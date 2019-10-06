As Anheuser (BUD) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda Has Trimmed Its Holding; Cannell Peter B & Company Raised Holding in Laboratory America Hldgs (LH)

Cannell Peter B & Company Inc increased its stake in Laboratory Corp America Hldgs (LH) by 21.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cannell Peter B & Company Inc bought 28,677 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.95% . The hedge fund held 161,468 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.92M, up from 132,791 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cannell Peter B & Company Inc who had been investing in Laboratory Corp America Hldgs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $2.72 during the last trading session, reaching $167.15. About 496,435 shares traded. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) has declined 2.94% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.94% the S&P500. Some Historical LH News: 25/05/2018 – LabCorp to Become a Preferred National Laboratory for Aetna; 24/05/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Establishes Long-term Strategic Partnership with LabCorp; 01/05/2018 – Laboratory Corporation Coverage Assumed by Baird at Outperform vs Previous Rating of Neutral; 25/05/2018 – LABCORP – CO, AETNA EXTENDED, EXPANDED EXISTING AGREEMENT, MAKING CO PREFERRED NATIONAL LABORATORY FOR SUBSTANTIALLY ALL AETNA MEMBERS FROM JAN 1, 2019; 24/04/2018 – LABCORP SAYS CO, MOUNT SINAI ENTERED INTO CONTRACT THAT WILL “ENHANCE” LAB OPERATIONS AT EACH OF MOUNT SINAI’S 7 ACUTE CARE HOSPITALS – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – Labcorp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – LabCorp Enters Into Definitive Agreement to Sell Covance Food Solutions to Eurofins for $670 Million; 30/04/2018 – LabCorp: Deal With Eurofins Is All-Cash Transaction; 20/03/2018 – INTERPACE DIAGNOSTICS – AGREEMENT WITH LABCORP TO FURTHER EXPAND CO’S NETWORK OF CYTOLOGY PROVIDERS IN SUPPORT OF ITS THYROID MOLECULAR BUSINESS UNIT; 05/04/2018 – Airware Labs Announces Name Change to Item 9 Labs Corp. and Files for Ticker Symbol Change with FINRA

Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda decreased its stake in Anheuser (BUD) by 25.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda sold 76,363 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.00% . The institutional investor held 220,080 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.54 million, down from 296,443 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda who had been investing in Anheuser for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $180.83B market cap company. The stock increased 1.56% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $93.33. About 1.25 million shares traded. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) has declined 0.29% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BUD News: 22/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV AT ‘BBB’; OUTLOOK STABLE; 09/05/2018 – Correct: AB InBev 1Q Net Pft $1.02B; 21/03/2018 – U.S. Congress unveils $1.3 trillion spending bill as shutdown looms; 08/05/2018 – Budweiser Kicks Off “Light Up the FIFA World Cup™” Global Campaign to Celebrate the Energy of 2018 FIFA World Cup™; 07/05/2018 – ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV TO REDEEM USD 1B NOTES DUE 2020; 25/04/2018 – AB INBEV HOPES CONGRESS INTERVENES IN ALUMINUM MIDWEST PREMIUM; 30/03/2018 – ANADOLU EFES AEFES.IS COMPLETES MERGERS OF ITS RUSSIAN UNIT WITH RUSSIAN AND UKRAINIAN UNITS OF ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV; 09/05/2018 – AB InBev profit gains as Latin America offsets weak United States; 22/03/2018 – ANADOLU EFES AEFES.IS SIGNS BINDING TRANSACTION AGREEMENTS WITH ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV SA/NV; 04/04/2018 – Magners cider maker C&C buys Conviviality wholesale arm

Analysts await Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.50 earnings per share, up 82.93% or $0.68 from last year’s $0.82 per share. BUD’s profit will be $2.91B for 15.56 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.25 actual earnings per share reported by Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.42, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 36 investors sold BUD shares while 132 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 70.49 million shares or 2.10% less from 72.00 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Guardian Advisors Limited Partnership reported 13,065 shares. Cordasco reported 53 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 1832 Asset Mngmt Lp owns 57,702 shares. Scotia Cap Inc holds 113,003 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Oxbow Advsr Ltd Llc holds 39,266 shares. Ironwood Inv Counsel Ltd Llc accumulated 50,720 shares. Financial Architects Inc accumulated 1,442 shares. Arcadia Inv Mngmt Mi holds 0% of its portfolio in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) for 200 shares. Guggenheim Ltd Company owns 36,519 shares. Moreover, Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas has 0% invested in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) for 3,714 shares. The California-based First Republic Invest Mgmt has invested 0.05% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Signaturefd Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) for 5,047 shares. Lazard Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 1.87M shares or 0.27% of the stock. Invesco Limited has invested 0.04% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Boston Family Office Ltd Co holds 5,950 shares.

Cannell Peter B & Company Inc, which manages about $3.77 billion and $2.64B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) by 6,300 shares to 258,925 shares, valued at $21.98M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 18,238 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 408,912 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

