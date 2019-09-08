As Anheuser (BUD) Stock Price Rose, Investec Asset Management LTD Increased by $493,518 Its Holding; New South Capital Management Stake In Lkq (LKQ) Was Increased

New South Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Lkq Corp (LKQ) by 1.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New South Capital Management Inc bought 31,539 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.14% . The institutional investor held 3.06M shares of the motor vehicles company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $86.82 million, up from 3.03M at the end of the previous reported quarter. New South Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Lkq Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $26.9. About 1.76 million shares traded. LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) has declined 19.68% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical LKQ News: 19/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Lkq’s Euro Notes Ba2, Downgrades Cfr To Ba2 And Other Senior Unsecured To Ba3; Outlook Stable; 26/04/2018 – LKQ CORP – SEES 2018 ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH FOR PARTS & SERVICES 4.0% TO 5.5%; 22/03/2018 – LKQ CORP – 2026 NOTES WILL MATURE ON APRIL 1, 2026 AND 2028 NOTES WILL MATURE ON APRIL 1, 2028; 24/04/2018 – LKQ Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – MOODY’S RATES LKQ’S EURO NOTES Ba2, DOWNGRADES CFR TO Ba2,; 19/03/2018 – LKQ CORP LKQ.O – TO USE NET PROCEEDS TO FINANCE A PORTION OF CONSIDERATION PAYABLE FOR PENDING STAHLGRUBER GMBH ACQUISITION; 12/03/2018 – Dir Allen III Gifts 200 Of LKQ Corp; 22/03/2018 – LKQ CORPORATION’S UNIT LKQ EUROPEAN HOLDINGS B.V., REPORTS PRIC; 22/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms LKQ Corp. Ratings; Outlook Stable; 26/04/2018 – LKQ CORP – SEES 2018 DILUTED EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ATTRIBUTABLE TO LKQ STOCKHOLDERS $1.96 TO $2.06

Investec Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Anheuser (BUD) by 0.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investec Asset Management Ltd bought 5,946 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.00% . The institutional investor held 989,237 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $83.07 million, up from 983,291 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investec Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Anheuser for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $187.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $93.57. About 1.10 million shares traded. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) has declined 0.29% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BUD News: 22/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV AT ‘BBB’; OUTLOOK STABLE; 23/03/2018 – India’s Bira beer maker aims to go public in 3-5 years; 02/04/2018 – STELLA ARTOIS SAYS RECALL APPLIES TO STELLA ARTOIS 6-PACKS, 12-PACKS, 18-PACKS, 24-PACKS, “BEST OF BELGIUM” MULTI-PACKS IN U.S. AND CANADA; 29/03/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-One year countdown till Brexit: crunch time ahead!; 15/05/2018 – Lone Pine Adds Dollar Tree, Exits AB InBev: 13F; 29/03/2018 – In Conversation: Carlos Brito, CEO of Anheuser-Busch InBev Full Show (Video); 07/05/2018 – ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV TO REDEEM USD 1B NOTES DUE 2020; 09/05/2018 – New York Post: Anheuser-Busch dragged down by flat domestic sales; 20/03/2018 – AB InBev Borrows $10 Billion as Brewer Seeks to Refinance Debt; 09/05/2018 – AB INBEV: DRAG ON EBITDA GROWTH SEEN MORE IN 2Q18

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold LKQ shares while 147 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 264.09 million shares or 3.14% less from 272.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1832 Asset LP has invested 0.02% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Macquarie Group Ltd has invested 0% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Palisade Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Nj has invested 0.79% of its portfolio in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). 22,159 were accumulated by Da Davidson And. Mufg Americas Corp accumulated 0% or 100 shares. 2.59 million are held by New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc. 12Th Street Asset Mgmt Co Limited Liability accumulated 1.24M shares or 9.29% of the stock. Concourse Cap invested 3.33% of its portfolio in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Corbyn Inv Md holds 3.67% of its portfolio in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) for 314,648 shares. Tci Wealth Incorporated invested 0% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 188,383 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Cleararc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) for 7,620 shares. Goodman Financial stated it has 243,063 shares. Rhumbline Advisers owns 535,868 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. North Star Invest Management Corp owns 28 shares.

New South Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.52 billion and $3.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) by 60,364 shares to 405,381 shares, valued at $18.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings by 418,233 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.21M shares, and cut its stake in Zebra Technologies Corp Cl A (NASDAQ:ZBRA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.71, from 0.56 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold BUD shares while 98 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 72.00 million shares or 4.58% more from 68.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pennsylvania-based Beach Invest Counsel Pa has invested 0.81% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Fin has 337 shares. Moreover, Insight 2811 has 0.3% invested in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Narwhal Management holds 0.32% of its portfolio in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) for 17,645 shares. Raymond James Tru Na owns 7,916 shares. Capital Ww reported 6 shares. Two Sigma Secs Lc reported 13,310 shares. Davenport & Limited Liability invested in 1.43% or 1.37M shares. Cibc Asset Mngmt accumulated 5,108 shares. Plante Moran Financial Advsrs owns 348 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Maplelane Lc holds 0% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) or 1 shares. Coatue Mgmt Limited Liability Co invested in 0% or 2,699 shares. Grp One Trading Lp has invested 0.01% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Kwmg Ltd Llc invested in 45 shares or 0% of the stock. Covington Capital Mngmt holds 1,811 shares.