553 shares to 1.67 million shares, valued at $68.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr by 60,822 shares in the quarter, for a total of 300,617 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (TIP).

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Boeing YTD deliveries tumble, falling far behind Airbus – Seeking Alpha" on August 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "Boeing 'kill vehicle' contract canceled by Pentagon – Seeking Alpha" published on August 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: "COMAC pushes back C919 certification target – Seeking Alpha" on August 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amer Investment invested in 603 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Edgestream Lp accumulated 2,780 shares. Cahill Financial Advsr Inc reported 0.72% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Envestnet Asset Management invested 0.06% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Citadel Limited Company holds 520,284 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Wealth Architects Ltd Liability holds 726 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Torray Ltd has invested 0.15% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Paragon Management Limited Liability Company owns 65 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Advisory Serv Ntwk Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.41% or 15,449 shares in its portfolio. Carret Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 8,839 shares. Fiduciary Svcs Of The Southwest Tx holds 4.37% or 39,360 shares in its portfolio. Mackenzie Fincl Corp holds 0.23% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 250,323 shares. Riggs Asset Managment invested in 5.92% or 22,832 shares. Markel holds 0.6% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 94,400 shares. American Century invested 0.75% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 earnings per share, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36 billion for 36.93 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: "SHAREHOLDER ALERT: MMM EROS BUD RBGLY: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines – GlobeNewswire" on August 07, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: "CLASS ACTION UPDATE for BUD, CTST and CAH: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders – GlobeNewswire" published on August 05, 2019, Benzinga.com published: "UBS Has Budweiser Hangover, Downgrades AB Inbev After Q2 Print – Benzinga" on August 06, 2019.

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc, which manages about $485.42M and $280.02M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 84,995 shares to 530,428 shares, valued at $6.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.