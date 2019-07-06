As Anheuser (BUD) Stock Rose, Holder Academy Capital Management Lowered Position; As Philip Morris Intl (PM) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj Has Cut Stake

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 21.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj sold 4,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 15,000 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.33M, down from 19,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $124.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $80.12. About 3.29 million shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has risen 5.54% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.11% the S&P500.

Academy Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Anheuser (BUD) by 19.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Academy Capital Management Inc sold 67,330 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 277,898 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.34M, down from 345,228 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Academy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Anheuser for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $170.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $92.71. About 1.06 million shares traded. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) has declined 12.20% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.63% the S&P500. Some Historical BUD News: 23/03/2018 – India’s Bira beer maker aims to go public in 3-5 years; 09/05/2018 – AB INBEV: DRAG FROM WORLD CUP SPEND ON EBITDA BETWEEN 50-100BPS; 17/04/2018 – JGP Global Adds AB InBev, Exits Facebook, Cuts Kraft Heinz: 13F; 08/05/2018 – Budweiser Kicks Off “Light Up the FIFA World Cup™” Global Campaign to Celebrate the Energy of 2018 FIFA World Cup™; 09/05/2018 – AB InBev 1Q Normalized EBITDA $4.99B; 25/04/2018 – AB INBEV HOPEFUL LIST OF U.S. ALLIES WILL GET ENLARGED: BRITO; 20/03/2018 – Treasurys Decline Against Backdrop of Fed meeting, AB InBev Bond Sale; 04/04/2018 – C&C Group In Talks With Support of AB InBev; 09/05/2018 – AB InBev 1Q Rev $13.07B; 04/04/2018 – C&C: AB InBev Will Provide More Fincl Support to Transaction

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $211,675 activity.

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj, which manages about $225.06 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 6,000 shares to 21,000 shares, valued at $2.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. E&G Lp reported 6,547 shares stake. 88,152 are held by Whittier Trust Company Of Nevada. The Wisconsin-based Morgan Dempsey Cap Ltd Llc has invested 2.34% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Banque Pictet And Cie Sa has 0.23% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Condor Cap reported 19,055 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. First Merchants stated it has 4,500 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.44% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Community State Bank Na holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 8,689 shares. Valley Advisers Inc holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 7,474 shares. Hennessy holds 62,900 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. Bartlett & Co Ltd Liability Company reported 0.1% stake. Wedgewood Investors Pa reported 19,915 shares. International Group Inc has 5.11 million shares for 1.72% of their portfolio. Amalgamated Bank has 196,905 shares for 0.42% of their portfolio. Calamos Advisors Lc invested 0.41% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Analysts await Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.33 earnings per share, down 5.67% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.41 per share. PM’s profit will be $2.07 billion for 15.06 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.09 actual earnings per share reported by Philip Morris International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.02% EPS growth.

More notable recent Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Wells Fargo Expects Tobacco Stocks To ‘React Favorably’ To Price Increases – Benzinga” on February 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “The Dividend Champion Roars Back – Seeking Alpha” published on July 21, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Philip Morris International: Final Performance – Seeking Alpha” on May 22, 2019. More interesting news about Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Philip Morris: Sell – Seeking Alpha” published on February 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Philip Morris: Failure To Launch – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 01, 2019.

Analysts await Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 2.73% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.1 per share. BUD’s profit will be $2.08 billion for 20.51 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.27 actual earnings per share reported by Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.02% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.71, from 0.56 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold BUD shares while 98 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 72.00 million shares or 4.58% more from 68.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. San Francisco Sentry Invest Grp (Ca) accumulated 419 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Toronto Dominion State Bank holds 3,277 shares. 16,747 were reported by Oppenheimer And Comm Inc. Tower Research Lc (Trc) invested 0.01% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Motley Fool Asset Mngmt Limited Com owns 0.68% invested in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) for 70,500 shares. Kornitzer Mgmt Inc Ks reported 90,421 shares stake. Interocean Ltd holds 115,991 shares or 0.91% of its portfolio. 1832 Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership reported 173,006 shares. Moreover, Envestnet Asset Management Incorporated has 0.03% invested in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Verition Fund Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 8,628 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Rhenman And Partners Asset Management Ab reported 3,788 shares stake. Moreover, Michael And Susan Dell Foundation has 6.19% invested in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). 130 were reported by City Hldg Company. Brinker Capital Inc has 52,254 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Private Advisor Grp Incorporated Lc accumulated 25,530 shares.